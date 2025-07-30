Home > Business > CBI Cracks Down On NCR Builders: 22 Cases Filed, 47 Locations Searched In Supreme Court-Ordered Investigation

The CBI has registered 22 cases and conducted searches at 47 locations in NCR, targeting builders and financial institution officials accused of defrauding homebuyers. Following Supreme Court orders, the investigation, including seven preliminary enquiries, is ongoing with seized evidence.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 30, 2025 19:09:22 IST

In a major crackdown on builders allegedly involved in cheating and defrauding thousands of homebuyers in National Capital Region and to investigate the nexus of builders and officials of financial institutions, Central Bureau of Investigation has registered 22 cases against different builders in the NCR and unknown officials of various financial institutions.

Homebuyers Seek Relief from Supreme Court

The CBI said the action was in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court.
The central investigation agency conducted searches at 47 premises across NCR.
Thousands of homebuyers in the national capital region, cheated by builders/developers and further aggrieved by the coercive actions of financial institutions, have approached the Supreme Court by filing SLPs to seek relief.

CBI Registers Seven PEs, Completes Six in Three Months

The Supreme Court, observing the unholy nexus between the builders and the financial institutions in cheating the homebuyers by innovating and introducing the ‘Subvention Scheme’ of home loans, in the month of April 2025, had directed CBI to register 7 Preliminary Enquiries (PEs), the CBI statement said.

Following the Supreme Court’s directives, the CBI registered seven Preliminary Enquiries (PEs)and completed the enquiry in six PEs within three months, submitting the status report to the Supreme Court.

Upon perusal of the status report submitted by the CBI, the SC directed the CBI to register 22 Regular Cases against different builders in the NCR area and unknown officials of financial institutions.

In this connection, CBI has registered 22 cases and conducted searches at 47 locations/places in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, etc.

Various incriminating documents and some digital electronic evidence have been seized during the searches, and the investigation is continuing, the CBI statement added. 

(Inputs from ANI)

