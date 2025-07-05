CBI Exposes India’s Largest Medical Scam: Crores In Bribes, Senior Officials, And A Godman Involved

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has exposed what is being termed India’s biggest medical scam, involving alleged bribes worth crores of rupees, top government officials, medical professionals, and even a self-styled godman. The extensive racket centers on the changes of the regulatory framework for medical colleges across the country. It includes favorable inspection reports and approvals regardless of any distinction.

FIR naming 35 individuals were Filed

An FIR naming 35 individuals has been filed by CBI, including a former UGC Chairman, officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, members of the National Medical Commission (NMC) inspection teams, and private medical college representatives. Named as “Rawatpura Sarkar,” also known as Ravi Shankar Maharaj, a self-styled godman and Chairman of Rawatpura Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, along with Suresh Singh Bhadoria of Index Medical College, among others.

Fake Inspection and Bribes

Investigations reveal a sophisticated network that allegedly facilitated unauthorized access to confidential information. It also leaked inspection schedules, and certified “dummy” inspections. The amount for bribe was varying from INR 3 crore to 5 crore per institution for NMC recognition. The amount was routed through hawala channels and even legitimate banking routes to appear clean.

CBI arrested three Doctors

The CBI recently arrested six individuals, including three doctors in a case where Rs 55 lakh was exchanged for an inspection report for a Chhattisgarh-based medical college. This expose highlights deep-seated corruption plaguing India’s medical education system.

