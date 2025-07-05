Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Home > India > CBI Exposes India’s Largest Medical Scam: Crores In Bribes, Senior Officials, And A Godman Involved

CBI Exposes India’s Largest Medical Scam: Crores In Bribes, Senior Officials, And A Godman Involved

India's largest medical education scam is exposed by the CBI. The case involves crores in bribes, fake inspections, and top officials. It includes former UGC chairman and a self-styled godman who is also the chairman of Chairman of Rawatpura Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. The scam centers on illegal approvals for medical colleges. An FIR names 35 individuals, and six people, including three doctors, have been arrested so far.

India's largest medical education scam is exposed by the CBI. The case involves crores in bribes, fake inspections, and top officials.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 19:07:13 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has exposed what is being termed India’s biggest medical scam, involving alleged bribes worth crores of rupees, top government officials, medical professionals, and even a self-styled godman. The extensive racket centers on the changes of the regulatory framework for medical colleges across the country. It includes favorable inspection reports and approvals regardless of any distinction.

FIR naming 35 individuals were Filed
An FIR naming 35 individuals has been filed by CBI, including a former UGC Chairman, officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, members of the National Medical Commission (NMC) inspection teams, and private medical college representatives. Named as “Rawatpura Sarkar,” also known as Ravi Shankar Maharaj,  a self-styled godman and Chairman of Rawatpura Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, along with Suresh Singh Bhadoria of Index Medical College, among others. 

Fake Inspection and Bribes
Investigations reveal a sophisticated network that allegedly facilitated unauthorized access to confidential information. It also leaked inspection schedules, and certified “dummy” inspections. The amount for bribe was varying from INR 3 crore to 5 crore per institution for NMC recognition. The amount was routed through hawala channels and even legitimate banking routes to appear clean. 

CBI arrested three Doctors
The CBI recently arrested six individuals, including three doctors in a case where Rs 55 lakh was exchanged for an inspection report for a Chhattisgarh-based medical college. This expose highlights deep-seated corruption plaguing India’s medical education system.

Also Read: Sushil Kedia Issues Apology Over Marathi Language Remarks; Five Detained For Damaging Property

Advertisement

More News

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” Smashes Global Box Office As Scarlett Johansson Makes Thunderous Debut In India
Must Watch For This Weekend On OTT: The Hunt, Good Wife And Many More
Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Centuries Run Leaves Suryakumar Yadav Speechless – ‘Arey Bhai…!’
Iran-US Standoff: Donald Trump Says Tehran Still Wants To Build Nuclear Weapons
Shubman Gill Joins Brian Lara After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record In Birmingham Test
Japan’s Famous Matcha Tea Output Takes A Dip Amidst Record Breaking Heat
India vs England, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Unleashes Fury, Shatters Ben Stokes’ Six-Hitting Record
“Literacy Increased, But Civic Sense Declined”: This 1980s Viral Photo Leaves Natives Nostalgic, Fosters Debate On Urban Planning
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill’s Masterstroke! Century After Double Ton Puts India In Dominating Position
Mumbai Trekkers Embrace Lush Trails This Weekend As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rainfall

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?