Commercial LPG Price Cut: ₹33.50 Slashed On 19 kg Cylinder From August 1 – Check City-Wise Rates

OMCs cut 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder price by ₹33.50 from August 1, reducing Delhi’s rate to ₹1,631.50. This is the 5th consecutive cut in 2024. No change in 14.2 kg domestic LPG prices, which remain at ₹853 in Delhi. Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai also see commercial LPG price drops, bringing relief to hotels and restaurants.

Oil Marketing Companies cut 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder prices by ₹33.50 from August 1.
Oil Marketing Companies cut 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder prices by ₹33.50 from August 1.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: August 1, 2025 04:21:33 IST

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced a significant price reduction of ₹33.50 on the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder, effective midnight of August 1. Household users, however, will see no change in domestic gas cylinder rates.

New Commercial LPG Prices in Major Cities

  • Delhi: Price drops from ₹1,665.00 to ₹1,631.50

  • Kolkata: From ₹1,769.00 down to ₹1,735.50

  • Mumbai: Reduced from ₹1,616.50 to ₹1,583.00

  • Chennai: Falls from ₹1,823.50 to ₹1,790.00

Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices Unchanged

The price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder remains the same:

  • ₹853.00 in Delhi

  • ₹879.00 in Kolkata

  • ₹852.50 in Mumbai

  • ₹868.50 in Chennai

Domestic cylinder rate was last increased in April, with a ₹50 hike, and has stayed stable since then.

Trend of Continual Commercial Price Cuts

This marks the seventh adjustment in commercial LPG pricing this year, with only one increase in March. Since then, January–March saw price rises, followed by five consecutive reductions from April onward. The recent cut of ₹33.50 comes just weeks after a ₹58.50 reduction on July 1, which brought Delhi’s rate to ₹1,665.

Impact on Businesses and Consumers

This price drop will bring much-needed relief to restaurants, hotels, and other commercial users, who rely heavily on imported LPG cylinders for day-to-day operations. The continued decline in pricing helps offset rising operational costs and provides buffer against inflation.

Domestic consumers, however, will not benefit from this reduction, since their cylinder prices have been locked for months.

The fresh reduction in commercial LPG charges offers targeted relief to businesses and the hospitality sector, marking the fifth straight commercial price drop in 2025. While households continue with steady pricing, the shift highlights the government and OMCs’ efforts to balance support across different user categories without altering domestic subsidy frameworks.

Commercial LPG Price Cut: ₹33.50 Slashed On 19 kg Cylinder From August 1 – Check City-Wise Rates

Commercial LPG Price Cut: ₹33.50 Slashed On 19 kg Cylinder From August 1 – Check City-Wise Rates

Commercial LPG Price Cut: ₹33.50 Slashed On 19 kg Cylinder From August 1 – Check City-Wise Rates
Commercial LPG Price Cut: ₹33.50 Slashed On 19 kg Cylinder From August 1 – Check City-Wise Rates
Commercial LPG Price Cut: ₹33.50 Slashed On 19 kg Cylinder From August 1 – Check City-Wise Rates
Commercial LPG Price Cut: ₹33.50 Slashed On 19 kg Cylinder From August 1 – Check City-Wise Rates

