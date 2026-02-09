LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
Home > Business > CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026

CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026

CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 9, 2026 19:40:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 02: Concept Medical Group, comprising Envision Scientific Pvt. Ltd. and Concept Medical Research Pvt. Ltd., has been recognized among the Top 30 mid-size manufacturing companies in India in India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2026. This Great Place To Work® recognition highlights organizations that successfully balance manufacturing excellence with a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture.

This recognition builds on Concept Medical Group’s achievement of being certified as one of India’s Best Workplaces for two consecutive years, including a Top 75 Best Workplaces in India ranking in 2025, with the Top 30 mid-size manufacturing workplaces recognition added as an additional distinction in 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

This milestone reflects the Group’s people-first philosophy and its continued focus on building a workplace rooted in trust, collaboration, innovation, and accountability. The recognition highlights the organization’s ability to inspire trust, instill pride, and foster camaraderie, creating an employee experience where people can do their best work and grow with purpose.

From manufacturing floors and R&D labs to quality, regulatory affairs, operations, sales, and corporate support functions, employees across Concept Medical Group have contributed to shaping a culture defined by integrity, continuous improvement, and shared success. The Group believes that sustainable innovation in healthcare starts with empowered and engaged teams.

At Concept Medical Group, we believe great products are built by great teams,” said Parth Doshi, Executive Director“This recognition reflects the ownership mindset and collaborative spirit our people demonstrate every day. As we continue to expand globally, we remain committed to strengthening a culture that encourages ideas, rewards accountability, and enables every individual to perform at their best, while staying aligned to our shared purpose.”

Guided by the philosophy of “One Team. One Goal,” Concept Medical Group has consistently invested in an environment where employees feel heard, trusted, and motivated to contribute meaningfully. This culture continues to be a key enabler of the Group’s momentum, supporting manufacturing excellence, accelerating innovation, and ultimately advancing patient outcomes across global markets.

As the organization continues its journey of growth, this recognition serves as both a moment of pride and a renewed commitment: to raise the bar in manufacturing and healthcare innovation, while building a workplace where people can thrive, learn, and lead.

About Concept Medical Group

Concept Medical Group is a global medical technology group advancing coronary and peripheral vascular care through patented, nanocarrier-based drug‑delivery platforms. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Group pioneered MagicTouch the world’s first commercially available sirolimus‑coated balloon (SCB) built on the proprietary NanoluteCONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026 platform and offers a growing portfolio of drug‑coated balloons and polymer‑free drug‑eluting stents. With a commercial presence in 80+ countries, its technologies have treated more than one million patients worldwide. Concept Medical’s evidence base spans 45+ clinical trials involving 24,000+ patients, including completed studies in Japan; MagicTouch holds CE Mark approval, U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, and five U.S. FDA IDE approvals across coronary and peripheral indications. Envision Scientific, the Group’s large‑scale manufacturing platform in India, is ESG‑certified, IGBC Gold‑rated and ISO‑certified, operates under systems compliant with key global regulators including PMDA (Japan), and has the capacity to produce over one million drug‑delivery devices annually. The Group is committed to expanding indications and improving outcomes for patients globally.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 7:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Children Welfare Centre High School Celebrates Its Grand 42nd Annual Day Function Organised by the Principal Ajay Kaul with Bollywood Luminaries in Attendance

AI Boom-Bust Risks Lower In India: Markets Shielded From Sharp Corrections, Says Motilal Oswal

Has the RBI Ended Rate Cuts? BoB Report Signals Repo Rate To Hold At 5.25%, With Focus on Growth And Financial Stability

Agilus Diwine Diagnostics Launches Mega Full Body Health Check-Up Offer at INR 2,299 in Mumbai

Punjab NGO Expo 2026: Building a Scalable NGO Ecosystem for India

LATEST NEWS

CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026

Meet Imran Khwaja — Jay Shah’s Deputy Leading Talks to Resolve IND vs PAK Match Standoff

Team India Discard Mohammed Shami Smashes 32-Ball Half-Century in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Downing Street Crisis: Keir Starmer Defies Resignation Calls After Top Aide Quits Over Epstein Row, Signals He Is Staying On

After Morgan McSweeney, Keir Starmer’s Communications Chief Tim Allan Also Quits; UK PM Loses Second Top Aide As Mandelson-Epstein Row Deepens

Who Was Chinnu Pappu Aka Reshma? 24-Year-Old Social Media Influencer With 200K Followers Found Dead In Rented Flat A Month After Ugly Divorce, Leaves Behind 4-Year-Old Child

Bandwaale OTT Release Date Out: Here’s When And Where To Watch Zahan Kapoor, Shalini Pandey’s Musical Dramedy | Details Inside

RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs

IND vs PAK: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Have Final Say on India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match in Colombo

CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026
CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026
CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026
CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026

QUICK LINKS