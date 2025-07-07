Crizac IPO Allotment Today: Rs 860 Crore Offer Fully Subscribed- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Crizac’s Rs 860 crore IPO received overwhelming investor interest across categories. The Offer For Sale (OFS) involved promoter-selling 3.51 crore shares within the Rs 233–245 price band. Bidding ran from July 2 to July 4. Today, July 7, IPO allotment finalizes after weekend delay. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led subscriptions at 141.27×, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) came in at 80.07×, and retail investors booked 10.74×. Overall subscription stood at 62.89×. The company, a B2B education platform, plans its stock market debut on Wednesday, July 9.

Subscription Breakdown And OFS Details Of The Crizac IPO

Crizac IPO swept through investor circles like a monsoon rush—dry seed capital? Not here! The full OFS offering triggered demand across the board:

QIBs piled in massively with a whopping 141.27× subscription. Institutions clearly smelled opportunity.

NIIs chased too , clocking in at 80.07×—not quite QIB frenzy, but still impressive.

Retail investors joined the party, booking 10.74×—proof that PhDs in FMCG aren’t the only ones betting big.

That staggering 62.89× overall subscription proves the appetite for Crizac shares couldn’t be hotter—even though the company received no fresh capital (all proceeds go to selling promoters). With 3.51 crore shares up for grabs at ₹245 apiece, this IPO sold out faster than concert tickets.

Now, all eyes are on post-listing momentum. With no primary capital infusion, Crizac will depend on market sentiment to fuel gains. And guess what? The grey market premium (GMP) is already trending around ₹40, hinting at a potential listing price near ₹285—around a 16% premium. That’s market optimism flashing neon signs.

Investors, stay tuned and stay nimble. Once the shares hit the exchanges, this offload-opportunity could turn into a buy-opportunity—for those quick enough to follow the trail!

How To Check Crizac IPO Allotment

Investors can check their allotment status on BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime portals. Follow these steps:

Platform Steps to Check Allotment BSE Website 1. Select ‘Equity’

2. Choose ‘Crizac’ as Issue Name

3. Enter app number or PAN

4. Verify “I am not robot”

5. Click ‘Search’ NSE Website 1. Select Equity and SME IPO bids

2. Choose ‘Crizac’

3. Enter app number or PAN

4. Click ‘Submit’ MUFG Intime 1. Select ‘Crizac’

2. Choose one of PAN, app no., DP ID, or account no.

3. Click ‘Search’

All three channels will display allotment results with real-time status as the registrar finalizes distribution.

Listing Date Set

Crizac plans its official market debut on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, simultaneously on BSE and NSE. Equirus Capital acts as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime serves as registrar. Despite being a pure OFS, investor interest remains high; any premium in grey market trades may hint at optimistic opening. Tracking secondary-market demand ahead of listing remains crucial, as it can influence early price movements.

Grey Market Premium Signals Potential Upside

Market observers note a current GMP of Rs 40—meaning over-the-counter traders expect listing near Rs 285. Though grey market activity doesn’t guarantee official listing price, it reflects investor sentiment. Sustained premium levels may signal robust demand on listing day, while a drop could dampen enthusiasm. Investors should monitor GMP trends closely ahead of Wednesday’s debuT.

