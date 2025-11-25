Deadline Alert: Apply For Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) By November 30, 2025, And Secure Your Retirement Benefits

Deadline Reminder For Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)
Tick-tock! The due date is approaching, November 30, 2025, and the Ministry of Finance is alerting every Central Government employee and NPS subscriber eligible to apply for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). Have you already submitted your request for the UPS? It’s not just a government acronym, UPS, announced on January 24, 2025, offers a smart alternative to the market-linked NPS. Imagine transferring to a pension plan that guarantees inflation-indexed payments, no worries during your retirement. Are you ready for this? Don’t let time slip by, act now!
Key Features And Benefits of UPS
- Launch Date: Introduced on April 1, 2025.
- Type: Optional defined-benefit pension plan for Central Government employees.
- Payout: Provides an assured, inflation-indexed retirement income.
- Stability: Unlike market-linked NPS, UPS offers a predictable income stream, not subject to market fluctuations.
- Eligibility: Employees with at least 25 years of service can opt for UPS.
- Pension Amount: 50% of the average last 12 months’ basic pay.
- Additional Benefits: Includes spouse pension and gratuity.
- Tax & Retirement Perks: Offers improved tax exemptions, resignation, and retirement benefits.
- Flexibility: Employees can switch back to NPS later if they wish.
Subscribers can exercise their option via two modes: online submission through the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) system or by filing a physical application with their respective Nodal Offices.
All Nodal Offices have been instructed to process applications strictly according to the prescribed procedure. The Ministry has urged eligible individuals to act promptly and submit their requests well before November 30 to ensure they can take full advantage of the benefits and make an informed choice under the newly introduced scheme.
