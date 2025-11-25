LIVE TV
Atoms AI Cohort 2026: The Secret Launchpad India's AI Dreams Were Waiting For

Atoms AI Cohort 2026: The Secret Launchpad India’s AI Dreams Were Waiting For

Accel and Google launch Atoms AI Cohort 2026, a global-first program for Indian founders, offering funding, mentorship, and access to Gemini and DeepMind to build globally competitive AI startups.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 25, 2025 13:46:35 IST

Big news for India’s AI scene! Accel and Google have teamed up to launch Atoms AI Cohort 2026, a global-first program aimed at early-stage AI founders. Think of it as a supercharged launchpad, funding, mentorship, and access to Google’s Gemini and DeepMind models are all on the table.

Whether you’re dreaming of building the next AI-powered tool for coding, creativity, or productivity, this is your chance to take it global. Curious how your startup could go from idea to worldwide impact? Keep your eyes on this, India’s next AI stars might just come from this very cohort!

Atoms AI Cohort 2026 Program Objective and Scope

  • Designed to provide Indian founders with capital, infrastructure, and specialized expertise.

  • Aims to help build globally competitive AI products from the very start.

  • Focus areas include AI-powered tools for coding, productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

Funding and Resources For Atoms AI Cohort 2026

  • Selected startups receive up to USD 2 million in funding via joint investments from Accel and Google’s AI Futures Fund.

  • Startups also get up to USD 350,000 in compute credits across Google Cloud, Gemini, and DeepMind platforms.

It A Big Breaking: The Founders Of India’s AI Obtained a Global Launchpad!

The Atoms AI Cohort 2026 is now available for Indian and Indian-origin founders! In the case that your products are AI-first for India or the world, this is your golden ticket. Applications are now open on the Accel website until January 26, 2026. If you applied between September and November 2025, you are already in the process.

What could be cooler than this? The Google way of thinking will be the one applied to your application through its Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model, making the process as clever as the technology you are developing. This is the moment for India to take the lead in global AI innovation, do not let the chance to make your startup known on the world map slip away!

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 1:46 PM IST
