Deepinder Goyal is Hiring, Are You Eligible? Temple’s Viral Wearable Startup Seeks Engineers, Researchers, And Fitness-Obsessed Innovators- APPLY NOW

Temple Startup Hiring: Deepinder Goyal Seeks Talent

Once again, Zomato owner Deepinder Goyal is in the spotlight-but this time for a very “vapid” reason: HIRING! Yes, the man who made headlines for everything from food delivery to public appearances is now making waves because his company Temple is looking for engineers, researchers, and product managers. Who doesn’t want to work at a company whose owner is always in the spotlight?

The buzz, of course, centers on Temple’s experimental fitness tracking gadget-the same device that went viral when Goyal wore it on the side of his forehead during a podcast. This is not your average wearable; it promises to track things no other device dares to measure, targeting elite athletes who push their bodies to the edge.

If you’re obsessive about fitness, technology, and perfection, this might just be your dream-or nightmare-job.

Are you ready to build what you wear and endure the spotlight along with Goyal? Here’s How To Get There

What Are The Roles Deepinder Goyal Hiring For At ‘Temple’?

Goyal listed several engineering, research, and product management positions for the company, aiming to perfect the wearable. Key roles include:

Analog Systems Engineers, Electronics Design Engineers

Embedded Systems Engineers — low-level HW bring-up, embedded signal and image processing, embedded AI

Design and Validation Engineers — sensors, actuators, battery, antenna, optics

CMF Engineers, Adhesive Materials Engineers

Sensor Algorithms Engineers — estimation theory, sensor fusion

Deep Learning Engineers — ML model development for physiological metrics

Computational Neuroscientists

BCI Engineers — real-time EEG/EMG acquisition and processing

Neural Decoding Researchers — brain activity to semantic mapping

Computer Vision Engineers — facial microexpression, subvocal muscle detection

Neuroimaging ML Engineers — multimodal sensor fusion

Product managers skilled in Figma

Goyal stated: “Important – we are building for people who push their bodies to the edge. We want to be those people, not just serve them.”

Temple Startup: Application Guidelines | How And Where To Apply?

Candidate Requirements:

Must be both engineers and athletes.

Body fat threshold: <16% for men, <26% for women.

Candidates not meeting this can apply if they commit to achieving it within three months.

During this period, applicants will be on probation.

How to Apply:

Send your application via email to build@temple.com

Use your core skill as the subject line of the email.

About Temple: Deepinder Goyal’s Wearable That’s Got Everyone Talking

Temple functions as an experimental brain blood-flow monitoring device, which Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal developed. The device, which people wear on their head temples (from which it derives its name), provides users with information about their neurological health and ageing process. The device functions like a small personal brain scientist, which users attach to their forehead. The academic community remains divided about the device because Indian medical professionals possess different opinions about its scientific validity. The development of Temple, as a scientific breakthrough or an intelligent device that people consider a brainy gimmick, has resulted in Deepinder Goyal and his invention becoming popular among people who are now interested in their work.

