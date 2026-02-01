Defence Stocks in Spotlight as Union Budget 2026 Approaches: BEL, HAL, GRSE Lead The Way

Predictable Defence Spending and Smart Tech Investment Key in Budget 2026

Defence budgeting requires predictable funding because it serves as the primary factor that determines success. Samir Sheth of BDO India points out that consistent and predictable expenditure matters far more than flashy headline allocations—it allows domestic defence players to dream big, scale operations, and invest in cutting-edge technology without biting their nails every quarter.

EY India urges the government to increase capital expenditure for both defence and emerging fields, including AI, GenAI, space, robotics, and next-generation infrastructure. The report recommends keeping the fiscal deficit around 4% of GDP, protecting fiscal health while enabling growth targets to be achieved.

For investors and industry insiders, the next Budget establishes a fundamental basis for India’s defence and technology development, extending beyond mere numerical data to long-term strategic planning and sustainable industry growth.

(With Inputs From UPStox And Agency)

