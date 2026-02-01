LIVE TV
Defence Stocks in Spotlight as Union Budget 2026 Approaches: BEL, HAL, GRSE Lead The Way

Defence Stocks in Spotlight as Union Budget 2026 Approaches: BEL, HAL, GRSE Lead The Way

Stocks To Watch Today: Defence stocks dominate attention ahead of Union Budget 2026-27, driven by record capital inflows, investor optimism, and expectations of higher capex, indigenisation, and advanced technology investment in AI, robotics, and defence sectors.

Stocks to Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 1, 2026 11:00:15 IST

Defence Stocks in Spotlight as Union Budget 2026 Approaches: BEL, HAL, GRSE Lead The Way

Stocks to Watch Today: Defence- BEL, HAL, GRSE, Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, Bharat Dynamics

All eyes are focused on the Union Budget 2026-27 which will occur on Sunday February 1 because defence stocks have become the primary attraction of the day. The India-EU deal together with the positive Q3 results has created investor optimism which leads them to monitor BEL HAL GRSE Mazagon Dock Cochin Shipyard and Bharat Dynamics stocks for potential market movements.

Key Stocks to Watch:

Investors will monitor these stocks closely, with Budget allocations for the defence sector being the main point of focus.

Defence Sector Buzz: Record Capital Inflow and Budget 2026-27 Expectations

Topic Details / Insights
Record Capital Inflow India’s defence technology sector recorded its highest-ever annual capital inflow in 2025 at $247 million (~₹2,270 crore), bringing cumulative funding to $711 million (~₹6,535 crore) (Tracxn).
Budget 2026-27 Expectations Defence expected to be a priority sector, with analysts projecting 20–25% growth in capital outlay.
Experts Overview Highlighted the need to drive indigenisation in high-tech areas such as UAVs and anti-drone systems.
Emphasized domestic procurement, long-term order visibility, and active participation of private sector players.

Predictable Defence Spending and Smart Tech Investment Key in Budget 2026

Defence budgeting requires predictable funding because it serves as the primary factor that determines success. Samir Sheth of BDO India points out that consistent and predictable expenditure matters far more than flashy headline allocations—it allows domestic defence players to dream big, scale operations, and invest in cutting-edge technology without biting their nails every quarter.

EY India urges the government to increase capital expenditure for both defence and emerging fields, including AI, GenAI, space, robotics, and next-generation infrastructure. The report recommends keeping the fiscal deficit around 4% of GDP, protecting fiscal health while enabling growth targets to be achieved.

For investors and industry insiders, the next Budget establishes a fundamental basis for India’s defence and technology development, extending beyond mere numerical data to long-term strategic planning and sustainable industry growth.

(With Inputs From UPStox And Agency)

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Defence Stocks in Spotlight as Union Budget 2026 Approaches: BEL, HAL, GRSE Lead The Way

Defence Stocks in Spotlight as Union Budget 2026 Approaches: BEL, HAL, GRSE Lead The Way

Defence Stocks in Spotlight as Union Budget 2026 Approaches: BEL, HAL, GRSE Lead The Way

Defence Stocks in Spotlight as Union Budget 2026 Approaches: BEL, HAL, GRSE Lead The Way
Defence Stocks in Spotlight as Union Budget 2026 Approaches: BEL, HAL, GRSE Lead The Way
Defence Stocks in Spotlight as Union Budget 2026 Approaches: BEL, HAL, GRSE Lead The Way
Defence Stocks in Spotlight as Union Budget 2026 Approaches: BEL, HAL, GRSE Lead The Way

QUICK LINKS