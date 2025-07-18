Did You Know Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan Are Secretly Rewriting OYO’s Success Story? Find Out How!

Guess who’s checking into the startup scene? None other than SRK and Gauri Khan!

The queen of interiors (and Shah Rukh Khan’s better half) made headlines in July 2025 for investing in OYO. She snapped up 2.4 million shares during its ₹1,400 crore ($175 million) Series G round that wrapped up in August 2024, valuing OYO at a starry $2.4 billion. But that’s not where the plot twist ends—SRK, the King of Bollywood, could be OYO’s brand ambassador, just and insider!

So now, while he charms the screens, Gauri is sealing deals behind the scenes. Gauri Khan also invested in Innov8, OYO’s co-working brand, which raised ₹1,100 crore ($128 million) earlier this year.

Talk about power couple goals! One’s lending star power, the other’s adding shareholder sparkle. With OYO heading for a potential IPO and global expansion, the Khans aren’t just guests at the party—they’re practically co-hosting it. Who knew hotel rooms and red carpets had this much in common? Stay tuned—this blockbuster might just be getting started.

Quick Look: Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan For OYO

Connection Details Gauri Khan Acquired 2.4 million OYO shares in Series G round Series G Funding ₹1,400 crore raised; valuation reached $2.4 billion FY25 PAT ₹623 crore FY25 Revenue ₹6,463 crore FY25 GBV ₹16,436 crore G6 Hospitality Deal $525 million worth IPO Plans Targeting FY26 with $6–7 billion valuation Other Bollywood Stars Who Have Joined OYO’s Growing Investor Squad Bollywood’s love affair with OYO and travel startups is growing fast! Big names like Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Sriram Nene, along with Innov8 founder Dr. Ritesh Malik, have snapped up 2 million shares in OYO. Actor Amrita Rao and her husband Anmol Sood also invested in Innov8 through the secondary market. Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jumped on the OYO bandwagon too. This isn’t totally new—Salman Khan once owned a stake in Yatra, and Sachin Tendulkar took equity in Musafir.com. But now, more celebs are backing travel tech, making it the hottest new trend. What Happens When Celebrity Stakeholders Shape Brand Perception Ever notice how when a celebrity supports a brand, it just clicks differently? It’s not only about the sparkle or fame, they actually make the brand feel more trustworthy. When someone famous stands behind a company, fans and even the media start paying attention. That star power makes the brand feel like something familiar, like a recommendation from a friend. And when a company is gearing up for something big, like an IPO, having celebrities on board isn’t just for show—it really helps boost their image. So next time your favorite star backs a brand, know it’s more than just hype, it’s a smart way to build trust and connection. Series G Boosts OYO’s Expansion Strategy

OYO’s Series G funding round in August 2024 wasn’t just big—it was Bollywood big! The company raised ₹1,400 crore, with global giants like SoftBank, Airbnb, and Lightspeed India jumping into the mix. Valued at $2.4 billion, OYO didn’t just stack up cash—it put it to work. It bought G6 Hospitality (yep, the folks behind Motel 6 and Studio 6) for a cool $525 million, expanding its footprint into North America. Closer to home, the funds are powering growth in India and Southeast Asia. And with Gauri Khan now an investor, OYO’s got star power on the balance sheet too.

Why OYO’s FY25 Numbers Are Turning Heads

OYO made a cool ₹623 crore profit after tax in FY25—earning the title of India’s most profitable startup.

in FY25—earning the title of India’s most profitable startup. Their adjusted EBITDA jumped 27% to ₹1,132 crore, showing the business is growing strong.

to ₹1,132 crore, showing the business is growing strong. Revenue climbed to ₹6,463 crore , up 20% from the previous year.

, up 20% from the previous year. Gross Booking Value (GBV) soared by 54% to ₹16,436 crore —that’s a big leap!

—that’s a big leap! These solid numbers prove OYO’s business model is working well and scaling up smoothly.

Investors like Gauri Khan are clearly impressed and confident in OYO’s future.

With such strong growth, OYO is eyeing an IPO worth $6–7 billion in FY26—a blockbuster move ahead.

