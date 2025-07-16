LIVE TV
Home > Business > Jasprit Bumrah, Mary Kom Join SRK & AR Rahman In Trending Zomato Ad

Jasprit Bumrah, Mary Kom Join SRK & AR Rahman In Trending Zomato Ad

Compared to earlier efforts, Fuel the Hustle is unique. It's the brand's most provocative piece, and it says a lot that Goyal had to explain, "This isn't an ad."
Compared to earlier efforts, Fuel the Hustle is unique. It's the brand's most provocative piece, and it says a lot that Goyal had to explain, "This isn't an ad."

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 12:58:42 IST

Zomato has released a new ad featuring well-known figures from several industries, including Mary Kom, Jasprit Bumrah, Shah Rukh Khan, and AR Rahman. The hard work and effort that went into creating these adventures is the main focus of the video, not their notoriety.

Shah Rukh Khan is shown sitting on a throne after a shot of cricket player Jasprit Bumrah opens the video. Boxer Mary Kom and music composer AR Rahman follow.  A voiceover wonders, “What’s their secret ingredient?” as their images are displayed on the screen. “The recipe for success?”

“What do they know that others don’t?” is one of the several questions the announcer asks as the video progresses. Then, snippets of all four characters are shown to the audience, including stage performances, match highlights, and past interviews. While some clips document emotional times, disappointments, and hardships, others showcase significant victories.

Shifts the focus from the product to the goal

“They know what sweat tastes like,” the narrator states. “The bitterness of tears. They awaken in the dark and arrive when it’s difficult. They are aware of the requirements. Takes again. errors.”

Shah Rukh Khan says, “Kuch khas hona zaruri nahi hai aapne aap mein, ulta aam raho, mehnat karo, khas baat khud hi ho jaegi,” in a heartfelt moment at the video.  The line comes right before a video of the actor greeting his admirers outside Mannat, his home in Mumbai.
“The truth is, they are just like you and me,” the narration goes on to say.  The recipe isn’t a secret. As uplifting background music and more potent graphics play, they simply want more.
Zomato’s main takeaway at the end of the video is, “Hustle is the secret ingredient. Boost your hustle. Zomato.”

“This isn’t an ad,” Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote when sharing the video on X (previously Twitter). “It is a belief that effort is more important than everything else.”  He made it clear that the goal was to emphasize the tenacity and self-control that contributed to their achievement rather than to display the glitz and glamour of celebrities. “Millions of Indians tap ‘Place Order’ on Zomato every day in between their routines, responsibilities, and dreams,” he added.  “Some are creating new businesses. Some are parents. Some people are taking a break.”

Tags: ar rahman, Deepinder Goyal, jasprit bumrah, Mary kom, SRK, Zomato Ad

Who Hijacked A Cessna Plane From Vancouver Island? Small Aircraft Incident Disrupts Flights At Vancouver Airport
