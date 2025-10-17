LIVE TV
Home > Business > Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: When Are Banks Closed From October 17th To 23rd For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Bhaidooj? Check State-Wise List of Bank Closures

Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: Diwali is around the corner, and banks across India will remain closed on different days between October 17 and 23 to mark the festive celebration, including Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, and Bhaidooj. While most states will celebrate Diwali on Monday, October 20, some regions will mark the festival a day later, on Tuesday, October 21.

Banks holidays From October 17th To 23rd For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Bhaidooj. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Banks holidays From October 17th To 23rd For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Bhaidooj. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 17, 2025 15:17:21 IST

Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: Diwali is around the corner, and banks across India will remain closed on different days between October 17 and 23 to mark the festive celebration, including Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, and Bhaidooj. While most states will celebrate Diwali on Monday, October 20, some regions will mark the festival a day later, on Tuesday, October 21. 

This variation causes major confusion among the people about bank holidays across India. Let’s take a look at the Diwali Bank Holidays list, which helps you plan your financial activities, including withdrawing cash, clearing cheques, or completing other banking transactions. 

Bank holidays in October 2025: Check out the state-wise Diwali holidays 

October 18 (Saturday)- Dhanteras: Banks will stay open nationwide.

October 19 (Sunday) – Choti Diwali: Banks will stay closed nationwide.

October 20 (Monday) – Diwali: Banks will stay shut in these states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

October 22 (Tuesday) – Govardhan Puja: Banks will remain shut in these states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

October 23 (Wednesday) – Bhai Dooj: Banks will stay shut in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 3:17 PM IST
