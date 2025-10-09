Diwali Dazzle: MCX Gold And Silver Prices Today Hit Fresh Highs As Precious Metals Rally Across India, Check Rates In Your City!

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – October 9, 2025

Diwali vibes are lighting up the markets like never before! With the festival of lights and wedding season fast approaching, gold and silver prices are soaring, sparking excitement among buyers and investors alike. Just yesterday, gold shattered all records, smashing every expectation. A few days ago, when demand was low, prices were notably less, this sharp jump signals a bigger surge on the horizon. Precious metals are flying off the shelves, and if you’re thinking of buying, now’s the time to act!

This is just the beginning, the festive rush and wedding bells haven’t yet hit full throttle. On the geopolitical front, growing uncertainty is pushing investors to pour more money into gold, driving prices higher and higher. The shimmer of gold is turning into a blazing glow. So, are you ready to ride this gold rush or watch it pass by? Check the latest MCX rates and dive into the festive metal mania!

As of Octoer 9, 2025, MCX Gold Futures MCX Gold December futures were quoted at ₹1,22,789 per 10 grams by 9:15 am on October 9, 2025, down 0.34% from the previous close. This decline comes amid profit booking after gold recorded its strongest gain in the previous session. On October 8, MCX Gold December futures reached an all-time high of ₹1,23,450 per 10 grams. The gold index had hit ₹1,21,949 at 9:11 am, ₹1,22,000 at 9:45 am, and ₹1,22,165 later in the session. Speculation about a possible US Federal Reserve interest rate cut, combined with a weakening US dollar and ongoing global political and economic uncertainties, are the key factors driving the strong performance of gold prices this year and increasing investor demand for safe-haven assets such as gold. As of Octoer 9, 2025, Silver Futures Prices On The MCX The December contract market in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) silver futures is doing rather well at ₹1,49,940. Today, the price reached a record level of ₹1,50,282, which is a new all-time high. The sharp rally, however, is expected to be followed by a temporary correction of around 5%, as predicted by some analysts. The silver price is also above the major moving averages, which is a positive sign indicating strong momentum. However, investors should be cautious about taking new long positions since there has been volatility over the past few days. The increase in silver prices is backed by high investment demand, as investors turn to safe-haven assets amid global uncertainties and rising inflation levels. Additionally, strong industrial demand from the electronics, solar energy, and automotive manufacturing industries supports silver prices, as it is an important component in these sectors.

Gold Price Today In India

Gold Price in National Avg: 24K: ₹1,23,940 22K: ₹1,13,610 18K: ₹92,960

Gold Price in Chennai: 24K: ₹1,24,210 22K: ₹1,13,860 18K: ₹92,670

Gold Price in Mumbai: 24K: ₹1,23,940 22K: ₹1,13,610 18K: ₹92,400

Gold Price in Delhi: 24K: ₹1,24,300 22K: ₹1,13,950 18K: ₹93,260

Gold Price in Kolkata: 24K: ₹1,23,940 22K: ₹1,13,610 18K: ₹92,280



Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams) City 24K Gold Price (₹/10g) 22K Gold Price (₹/10g) 18K Gold Price (₹/10g) National Avg ₹1,23,940 ₹1,13,610 ₹92,960 Chennai ₹1,24,210 ₹1,13,860 ₹92,670 Mumbai ₹1,23,940 ₹1,13,610 ₹92,400 Delhi ₹1,24,300 ₹1,13,950 ₹93,260 Kolkata ₹1,23,940 ₹1,13,610 ₹92,280 Bangalore ₹1,23,940 ₹1,13,610 ₹92,475 Hyderabad ₹1,23,940 ₹1,13,610 ₹92,550 Kerala ₹1,23,940 ₹1,13,610 ₹92,685 Pune ₹1,23,940 ₹1,13,610 ₹92,400 Vadodara ₹1,23,990 ₹1,13,660 ₹92,520 Ahmedabad ₹1,23,990 ₹1,13,660 ₹92,520 Ghaziabad ₹1,24,090 ₹1,13,760 ₹93,110 Jaipur ₹1,23,180 ₹1,12,915 ₹92,385 Noida ₹1,24,090 ₹1,13,760 ₹93,110

Key Insights:

The national average price for gold saw a slight increase today (+₹10 for 10g of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold).

(Taken From Good Returns At 10 AM)

Note: Prices are per 10 grams and subject to daily fluctuations. Data sourced from Goodreturns. Some cities may not have 18K data available.

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Rate Today (Per Kg) Chennai ₹1,70,100 Hyderabad ₹1,70,100 Kerala ₹1,70,100 Delhi ₹1,60,100 Mumbai ₹1,60,100 Kolkata ₹1,60,100 Bangalore ₹1,60,100 Pune ₹1,60,100 Vadodara ₹1,60,100 Ahmedabad ₹1,60,100 Gurgaon ₹1,61,000 Meerut ₹1,60,100 Ghaziabad ₹1,60,100

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

