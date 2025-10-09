Diwali Dazzle: MCX Gold And Silver Prices Today Hit Fresh Highs As Precious Metals Rally Across India, Check Rates In Your City!

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – October 9, 2025
Diwali vibes are lighting up the markets like never before! With the festival of lights and wedding season fast approaching, gold and silver prices are soaring, sparking excitement among buyers and investors alike. Just yesterday, gold shattered all records, smashing every expectation. A few days ago, when demand was low, prices were notably less, this sharp jump signals a bigger surge on the horizon. Precious metals are flying off the shelves, and if you’re thinking of buying, now’s the time to act!
This is just the beginning, the festive rush and wedding bells haven’t yet hit full throttle. On the geopolitical front, growing uncertainty is pushing investors to pour more money into gold, driving prices higher and higher. The shimmer of gold is turning into a blazing glow. So, are you ready to ride this gold rush or watch it pass by? Check the latest MCX rates and dive into the festive metal mania!
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|18K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|National Avg
|₹1,23,940
|₹1,13,610
|₹92,960
|Chennai
|₹1,24,210
|₹1,13,860
|₹92,670
|Mumbai
|₹1,23,940
|₹1,13,610
|₹92,400
|Delhi
|₹1,24,300
|₹1,13,950
|₹93,260
|Kolkata
|₹1,23,940
|₹1,13,610
|₹92,280
|Bangalore
|₹1,23,940
|₹1,13,610
|₹92,475
|Hyderabad
|₹1,23,940
|₹1,13,610
|₹92,550
|Kerala
|₹1,23,940
|₹1,13,610
|₹92,685
|Pune
|₹1,23,940
|₹1,13,610
|₹92,400
|Vadodara
|₹1,23,990
|₹1,13,660
|₹92,520
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,23,990
|₹1,13,660
|₹92,520
|Ghaziabad
|₹1,24,090
|₹1,13,760
|₹93,110
|Jaipur
|₹1,23,180
|₹1,12,915
|₹92,385
|Noida
|₹1,24,090
|₹1,13,760
|₹93,110
Key Insights:
-
The national average price for gold saw a slight increase today (+₹10 for 10g of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold).
(Taken From Good Returns At 10 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
