Economic Survey 2026 Projects FY27 GDP Growth at 6.8%–7.2%, Signals Steady Expansion Amid Global Challenges

The Economic Survey establishes the mood, context, and funding needs for the upcoming Union Budget, which will present its financial figures and policy commitments. The document serves as the government’s annual economic assessment, offering insights through extensive data analysis. It provides an unvarnished evaluation of economic performance over the previous year, along with an assessment of the challenges that lie ahead.

While the Union Budget outlines planned expenditures, tax policies, and reform measures, the Economic Survey explains the rationale and implications behind those decisions. The analysis examines historical trends, evaluates potential risks, and highlights structural issues that require attention. It acts as a bridge for investors, policymakers, and taxpayers, connecting economic growth aspirations with on-ground realities.

Before the government unveils its fiscal roadmap, the Economic Survey helps establish a shared economic framework for all stakeholders.

Two-Part Structure Offers Macro View and Sectoral Detail

Prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), the Economic Survey is presented in two volumes, each serving a distinct purpose.

Part 1 (Volume 1) provides a macroeconomic overview and forward-looking assessment. It offers a thematic and analytical examination of the economy, covering key indicators such as GDP growth, inflation (CPI and WPI), fiscal deficit, and trade balance. This section also delves into structural and conceptual challenges, proposes policy reforms, and outlines projections for the next financial year, helping frame the government’s policy direction.

Part 2 is more granular and data-intensive, focusing on sector-wise performance during the previous year. It analyses developments across agriculture, industry, services, and infrastructure, while also addressing socio-economic themes such as health, education, poverty alleviation, and climate change. The section includes extensive datasets, charts, tables, and appendices.

A Key Milestone Ahead of Union Budget Day 2026