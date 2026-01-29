LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Economic Survey 2026 Projects FY27 GDP Growth at 6.8%–7.2%, Signals Steady Expansion Amid Global Challenges

Economic Survey 2026 Projects FY27 GDP Growth at 6.8%–7.2%, Signals Steady Expansion Amid Global Challenges

Economic Survey 2026: forecasts India’s FY27 GDP growth at 6.8%–7.2%, driven by strong domestic demand, structural reforms, and resilient macroeconomic fundamentals, amid global uncertainties and trade challenges.

Economic Survey 2026
Economic Survey 2026

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 29, 2026 12:43:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Economic Survey 2026 Projects FY27 GDP Growth at 6.8%–7.2%, Signals Steady Expansion Amid Global Challenges

Economic Survey 2025–26 Projects FY27 Growth at 6.8%–7.2%

You Might Be Interested In

The Economic Survey 2025–26 forecasts that India will maintain its economic growth, with GDP expected to expand between 6.8% and 7.2% in fiscal year 2027. The government predicts this growth on the back of strong macroeconomic conditions and ongoing structural and regulatory changes that are expected to support the economy despite rising global challenges. India is projected to sustain its economic momentum by leveraging domestic strengths to counter external pressures, including stricter US tariff regulations and ongoing international conflicts.

The Survey was tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marking the start of the countdown to the Union Budget 2026, which will be presented on February 1. The moment is historic, as Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget, a feat achieved by very few finance ministers. This year’s Budget will be especially notable as it will be presented on a weekend, keeping markets, policymakers, and investors busy analysing the numbers on Sunday.

You Might Be Interested In

Economic Survey 2026: The Trailer Before the Union Budget 2026 Blockbuster

The Economic Survey establishes the mood, context, and funding needs for the upcoming Union Budget, which will present its financial figures and policy commitments. The document serves as the government’s annual economic assessment, offering insights through extensive data analysis. It provides an unvarnished evaluation of economic performance over the previous year, along with an assessment of the challenges that lie ahead.

While the Union Budget outlines planned expenditures, tax policies, and reform measures, the Economic Survey explains the rationale and implications behind those decisions. The analysis examines historical trends, evaluates potential risks, and highlights structural issues that require attention. It acts as a bridge for investors, policymakers, and taxpayers, connecting economic growth aspirations with on-ground realities.

Before the government unveils its fiscal roadmap, the Economic Survey helps establish a shared economic framework for all stakeholders.

Two-Part Structure Offers Macro View and Sectoral Detail

Prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), the Economic Survey is presented in two volumes, each serving a distinct purpose.

Part 1 (Volume 1) provides a macroeconomic overview and forward-looking assessment. It offers a thematic and analytical examination of the economy, covering key indicators such as GDP growth, inflation (CPI and WPI), fiscal deficit, and trade balance. This section also delves into structural and conceptual challenges, proposes policy reforms, and outlines projections for the next financial year, helping frame the government’s policy direction.

Part 2 is more granular and data-intensive, focusing on sector-wise performance during the previous year. It analyses developments across agriculture, industry, services, and infrastructure, while also addressing socio-economic themes such as health, education, poverty alleviation, and climate change. The section includes extensive datasets, charts, tables, and appendices.

A Key Milestone Ahead of Union Budget Day 2026

The Economic Survey presents India as a full economic model through its combination of statistical data and graphical representations. The report shows the current economic status and future possibilities through its analysis of the country’s economic growth, potential hazards, and financial condition. Every table, chart, and projection will serve as a market, tax, and spending analysis tool for traders and policymakers, who will search for market and economic indicators. The upcoming Union Budget test will show which concepts from the research paper become actual government policies through their implementation process.

(With Inputs From ANI)
Also read: What the Economic Survey 2026 Means for Investors? Key Insights On India’s GDP, Jobs, Market Outlook; Here’s Where To Find It
First published on: Jan 29, 2026 12:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: domestic demandeconomic performanceeconomic projectionsEconomic Survey 2026fiscal policyFY27 GDP forecastglobal trade challengesindia gdp growthIndian economy growthinvestor insightsmacroeconomic outlookNirmala Sitharamansectoral analysisstructural reformsUnion Budget 2026

RELATED News

Silver Smashes ₹4 Lakh Barrier, Gold Crosses ₹1.75 Lakh, Precious Metals Hit Lifetime High; Here’s What Investors Need to Know

What the Economic Survey 2026 Means for Investors? Key Insights On India’s GDP, Jobs, Market Outlook; Here’s Where To Find It

Rupee Crashes Near 92, Indian Stock Market Today Reel Under Global Pressure

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex and Nifty Under Pressure as Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Global Tensions

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, ONGC, Reliance Industries, SBI Life, L&T, Mahindra, RVNL, ACC, TVS, Biocon, Cupid, Thyrocare and many other in focus

LATEST NEWS

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Reason: Viral MMS Video, Blackmailing Or Fatal Injection At Jodhpur Ashram?

What is the difference between a demat and a trading account?

UPSC CSE 2026 Notification Coming Soon? Check Expected Date, Number Of Vacancies And How To Apply – Step By Step Guide

Who Is Saurabh Joshi? BJP Leader Wins Chandigarh Mayor Election By 18 Votes Against AAP’s 11

Ajit Pawar Once Praised ‘Smooth Landings’ By Women Pilots, Post Resurfaces After Baramati Plane Crash, His Journey Ended On A Flight With A Woman Pilot

Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death Amid Viral MMS Video Controversy: Jodhpur Preacher Found Dead, Her Instagram Post Said…

Rajasthan Man Kicks Woman Dancing At Barmer Event, Crowd Watches In Silence; Netizens Demand Arrest | Shocking Video

Delhi Police SWAT Commando Dies After Husband, A Defence Ministry Clerk, Attacks Her With Dumbbell

UEFA Champions League: Kylian Mbappe Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal Record, But Real Madrid Suffer Shock Defeat

White America, WAGA Row To Beach Wars: Why Elon Musk And Vinod Khosla Are Publicly At War Again

Economic Survey 2026 Projects FY27 GDP Growth at 6.8%–7.2%, Signals Steady Expansion Amid Global Challenges

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Economic Survey 2026 Projects FY27 GDP Growth at 6.8%–7.2%, Signals Steady Expansion Amid Global Challenges

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Economic Survey 2026 Projects FY27 GDP Growth at 6.8%–7.2%, Signals Steady Expansion Amid Global Challenges
Economic Survey 2026 Projects FY27 GDP Growth at 6.8%–7.2%, Signals Steady Expansion Amid Global Challenges
Economic Survey 2026 Projects FY27 GDP Growth at 6.8%–7.2%, Signals Steady Expansion Amid Global Challenges
Economic Survey 2026 Projects FY27 GDP Growth at 6.8%–7.2%, Signals Steady Expansion Amid Global Challenges

QUICK LINKS