Economic Survey 2026 Projects FY27 GDP Growth at 6.8%–7.2%, Signals Steady Expansion Amid Global Challenges

Economic Survey 2025–26 Projects FY27 Growth at 6.8%–7.2%
The Economic Survey 2025–26 forecasts that India will maintain its economic growth, with GDP expected to expand between 6.8% and 7.2% in fiscal year 2027. The government predicts this growth on the back of strong macroeconomic conditions and ongoing structural and regulatory changes that are expected to support the economy despite rising global challenges. India is projected to sustain its economic momentum by leveraging domestic strengths to counter external pressures, including stricter US tariff regulations and ongoing international conflicts.
The Survey was tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marking the start of the countdown to the Union Budget 2026, which will be presented on February 1. The moment is historic, as Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget, a feat achieved by very few finance ministers. This year’s Budget will be especially notable as it will be presented on a weekend, keeping markets, policymakers, and investors busy analysing the numbers on Sunday.
Economic Survey 2026: The Trailer Before the Union Budget 2026 Blockbuster
