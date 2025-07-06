Elon Musk Launches ‘America Party’: Is It Going To Impact His Billion-Dollar Wealth Now?

Elon Musk is the world’s richest man, but he has come a long way to acquire his fortune. He is well-known for his disruption and his ability to take risks. Why? Well, Musk has always challenged traditional business models — from his initiative in electric vehicles with Tesla, to launching private spacecraft through SpaceX, to acquiring the microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk Disrupted as the Head of DOGE

Most importantly, he was given a leadership position in a separate department called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). There again, he disrupted the entire federal structure. However, after completing his 90-day tenure, he distanced himself from the initiative. This led to a fallout with his best buddy, Donald Trump.

Musk has now launched his own political party, the “America Party.” But will it affect his wealth? Is he going to be known as a politician or a businessman? Will he become a rival of Donald Trump? Well, whatever lies ahead, one thing is for sure: Musk is going to disrupt the political system now.

“America Party”: Musk’s transformation to Politics

Musk announced the launch of his political party through social media. He has outlined his goals around economic restructuring, technological transformation, and national safety. The party is in its initial stages, without any official members or even an electoral plan.

Is It Going to Affect His Wealth?

Well, Musk hasn’t yet spoken in detail about his future plans. There has been no public interaction regarding his businesses or his political party. However, his US$381 billion wealth suffered a dramatic setback during his tenure as the head of DOGE. Financial experts presume that any possible effect on Musk’s wealth would depend on investor reactions, regulatory developments, or future political involvement — none of which have happened yet.

