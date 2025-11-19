Elon Musk Mocks Jeff Bezos as ‘Copycat’ After Amazon Launches $6.2B AI Startup Prometheus

Elon Musk made a cheeky comment suggesting Jeff Bezos is a “copycat” after Bezos announced an AI startup with $6.2 billion in funding. After Bezos tweeted, “I’m excited to announce that I’ve started a new AI company: Project Prometheus!” Musk replied on X (formerly Twitter), “Haha no way” followed by “copy” and a cat emoji.

What Is Project Prometheus?

Project Prometheus plans to build advanced AI systems for manufacturing use — industries such as computers, cars, and airplanes. Bezos is the co-CEO of the startup, alongside Vik Bajaj, a former Google X research scientist with a background in OCHEM (theoretical/experimental physicist/chemist). The new startup has hired approximately 100 people from AI companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Deepmind.

Musk’s Dig and the Rivalry

This comment from Musk that Bezo’s new AI start-up is simply a “copycat” is not new because Musk and Bezo’s feud has a long history in the public space from space travel to autonomous vehicles. Bezos shows he is back in a big way and Musk seems to find it a little absurd and a little threatening, once again, his tone about any rival to xAI’s journey is fraught with caution.

Haha no way 😂 Copy 🐈 https://t.co/TG8UMrWwQr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2025







Why This Matters

Prometheus is not just another AI company, but instead is betting on A.I. for the physical economy. Prometheus is looking to infuse intelligence into the manufacturing and engineering sectors. Improvements in these fields, if effective, will change what the future holds for this portion of the economy. However, it should be mention that it also represents another move that pits Bezos against Musk’s own prospective A.I. journey with xAI.

