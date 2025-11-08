LIVE TV
Era of AI-driven jewellery design begins: ISGJ launches New GenZ campus in Surat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 8, 2025 18:56:09 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 8: Surat’s gem and jewellery powerhouse just got a futuristic makeover. The International School of Gems and Jewellery (ISGJ) has unveiled its Next GenZ Campus in Katargam — a space where diamonds meet data and design meets AI.

The Sparkle of Innovation

Surat’s diamond and jewellery ecosystem, already known for shaping 90% of the world’s diamonds, is taking a giant technological leap. The new Next GenZ Campus of ISGJ promises to turn young talent into high-skilled, tech-savvy professionals ready for global markets.

This isn’t just another training centre. It’s a laboratory of innovation. With AI-based jewellery design, 3D modelling, and automated manufacturing at its core, the campus will transform how India approaches jewellery craftsmanship.

ISGJ’s Expanding Footprint

Founded with a mission to blend creativity and commerce, ISGJ has long been a hub for professional jewellery education. Its expansion into Katargam — the beating heart of Surat’s diamond trade — was inevitable. The institute already operates in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Sri Lanka, and Russia, and now has its eyes set on Africa.

The Katargam centre will host 15 specialised programmes ranging from gemology and valuation to AI-driven jewellery design and diamond grading. Every course aims to equip students with hands-on experience in real-world industry settings.

Building Skills, Building Futures

Riddhi Vachhani, Managing Director of ISGJ, summed it up best: “This new jewellery design and research centre will create opportunities for thousands of young people, helping them build careers and become financially independent.”

It’s not just lip service. The 5,000-square-foot campus comes loaded with advanced laboratories, industry-grade machinery, and tech infrastructure that mirrors global manufacturing setups. Students will literally learn the art and science of jewellery design side by side.

India’s First Jewellery BBA & MBA

ISGJ isn’t new to innovation. It already offers India’s first BBA in Jewellery Design & Management and MBA in Jewellery Business Management — a bold attempt to formalize what was once an artisan-driven trade. So far, more than 25,000 students have passed through its doors, now spread across international markets and leading jewellery houses.

Surat: Where Tradition Meets Technology

There’s something poetic about Surat — a city that’s polishing both diamonds and futures. With ISGJ’s new AI-powered learning model, the industry is not just preserving its legacy but rewriting it for the digital age.

The campus’s strategic location in Katargam places students right in the middle of the diamond economy, surrounded by factories, traders, and designers. It’s an ecosystem built for collaboration, experimentation, and global ambition. https://www.isgj.org/

PNN News

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 6:56 PM IST
