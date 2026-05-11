Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies

The Indian Rupee was over the place on 11 May 2026. It went up and down against currencies like the US Dollar, Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar and Thai Baht.

Exchange rates are really important for people who travel to countries businesses that import and export things Indian students who study abroad and people who send money to their families overseas.

Lots of things are affecting the Rupee right now. The price of oil is changing people are worried about inflation and money is moving in and out of countries. All these things are changing the market.

Experts think the Indian Rupee will keep going down this week. They say this is because big economies, like the United States and Europe are not doing well. The Indian Rupee is being watched closely by investors and businesses. They know that what happens in the world economy will affect the value of the Rupee and other currencies.

The Indian Rupee is going to be really important to watch in the coming days.

USD to INR Exchange Rate Today

The US Dollar is really strong when you compare it to the Rupee on 11 May 2026.

If you want to buy 1 US Dollar you have to pay around ₹86 to ₹87 that is what people are paying in the market today.

When the US Dollar is strong it becomes very expensive for India to buy things from countries like crude oil and electronic goods.

This is a problem for students who want to study in the United States and, for people who are travelling to countries.

Market experts think that people are waiting to see what the US Federal Reserve will do about interest rates and inflation numbers and that is why the US Dollar is staying strong.

The US Dollar is doing well because of what the US Federal Reserve’s doing and people are watching the US Federal Reserve very closely they are keeping an eye on the US Dollar and the US Federal Reserve.

Euro to INR Exchange Rate Today

The Euro traded higher against the Indian Rupee today. One Euro was valued between ₹94 and ₹96 on 11 May 2026.

The Euro remains important for global trade, tourism and education. Indian students planning to study in European countries are closely watching exchange rate trends as a stronger Euro can increase tuition fees and living expenses abroad. Experts believe the European Central Bank’s economic outlook is currently supporting the currency.

AED to INR Exchange Rate Today

The UAE Dirham stayed steady against the Rupee. One UAE Dirham was trading at around ₹23.40 to ₹23.70 today.

The United Arab Emirates is a spot for Indian workers and tourists. Lots of Indians in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah send money home often so the exchange rate from AED to INR really matters for families who rely on money from abroad.

The UAE Dirham exchange rate is very important, for them.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) to INR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal did not change much against the Rupee on 11 May 2026. The Saudi Riyal was trading at around ₹22.90 to ₹23.20 for one Saudi Riyal.

Saudi Arabia has a lot of workers in jobs like healthcare and construction and hospitality. When the Saudi Riyal exchange rate goes up or down a little it can make a difference to the money that Indian workers send to their families in India. The Saudi Riyal exchange rate is very important, for these workers and their families.

Thai Baht (THB) to INR Exchange Rate

The Thai Baht is trading near ₹2.35 to ₹2.50 against the Rupee on 11 May 2026.

People from India really like to visit Thailand.

This is because Thailand has travel packages that’re easy on the pocket and getting a visa is not that hard.

When the Thai Baht is weak it is good for people from India who are travelling.

The Thai Baht being means Indian travellers can save money when they are in Thailand.

They can save money on things like hotels and shopping and local transport when they are on vacation, in Thailand.

Australian Dollar (AUD) to INR Exchange Rate

The Australian Dollar was around ₹56 to ₹58 when compared to the Rupee today.

This means the Australian Dollar and the Indian Rupee have a value when you compare them.

Australia is a place for Indian students who want to study abroad.

It is one of the destinations for Indian students who want to get a better education.

When the Australian Dollar and the Indian Rupee values change it can be a problem for students in Australia.

The students have to pay tuition fees. They also have to pay for the place they stay in.

They also have to buy food and other things they need every day.

So when the Australian Dollar and the Indian Rupee values change it can affect the students who are studying in Australian universities.

The Australian Dollar is important for these students.

The Australian Dollar and the Indian Rupee values can go up and down.

This can be a problem, for the students who are studying in Australia.

British Pound (GBP) to INR Exchange Rate

The British Pound is one of the currencies in the world today. The value of 1 British Pound is around ₹108 to ₹110 when you compare it to the Rupee.

A lot of people like students and tourists and businesses that work with the United Kingdom keep a close eye on the British Pound exchange rates. People who know about currency say that things, like inflation and what is happening in politics in the United Kingdom are affecting how the market is doing with the British Pound.

Why Exchange Rates Change Daily

1. Global Oil Prices

India buys a lot of oil from other countries. When Global Oil Prices go up it means India needs US Dollars to pay for the oil and this puts pressure on the Indian Rupee. The Indian Rupee is affected by Global Oil Prices.

2. Inflation and Interest Rates

The central banks in the US, UK and Europe make decisions that can change the way currencies move around the world. These decisions about Inflation and Interest Rates are very important.

3. Foreign Investment

When foreign investors put a lot of money into markets the Indian Rupee may become stronger.. If they take their money out the Indian Rupee may become weaker. Foreign Investment is a deal for the Indian Rupee.

4. International Trade

When India exports goods to countries and imports goods from them it affects how much currencies are needed. International Trade is a part of the currency market.

5. Geopolitical Tensions

Wars and economic problems around the world can cause changes in currency markets. Geopolitical Tensions like these can be very bad, for the Rupee and other currencies.

Important Tips Before Currency Exchange

Compare exchange rates before converting money.

Avoid airport currency exchange counters due to higher charges.

Use trusted forex providers and banks.

Monitor exchange trends before international travel.

Check hidden conversion fees while using international cards