Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies

Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies

The Indian Rupee showed mixed movement against major global currencies on 11 May 2025 as international market trends, oil prices and global economic conditions affected forex trading. Exchange rates for USD, Euro, AED, SAR, AUD and other currencies remain important for travellers, students, businesses and NRIs.

Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 13:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies

The Indian Rupee was over the place on 11 May 2026. It went up and down against currencies like the US Dollar, Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar and Thai Baht.

Exchange rates are really important for people who travel to countries businesses that import and export things Indian students who study abroad and people who send money to their families overseas.

Lots of things are affecting the Rupee right now. The price of oil is changing people are worried about inflation and money is moving in and out of countries. All these things are changing the market.

You Might Be Interested In

Experts think the Indian Rupee will keep going down this week. They say this is because big economies, like the United States and Europe are not doing well. The Indian Rupee is being watched closely by investors and businesses. They know that what happens in the world economy will affect the value of the Rupee and other currencies.

The Indian Rupee is going to be really important to watch in the coming days.

USD to INR Exchange Rate Today

The US Dollar is really strong when you compare it to the Rupee on 11 May 2026.

If you want to buy 1 US Dollar you have to pay around ₹86 to ₹87 that is what people are paying in the market today.

When the US Dollar is strong it becomes very expensive for India to buy things from countries like crude oil and electronic goods.

This is a problem for students who want to study in the United States and, for people who are travelling to countries.

Market experts think that people are waiting to see what the US Federal Reserve will do about interest rates and inflation numbers and that is why the US Dollar is staying strong.

The US Dollar is doing well because of what the US Federal Reserve’s doing and people are watching the US Federal Reserve very closely they are keeping an eye on the US Dollar and the US Federal Reserve.

Euro to INR Exchange Rate Today

The Euro traded higher against the Indian Rupee today. One Euro was valued between ₹94 and ₹96 on 11 May 2026.

The Euro remains important for global trade, tourism and education. Indian students planning to study in European countries are closely watching exchange rate trends as a stronger Euro can increase tuition fees and living expenses abroad. Experts believe the European Central Bank’s economic outlook is currently supporting the currency.

AED to INR Exchange Rate Today

The UAE Dirham stayed steady against the Rupee. One UAE Dirham was trading at around ₹23.40 to ₹23.70 today.

The United Arab Emirates is a spot for Indian workers and tourists. Lots of Indians in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah send money home often so the exchange rate from AED to INR really matters for families who rely on money from abroad.

The UAE Dirham exchange rate is very important, for them.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) to INR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal did not change much against the Rupee on 11 May 2026. The Saudi Riyal was trading at around ₹22.90 to ₹23.20 for one Saudi Riyal.

Saudi Arabia has a lot of workers in jobs like healthcare and construction and hospitality. When the Saudi Riyal exchange rate goes up or down a little it can make a difference to the money that Indian workers send to their families in India. The Saudi Riyal exchange rate is very important, for these workers and their families.

Thai Baht (THB) to INR Exchange Rate

The Thai Baht is trading near ₹2.35 to ₹2.50 against the Rupee on 11 May 2026.

People from India really like to visit Thailand.

This is because Thailand has travel packages that’re easy on the pocket and getting a visa is not that hard.

When the Thai Baht is weak it is good for people from India who are travelling.

The Thai Baht being means Indian travellers can save money when they are in Thailand.

They can save money on things like hotels and shopping and local transport when they are on vacation, in Thailand.

Australian Dollar (AUD) to INR Exchange Rate

The Australian Dollar was around ₹56 to ₹58 when compared to the Rupee today.

This means the Australian Dollar and the Indian Rupee have a value when you compare them.

Australia is a place for Indian students who want to study abroad.

It is one of the destinations for Indian students who want to get a better education.

When the Australian Dollar and the Indian Rupee values change it can be a problem for students in Australia.

The students have to pay tuition fees. They also have to pay for the place they stay in.

They also have to buy food and other things they need every day.

So when the Australian Dollar and the Indian Rupee values change it can affect the students who are studying in Australian universities.

The Australian Dollar is important for these students.

The Australian Dollar and the Indian Rupee values can go up and down.

This can be a problem, for the students who are studying in Australia.

British Pound (GBP) to INR Exchange Rate

The British Pound is one of the currencies in the world today. The value of 1 British Pound is around ₹108 to ₹110 when you compare it to the Rupee.

A lot of people like students and tourists and businesses that work with the United Kingdom keep a close eye on the British Pound exchange rates. People who know about currency say that things, like inflation and what is happening in politics in the United Kingdom are affecting how the market is doing with the British Pound.

Why Exchange Rates Change Daily

1. Global Oil Prices

India buys a lot of oil from other countries. When Global Oil Prices go up it means India needs US Dollars to pay for the oil and this puts pressure on the Indian Rupee. The Indian Rupee is affected by Global Oil Prices.

2. Inflation and Interest Rates

The central banks in the US, UK and Europe make decisions that can change the way currencies move around the world. These decisions about Inflation and Interest Rates are very important.

3. Foreign Investment

When foreign investors put a lot of money into markets the Indian Rupee may become stronger.. If they take their money out the Indian Rupee may become weaker. Foreign Investment is a deal for the Indian Rupee.

4. International Trade

When India exports goods to countries and imports goods from them it affects how much currencies are needed. International Trade is a part of the currency market.

5. Geopolitical Tensions

Wars and economic problems around the world can cause changes in currency markets. Geopolitical Tensions like these can be very bad, for the Rupee and other currencies. 

Important Tips Before Currency Exchange

  • Compare exchange rates before converting money.

  • Avoid airport currency exchange counters due to higher charges.

  • Use trusted forex providers and banks.

  • Monitor exchange trends before international travel.

  • Check hidden conversion fees while using international cards

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Midday Mayhem: Stock Market on a Rollercoaster Ride Today; Sensex and Nifty Take a Hit from Domestic and Global Pressure; Top Reasons Behind the Fall

Gold Rate Today On 11 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Why Is Vodafone Idea Share Price In Focus Again Today? AGR Relief, Fundraising & 5G Push Drive Rally

Why Are Jewellery Stocks Falling Today? Titan, Kalyan Jewellers Shares Tank Up To 10% After PM Modi’s Call To Pause Gold Purchases

RBI Selling Dollars To Curb Rupee’s Fall? Traders’ Big Claim Amid Oil Price Surge

LATEST NEWS

Watch Viral Video: SBI ATM Booth In Bihar’s Danapur Turns Into Hair Cutting Salon, Internet Stunned

Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies

Are Kiara Advani, Raj Shamani Cousins? Truth Behind Claims Going Viral After Latest Podcast

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today, 11 May 2026: Romance, Emotions and Relationship Energy Take Centre Stage

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Globally: New Galaxy AI Features, Improved Voice Features And Much More — Check Eligible Devices

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 11.05.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 90B 32360

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Release Date, Exam Schedule, Direct Link and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

‘Love Is Always Louder’: Trisha Krishnan Shares First Post After Vijay’s Oath Ceremony As Tamil Nadu CM

Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies
Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies
Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies
Exchange Rate Today (11 May 2025): USD to INR, Euro to INR, AED to INR, Thai Baht (THB to INR), AUD to INR, SAR to INR and Other Currencies

QUICK LINKS