Final Opportunity to Own a Ready-to-Move-in Luxury Home at Ekta Tripolis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Ekta World, one of Mumbai’s leading luxury real estate developers, has opened the last few units of its ready-to-move in premium apartments at Ekta Tripolis located in the heart of Goregaon (West). With only 5% of inventory now available, the OC received project is now fully functional and home to over 600 happy families, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of premium living in the western suburbs.

Nestled at Siddharth Nagar, at the junction of Road No. 2 and 9, Ekta Tripolis has 3 towers and enjoys a location that seamlessly connects residents to all corners of the city. The project lies just 0.2 km from SV Road, 1.2 km from Goregaon West Metro Station, and 1.3 km from Goregaon Railway Station, ensuring quick access to major business and leisure hubs. The Western Express Highway lies just 2 km away, while the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport are located within 4 km and 7.2 km, respectively. The project location makes daily commuting and weekend travel equally convenient.

Ekta Tripolis besides an enviable location in Goregaon (West), features a design on par with a resort-style living experience, combining architectural elegance with functional luxury. The project’s 3BHK-plus deck residences feature high-end marble flooring, designer bathrooms, branded modular kitchen fittings, and French windows that open to panoramic views of lush greenery and waterbodies. Every unit is fitted with smart automation panels, enabling residents to control lighting and fans effortlessly. Ekta Tripolis’ grand entrance lobby, ample multi-level parking with EV charging points, and landscaped open spaces elevate its aesthetic appeal and practicality.

Adding to this allure, Ekta Tripolis offers over 25 lifestyle amenities designed for leisure, wellness, and recreation. The 30,000 sq. ft. grand clubhouse, Club Trilogy, forms the social nucleus of the community, featuring an infinity-edge swimming pool, business lounge, and the city’s first Evander Holyfield Gymnasium. Residents can enjoy a rich array of sports facilities including pickle-ball, padel-ball, squash, and cycling tracks, while children have access to dedicated play zones and a mini amphitheatre. For wellness seekers, meditation zones, yoga rooms, and an open Jacuzzi create a rejuvenating retreat right at home.

Sustainability is an integral to the Ekta Tripolis lifestyle, with eco-friendly systems such as rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment, and vermiculture pits included. A three-acre vehicle-free recreational zone, senior-citizens garden, and a soon-to-be-inaugurated Jain Derasar (temple) further foster a sense of community and belonging. With 24×7 professional security, CCTV surveillance, and power back-up for lifts and common areas, prospective homebuyers can expect a complete peace of mind.

As a luxury project by Ekta World, a trusted name in Mumbai’s real estate landscape with over 38 years of legacy, Ekta Tripolis carries the developer’s commitment to excellence, quality, and timely delivery. This is one of the last opportunities for homebuyers to own a luxury residence in a ready-to-move-in, fully functional development in Goregaon (West).

