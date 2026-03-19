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Home > Business News > First Gujarati Woman Producer Chanda Patel Represents WIFPA at Oscars 2026, Promotes Film Tera Mera Nata

First Gujarati Woman Producer Chanda Patel Represents WIFPA at Oscars 2026, Promotes Film Tera Mera Nata

First Gujarati Woman Producer Chanda Patel Represents WIFPA at Oscars 2026, Promotes Film Tera Mera Nata

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 19, 2026 10:47:18 IST

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First Gujarati Woman Producer Chanda Patel Represents WIFPA at Oscars 2026, Promotes Film Tera Mera Nata

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Making a proud moment for the Gujarati film fraternity, film producer Chanda Patel became one of the first Gujarati women producers to reach the Oscars, representing the Western India Film & TV Producers’ Association (WIFPA) at the prestigious 2026 Oscars while also promoting her upcoming film Tera Mera Nata.

Patel, who serves as an Executive Committee Member of WIFPA, attended the globally celebrated awards ceremony on behalf of the association, highlighting the growing presence of Indian producers and filmmakers on the international stage. Her participation reflected WIFPA’s continued efforts to strengthen global connections for the Indian entertainment industry.

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Apart from representing the association, Chanda Patel also used the international platform to promote her upcoming film “Tera Mera Nata,” starring Suraj Kumar in the lead role. The film promises an emotional narrative and Patel’s presence at the Oscars helped introduce the project to global cinema circles.

First Gujarati Woman Producer Chanda Patel Represents WIFPA at Oscars 2026, Promotes Film Tera Mera Nata

Speaking about the moment, Patel expressed pride in representing both WIFPA and the Gujarati film community at one of the world’s most prestigious film events.

As an active member of WIFPA’s Executive Committee, Chanda Patel has been involved in several initiatives supporting producers and strengthening the film industry. Her appearance at the Oscars highlights the increasing participation of Indian producers in global film conversations.

The Western India Film & TV Producers’ Association (WIFPA) continues to play a significant role in representing producers and promoting the growth of Indian cinema on both national and international platforms.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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First Gujarati Woman Producer Chanda Patel Represents WIFPA at Oscars 2026, Promotes Film Tera Mera Nata

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First Gujarati Woman Producer Chanda Patel Represents WIFPA at Oscars 2026, Promotes Film Tera Mera Nata

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First Gujarati Woman Producer Chanda Patel Represents WIFPA at Oscars 2026, Promotes Film Tera Mera Nata
First Gujarati Woman Producer Chanda Patel Represents WIFPA at Oscars 2026, Promotes Film Tera Mera Nata
First Gujarati Woman Producer Chanda Patel Represents WIFPA at Oscars 2026, Promotes Film Tera Mera Nata
First Gujarati Woman Producer Chanda Patel Represents WIFPA at Oscars 2026, Promotes Film Tera Mera Nata

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