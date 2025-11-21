Forbes India Recognises Innocule as a Key Shaper of India’s Industrial Future in DGEMS 2025

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], 20 November 2025: Innocule Materials & Additives Pvt. Ltd., a company known for turning scientific insight into practical industrial solutions, has been named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200, a recognition celebrating emerging Indian enterprises with strong global potential, clear vision, and measurable impact.

The Forbes India | D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit (DGEMS) is a distinctive platform that brings together founders and companies poised to scale across borders. The Select 200 list highlights organisations demonstrating sharp problem-solving ability, forward-thinking leadership, and the capacity to influence the future of their sectors. This recognition places Innocule among a group of enterprises that are shaping India’s industrial transformation with clarity, intent, and ambition.

For more than a decade, Innocule has built a reputation for solving complex challenges in mineral and metal processing, not by adding layers of complexity but by developing clean, effective, science-backed solutions that work at the plant level. From improving ore flowability and filtration performance to designing additives for sintering, dust control, and fire risk reduction, the company’s work has consistently translated into tangible benefits for clients across India.

Speaking about the recognition, Gyan Ranjan Das, Managing Director of Innocule, said:

“Being recognised among the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 is a proud moment for us. Innocule was built on the belief that science, when applied with clarity and purpose, can solve some of the toughest challenges faced by the industry. This recognition reinforces our commitment to research-driven innovation and motivates us to continue creating solutions that benefit our customers and the ecosystem.”

Co-founder and Director Surbhi Sarna added: “Our journey from a small ideas-driven setup to a company trusted by leading industrial players has been shaped by perseverance, curiosity, and a deep focus on delivering value. The Forbes DGEMS recognition validates the efforts of our entire team and inspires us to scale our impact both within India and beyond.”

Over the years, Innocule has grown from a small idea-led setup into a company with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Khurda, a strong team of scientists and field experts, and deep partnerships with leading industrial organisations. Its strength lies in the constant interplay of lab work, field observations, and close collaboration with customers, a cycle that keeps its solutions relevant, effective, and scalable.

Being named to the Forbes India DGEMS Select 200 offers Innocule heightened visibility on a global stage, opening new opportunities for collaboration, learning, and cross-border expansion. It reinforces the company’s commitment to building solutions that improve efficiency, reduce waste, and enable responsible industrial growth.

About Innocule

Innocule Materials & Additives Pvt. Ltd. develops speciality chemicals and performance additives for the mineral processing industries. With a focus on research-driven innovation, the company provides solutions that enhance process efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and support sustainable growth. Innocule partners with major mining and steel organisations across India and continues to expand its influence through continuous R&D and industry collaboration.

For over a decade, Innocule has partnered with top mineral companies, including Fortune 500 clients, to solve critical process challenges from raw material handling to steelmaking.

50 million tons of minerals processed, worth ₹25,000 crore

10,000+ MT of performance chemicals supplied across 10 Indian states

12.5 million tons of production loss prevented – ₹5,000 crore saved

₹2.3 lakh crore in new revenue unlocked

