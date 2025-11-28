LIVE TV
Home > Business > From ₹1 Lakh To ₹3.3 Crore: The Penny Stock–Turned-Multibagger V2 Retail Story

From ₹1 Lakh To ₹3.3 Crore: The Penny Stock–Turned-Multibagger V2 Retail Story

V2 Retail has delivered extraordinary multibagger returns, rising 33,201% since 2013 and 3,421% since 2023. Strong financial performance, investor confidence, and sustained growth have made it a major wealth creator.

From ₹1 Lakh to ₹3.3 Crore: The Penny Stock–Turned-Multibagger V2 Retail Story
From ₹1 Lakh to ₹3.3 Crore: The Penny Stock–Turned-Multibagger V2 Retail Story

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 28, 2025 14:45:11 IST

Multibagger Stock In Focus: V2 Retail Provides Outstanding Returns

Multibagger Stock In Focus: V2 Retail Provides Outstanding Returns

If you have ever been curious about the actual fairy tale of the stock market, the case of V2 Retail could be the surprise that you were expecting. Investing in the stock market is always characterized by a combination of fearlessness, quick judgment, and a bit of luck, but if you are able to choose wisely, the prize opened up to you could be nothing less than a fairy tale. And V2 Retail is certainly making it that way.

This rapidly expanding Indian retail business has stealthily evolved into one of the largest wealth generators on Dalal Street, stockholders being both elated and astonished. The company’s growth was not merely vertical but it was a real market consisting of people’s basic needs and fashion preferences, and therefore it also had constant sales. The company’s sincere and innovative approach in the sector made it not only stand still during market corrections but even outshine the corrections and allow its shares to be seen as a safe haven during periods of uncertainty in the wider market.

For those who prefer to discover multibaggers at their inception, V2 Retail’s case will be nothing but a masterclass in the delightful combination of patience, faith, and the feeling of a long-term investor who has just done everything right.

Remarkable Rally: 3,421% Gain Since March 2023

  • V2 Retail shares began a strong upward rally in March 2023 and have maintained momentum without major corrections.
  • The stock has delivered an astonishing 3,421% return, consistently breaking new records.
  • It has closed 25 consecutive months in the green, showcasing strong bullish sentiment.
  • June 2024 recorded the biggest monthly gain at 44%, followed by 28% in December 2024.
  • The stock recently touched a new all-time high of ₹2,564 per share.
  • This surge pushed V2 Retail’s market capitalization to ₹8,869 crore.

V2 Retail’s Long-Term Share Price Performance

Year Annual Return Remarks
2013 ->Present 33,201% overall rise From ₹7.35 in 2013 to ₹2,430 now
2014 460% Multibagger year
2017 319% Strong performance
2023 191% Another multibagger year
2024 464% Highest annual jump so far
Last 12 Years 8 positive years Consistent long-term growth
Current Year Likely positive Would mark 3 consecutive winning years

Investor Wealth Creation: From ₹1 Lakh To ₹3.3 Crore!

If you ever needed proof that patience in the stock market can feel like hitting the jackpot, V2 Retail is Exhibit A. Imagine investing ₹1 lakh 12 years ago and casually checking back today—only to find it transformed into a jaw-dropping ₹3.30 crore. Not bad for simply holding your nerve, right?

What makes this story even sweeter is that retail investors have been major winners. They own 34.4% of the company, and nearly 40,000 small investors (with holdings up to ₹2 lakh) control 16%. Clearly, V2 Retail didn’t just grow—it took its shareholders along for the ride.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 28, 2024 2:45 PM IST
From ₹1 Lakh To ₹3.3 Crore: The Penny Stock–Turned-Multibagger V2 Retail Story

