LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > From a Mother’s Insight to a National Brand: Dr. Simran Mann Introduces HOPITS Kids Footwear

From a Mother’s Insight to a National Brand: Dr. Simran Mann Introduces HOPITS Kids Footwear

From a Mother’s Insight to a National Brand: Dr. Simran Mann Introduces HOPITS Kids Footwear

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 13, 2026 19:22:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From a Mother’s Insight to a National Brand: Dr. Simran Mann Introduces HOPITS Kids Footwear

You Might Be Interested In

New Delhi [India], January 13: Every meaningful brand begins with a personal story—and HOPITS, a premium kids’ footwear brand, is no exception. Founded by Dr Simran Mann, a mother of two—a young boy and a girl—HOPITS was born out of a simple yet powerful realisation: finding footwear that truly supports children’s growing feet while being stylish, lightweight, durable, and affordable is far more difficult than it should be.

As a parent, Dr Mann experienced firsthand the compromises families often make—choosing between comfort and design, durability and affordability, or international quality and Indian availability. Determined to bridge this gap, she envisioned a brand centred on children’s comfort and foot health, without sacrificing creativity or fun.

You Might Be Interested In

That vision became HOPITS—a proudly Made-in-India kids’ footwear brand that delivers international quality with uniquely innovative, boutique-style designs rarely seen in the Indian market.

“At HOPITS, I wanted to create footwear that kids enjoy wearing, and parents feel confident choosing,” says Dr Simran Mann. “Children are active all day, and their footwear should support their natural movement, not restrict it.”

From a Mother’s Insight to a National Brand: Dr. Simran Mann Introduces HOPITS Kids Footwear

Each pair of HOPITS footwear is thoughtfully engineered to be feather-light, reducing strain on young feet. The shoes feature memory foam insoles that adapt to the child’s foot shape, offering superior cushioning and proper support for developing feet. Designed for everyday adventures, HOPITS footwear also comes with durable, anti-skid soles, ensuring safety and stability during play, school, and daily activities.

Adding a playful soul to the brand is Mr HOP, the friendly frog mascot who symbolises energy, movement, and joy—values that reflect both childhood spirit and the brand’s philosophy.

What truly distinguishes HOPITS is its commitment to offering premium, internationally inspired quality at an affordable price point, making thoughtfully designed kids’ footwear accessible to Indian families. By manufacturing in India, the brand also supports local craftsmanship while maintaining stringent quality standards.

Under Dr Simran Mann’s leadership, HOPITS is steadily redefining the kids’ footwear category—bringing together care, comfort, innovation, and design in every step.

HOPITS is not just a footwear brand; it is a mother’s promise to parents across India—to give children the comfort they deserve and the freedom to move, play, and grow happily.

Pls visit www.hopits.com for more info.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 7:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Inhouse: Brand Creator Strengthens Position as Event Branding Experts Across Gujarat

KISNA Launches its Exclusive Showroom in Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur

Starlink Challenger Eutelsat Places Major Airbus Order to Boost OneWeb Network; 340-Satellite Deal Sealed

Retirement Security Boost: PFRDA Sets Up Expert Panel To Design Assured Payouts Under NPS

Will The Venezuela Crisis Hit India Hard? Crisil Says There’s Little To Fear

LATEST NEWS

From a Mother’s Insight to a National Brand: Dr. Simran Mann Introduces HOPITS Kids Footwear

Virat Kohli 1 Run Away From Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s Massive Record | India vs New Zealand

Rs 2 Crore Demand In 7 Days: Why Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo Is Facing Legal Trouble Before Release? Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Ban For THIS Reason

U19 World Cup 2026: Teams, Schedule, Venues And All You Need To Know

BMC Election 2026: Full Schedule, Voting Day & Time, Results Date

What Is BRICS 2026 Theme and Logo? India Unveils ‘Lotus And Namaste’ Vision With ‘Greater Global Welfare’ Push

Indian Student Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident In Kazakhstan As Trip To Altai Mountains Turns Tragic

Why Are Loyal Football Fans Pulling Out Of 2026 World Cup? FIFA Gets Under Pressure As More Than 16,000 Tickets For 2026 World Cup Cancelled

Aligarh Tragedy: AMU Hostel Turns Tragic as 20 Year Old Final Year Diploma Student Dies by Suicide, Probe On

Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born US Cricketer’s India Visa Gets Denied Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Shares BIG News While Enjoying KFC Meal

From a Mother’s Insight to a National Brand: Dr. Simran Mann Introduces HOPITS Kids Footwear

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From a Mother’s Insight to a National Brand: Dr. Simran Mann Introduces HOPITS Kids Footwear

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From a Mother’s Insight to a National Brand: Dr. Simran Mann Introduces HOPITS Kids Footwear
From a Mother’s Insight to a National Brand: Dr. Simran Mann Introduces HOPITS Kids Footwear
From a Mother’s Insight to a National Brand: Dr. Simran Mann Introduces HOPITS Kids Footwear
From a Mother’s Insight to a National Brand: Dr. Simran Mann Introduces HOPITS Kids Footwear

QUICK LINKS