Home > Business > From Gig Work To Green Energy: Youth-Led 'Our Future India' Report Reimagines Viksit Bharat

The Our Future India report envisions a youth-led roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047, emphasizing India’s growing global role, data-driven growth, gender equity, innovation, and sustainable development powered by its young population.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 29, 2025 11:09:15 IST

A new report titled Our Future India, launched by the Next Generation India Fellows, reveals that 72% of young Indians believe nations of the Global South, including India, South Africa, and Brazil, will play a much bigger role in shaping global decisions over the next decade.

Co-facilitated by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and the United Nations Foundation, the report captures the pulse of India’s youth and their vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, a century of independence marked by innovation, inclusivity, and influence.

Drawing insights from a survey of over 2,000 Indians and consultations held across seven Indian cities and four global regions, it showcases the imagination and aspirations of a generation determined to redefine India’s global identity.

The message is clear, young India is ready not just to participate but to lead the world’s next chapter of progress and partnership.

Leaders’ Vision: Driving Reforms And Youth Power

Delivering the keynote, Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa and Next Generation India Advisor, emphasized that India’s goal to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047 will demand relentless reforms, sustainable growth, and the drive of its youth.
“Our biggest advantage is our demographic dividend, a young, dynamic population whose imagination will power a resilient and inclusive Viksit Bharat,” he said.
Ambassador Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation, described the report as “an impressive snapshot of insights and imagination,” highlighting how demographic energy can fuel shared progress.
Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of CEEW and COP30 Special Envoy for South Asia, added that India’s next growth phase will be defined by “data, transparency, and innovation that empowers citizens.”

Key Proposals: A Blueprint For India’s Future

Our Future India proposes several transformative ideas, including a National Gig Work Commission to safeguard informal workers, a Care Fund to promote gender equity, Smart Village Hubs to boost rural livelihoods, and a Panel on AI and Emerging Tech with youth representation.
The report also recommends long-term “moonshots,” such as a Ministry of Future Affairs to integrate foresight into governance and an India Supergrid to advance green energy democracy.
The Next Generation India Fellows initiative, part of the UN Foundation’s Our Future Agenda programme with CEEW, aims to empower young leaders to shape local and global policy.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 11:09 AM IST
