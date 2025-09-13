Galaxy Medicare IPO Allotment: Did You Get The IPO Allotment? Here’s Where And How To Check Instantly
Galaxy Medicare IPO Allotment: Did You Get The IPO Allotment? Here's Where And How To Check Instantly

Galaxy Medicare IPO Allotment: Did You Get The IPO Allotment? Here’s Where And How To Check Instantly

Galaxy Medicare Limited IPO was open for public subscription from September 10, 2025 till September 12, 2025. We will help you to check the allotment status, all you need to do is to follow the steps, as discussed here. Galaxy Medicare Limited is providing pioneering products, technologies, and customized solutions. The company is into the production of extensive range of products including Medical Devices and Surgical equipment.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 13, 2025 19:34:44 IST

Galaxy Medicare Limited IPO was open for public subscription till September 12, 2025. If you have participated in the IPO bidding process and are excited to check the status of your application, then you can easily do it online.

We will help you in keeping track of your IPO application, in order to ensures you to latest information about your investment and can strategies your next steps. Make sure to get the confirmation on your allotment over official website or the platform that you use for the trading, to avoid any differences.

Galaxy Medicare Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opening Date: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: September 12, 2025
•    Total Issue Size: Rs.22 crore
•    Fresh Issue: Rs.22 crore
•    Offer for Sale: Nil
•    Price Band: Rs.51 – Rs.54
•    Size of one Lot: 2,000 shares
•    Min. Investment for Retail: Rs.2,16,000
•    Listing At: NSE SME
•    Registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited

How to Check the Allotment Status: Galaxy Medicare Limited

Check Application Status on NSE
1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE
1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

Galaxy Medicare Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 1.77 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

•    Total Consolidated Subscription: 1.77x
•    Retail Institutional Investors: 2.07x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.00x
•    NIIs Investors: 1.61x
(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 11, 2025)

Galaxy Medicare Limited: Company Overview

Galaxy Medicare Limited, Odisha based company, was founded in 1992 to provide pioneering products, technologies, and customized solutions. The company is into the production of extensive range of products including Medical Devices and Surgical equipment.

It manufactures these products with the help of premium grade raw material that is procured from the authentic vendors of the market. The company offers these at very reasonable price with in-time delivery.

Galaxy Medicare works for a wide range of customer across India and several international markets, providing high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective medical products with an emphasis on safety and hygiene.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

