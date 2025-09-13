ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Anything New For NRI Taxpayers This Year?

The Income Tax Return (ITR) due date was extended for the Assessment Year (AY) 2025–26 in India is approaching, the date was extended from July 31 to accommodate the updates happening at the backend. This delay applies to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) too.

NRIs must check new compliance norms, updates forms, and important deductions, to avoid any financial penalties or discrepancies and maximise tax supports under Indian law. Still, there are specific provisions that NRI must follow and recent changes that may affect their filing obligations.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has stretched the ITR deadline for non-audit cases to September 15, 2025, giving more time to NRIs in order to evaluate their residential status under Section 6 of the Income Tax Act. If you’ve stayed less than 182 days in India throughout the financial year, or see certain relaxed situations, you possibly qualify as an NRI.

Income Tax Due Date Extension: Which ITR Forms Apply to NRIs?

• ITR-2: For the NRIs who are salaried without business income.

• ITR-3: For the NRIs having business or professional income.

Income Filing 2025: Choosing Between Tax Regimes

From Assessment Year 2024–25, India’s new tax regime (Section 115BAC) is the default, but NRIs can still choose for the old regime if it provides well deductions. For the individuals who are salaried employees, it could directly be chosen in the ITR form during submission. However, business owners must submit Form 10-IEA to change regimes.

Key Deductions NRIs Can Claim during ITR Filing 2025

Despite the fact that there are certain exemptions like HRA, which is not applicable, NRIs can still get benefit under:

• Section 80C: Life insurance, tuition fees, and housing loan principal.

• Section 80D: Health insurance for parents or self.

• Section 80E/80EEA/80EEB: Education loans, housing loans, and EV loans.

Through digital filing tools like AIS and Form 26AS which are now available via the web portal of Income Tax, NRIs are permitted like never before to make sure their tax compliance and effective financial planning from anywhere in the world.

