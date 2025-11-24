LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process

Gallard Steel IPO allotment finalised today; refunds start November 25, shares credited same day. Grey Market Premium ₹70 indicates strong listing potential. Check allotment via registrar portal or BSE.

IPO
IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 24, 2025 13:12:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Status: The IPO allotment will be finalised today, Monday, November 24. Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the registrar’s portal, Ankit Consultancy Pvt Ltd.

Key details of the IPO subscription and allotment are as follows:

  • IPO Opened: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
  • IPO Closed: Friday, November 21, 2025
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) Subscription: 624.56x
  • Retail Investors Subscription: 351.58x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) Subscription: 228.48x
  • Overall Subscription on Third Day: 375.54x (source: Chittorgarh.com)
  • Allotment Status Announcement: Monday, November 24, 2025
  • Where to Check: Registrar portal – Ankit Consultancy Pvt Ltd

The IPO witnessed overwhelming interest across all investor categories, reflecting strong demand for Gallard Steel shares. Today, applicants can find out their allocation, and those not allotted shares will be eligible for refunds starting the next day.

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Status: Refunds And Allotment Status

Event Date
Refunds for non-allocated shares Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Credit of allocated shares to demat accounts Tuesday, November 25, 2025
IPO Listing Date Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Gallard Steel IPO: GMP

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the Gallard Steel IPO, and the Grey Market Premium (GMP) perfectly depicts the situation! The GMP is now at ₹70, which indicates that the listing price could be ₹220 per share, an attractive 46.67% above the IPO price of ₹150.
The GMP has been going up in the last one week like an investor who is very keen to get a high spot in the queue, reflecting demand and excitement. With the lowest GMP recorded at ₹0 and the highest at ₹70, it is evident that the customers are willing to pay more to participate in the deal. If you are following Gallard Steel, the joy of the market might indeed be infectious!

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Status: Step-By-Step Process

How to Check Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Status?

  • On the Registrar’s Portal:
    • Visit Ankit Consultancy Pvt Ltd
    • Go to the IPO allotment section.
    • Select “Gallard Steel IPO” from the dropdown menu.
    • Enter your PAN, Application Number, or DP Client ID.
    • Click the search button.
  • On BSE:
    • Visit the BSE allotment page
    • Choose ‘Equity’ under Issue Type.
    • Select Gallard Steel IPO from the dropdown menu.
    • Enter your Application Number or PAN to check status.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 2: Fully Subscribed On Day One, Listing Set For November 28- Here Are The Key Details

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 1:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsGallard Steel IPOGallard Steel IPO allotmentGallard Steel IPO subscriptionipoIPO news

RELATED News

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 2: Fully Subscribed On Day One, Listing Set For November 28- Here Are The Key Details

Bank Holiday Tomorrow, November 25,2025? Full List of States Where Banks May Remain Shut

Who Are The Super-Rich? How The ‘King of Steel’ Lakshmi Mittal Built His Fortune – His Net Worth Revealed

HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

Who Is Lakshmi Mittal? The Indian-Origin Steel Tycoon Leaving The UK For Dubai Amid Tax Scare

LATEST NEWS

When Dharmendra Revealed How He Helped Amitabh Bachchan Get Jai’s Role In Sholay: “Socha Chalo Bechare Ko De Do”

Isha Deol Makes Emotional Appearance at Dharmendra’s Cremation, Offers Her Last Respect

Dharmendra Death: He Hated Going To School As A Kid, Here Are 6 Surprising Facts About Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’

Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Social Media Erupts With Tributes As Sholay Icon Reports Spark Concern; See Bollywood Director Karan Johar’s, Other Fans Reaction

Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: A Look At The Famous Affairs Of Veteran Actor

Dharmendra’s Will Revealed: Who Gets What Between Two Wives And Six Childrens?

Ranbir Kapoor Faces Backlash for Eating Non-Veg While Claiming Sattvic Diet for Ramayana

Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process
Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process
Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process
Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process

QUICK LINKS