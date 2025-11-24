Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Status: The IPO allotment will be finalised today, Monday, November 24. Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the registrar’s portal, Ankit Consultancy Pvt Ltd.

Key details of the IPO subscription and allotment are as follows:

IPO Opened: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 IPO Closed: Friday, November 21, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025 Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) Subscription: 624.56x

624.56x Retail Investors Subscription: 351.58x

351.58x Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) Subscription: 228.48x

228.48x Overall Subscription on Third Day: 375.54x (source: Chittorgarh.com)

375.54x (source: Chittorgarh.com) Allotment Status Announcement: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Where to Check: Registrar portal – Ankit Consultancy Pvt Ltd

The IPO witnessed overwhelming interest across all investor categories, reflecting strong demand for Gallard Steel shares. Today, applicants can find out their allocation, and those not allotted shares will be eligible for refunds starting the next day.

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Status: Refunds And Allotment Status

Event Date Refunds for non-allocated shares Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Credit of allocated shares to demat accounts Tuesday, November 25, 2025 IPO Listing Date Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Gallard Steel IPO: GMP

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the Gallard Steel IPO, and the Grey Market Premium (GMP) perfectly depicts the situation! The GMP is now at ₹70, which indicates that the listing price could be ₹220 per share, an attractive 46.67% above the IPO price of ₹150. The GMP has been going up in the last one week like an investor who is very keen to get a high spot in the queue, reflecting demand and excitement. With the lowest GMP recorded at ₹0 and the highest at ₹70, it is evident that the customers are willing to pay more to participate in the deal. If you are following Gallard Steel, the joy of the market might indeed be infectious! Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Status: Step-By-Step Process How to Check Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Status? On the Registrar’s Portal: Visit Ankit Consultancy Pvt Ltd Go to the IPO allotment section. Select “Gallard Steel IPO” from the dropdown menu. Enter your PAN, Application Number, or DP Client ID. Click the search button.

On BSE : Visit the BSE allotment page Choose ‘Equity’ under Issue Type. Select Gallard Steel IPO from the dropdown menu. Enter your Application Number or PAN to check status.

