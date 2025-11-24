Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Status: The IPO allotment will be finalised today, Monday, November 24. Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the registrar’s portal, Ankit Consultancy Pvt Ltd.
Key details of the IPO subscription and allotment are as follows:
- IPO Opened: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
- IPO Closed: Friday, November 21, 2025
- Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) Subscription: 624.56x
- Retail Investors Subscription: 351.58x
- Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) Subscription: 228.48x
- Overall Subscription on Third Day: 375.54x (source: Chittorgarh.com)
- Allotment Status Announcement: Monday, November 24, 2025
- Where to Check: Registrar portal – Ankit Consultancy Pvt Ltd
The IPO witnessed overwhelming interest across all investor categories, reflecting strong demand for Gallard Steel shares. Today, applicants can find out their allocation, and those not allotted shares will be eligible for refunds starting the next day.
Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Status: Refunds And Allotment Status
|Event
|Date
|Refunds for non-allocated shares
|Tuesday, November 25, 2025
|Credit of allocated shares to demat accounts
|Tuesday, November 25, 2025
|IPO Listing Date
|Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Gallard Steel IPO: GMP
Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Status: Step-By-Step Process
How to Check Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Status?
- On the Registrar’s Portal:
- Visit Ankit Consultancy Pvt Ltd
- Go to the IPO allotment section.
- Select “Gallard Steel IPO” from the dropdown menu.
- Enter your PAN, Application Number, or DP Client ID.
- Click the search button.
- On BSE:
- Visit the BSE allotment page
- Choose ‘Equity’ under Issue Type.
- Select Gallard Steel IPO from the dropdown menu.
- Enter your Application Number or PAN to check status.
