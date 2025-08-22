Gem Aromatics IPO Allotment Status: Here’s How To Check If You Got Shares In The 30x Rush!

Gem Aromatics Limited IPO Day was subscribed 30.27 times till August 21, 2025. The IPO was opened for subscription on August 19, 2025.

Gem Aromatics Limited: Bidding, Allotment, and Refund

• Anchor Investor Bidding: August 18, 2025

• Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: August 22, 2025

• Refund Initiation & Credit to Demat: August 25, 2025

• Listing Date: August 26, 2025 on BSE & NSE

Gem Aromatics Limited: Consolidated Subscription Details

• Total Consolidated Bids: 30.27 times

• Retail Individual Investors (RII): 10.31 times

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 55.28 times

• Non-institutional Investors (NII): 45.06 times

(Data: August 21, 2025 | 22:12)

Would like to check the allotment status? Hereunder are the processes:

Check Application Status on NSE

1. Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.

2. Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

3. Select Symbol of the Company

4. Enter PAN Number

5. Enter Application Number

6. Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1. Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.

2. Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type

3. Choose Company Name

4. Enter PAN Number or Application Number

5. Select Captcha

6. Click on Search Button

Gem Aromatics Limited: Company Overview

Gem Aromatics Limited is a Mumbai based company incorporated on October 1997. The company is into the business of manufacturing in the specialty ingredients sector. The company produces essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives. Company’s clients are from oral care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, wellness, and personal care industries. The product portfolio of Gem Aromatics Limited consists of 70 items across mint derivatives, clove derivatives, phenol, and other synthetics and natural ingredients.

The company functions three manufacturing locations in Uttar Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Gujarat. The company also runs a Research & Development facility in Maharashtra. Notably, it holds the status of a “Three Star Export House” under the Government of India.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Studio LSD IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check If Your Portfolio Got A Surprise!