Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!

Acquiring Hotstar at no cost is not sorcery, it is merely about selecting offers wisely! The telecom companies, such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi, provide free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions along with certain prepaid, postpaid, and broadband plans. The availability of these plans as add-ons starting at very low prices, or sometimes even bundled at no extra cost, is a common occurrence. For instance, Jio’s Rs 100 add-on pack gives you the benefit of Hotstar for an entire month. Airtel is often pairing it with OTT recharge packs, while Vi is offering it with some prepaid plans.

Just choose a plan with Hotstar perks, recharge, and then log in with your mobile number that is registered. Stream for free!

Jio Rs 77 Pack: A Mini Pack With Mega Entertainment!

The Rs 77 add-on plan, which is full of value, has become a reason for Jio users to rejoice as it combines entertainment and data together in one very affordable bundle. It is not a regular recharge but rather an exhilarating upgrade to your existing plan! For merely Rs 77, Jio provides a one-month subscription to Sony LIV along with JioTV access. Thus, users can stream not only movies and shows but sports and more as well.

Besides, the pack has a 5-day validity and 3GB of total high-speed data allocated, which is just right for binge-watching over the weekend or for short entertainment bursts. Small price, big entertainment, Jio continues to surprise!