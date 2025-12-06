LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!

Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!

Jio’s affordable add-on packs, including the ₹100 Hotstar pack and ₹77 Sony LIV pack, offer major OTT perks and data benefits. With rising subscriber growth, Jio continues dominating India’s telecom market.

Jio new recharge plan, credit: X/reliancejio
Jio new recharge plan, credit: X/reliancejio

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 6, 2025 14:05:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!

Jio’s 100 Rupees Add-On Pack: Get Huge Advantages At A Low Cost

People who adore big discounts will find Jio’s Rs 100 add-on pack to be a tiny investment with an unexpectedly large return. It’s just like the bonus level of your mobile plan, neither a full recharge nor the most powerful upgrade, but an upgrade! By spending only Rs 100, you will receive the following: 30 days validity, 5GB high-speed data with no daily limit, and the most important one, a full-month JioHotstar subscription. It is the best offer for binge-watchers, reel-scrollers, and anyone who runs out of data at the worst possible time. One small recharge, one whole month of ease!

Easy Ways To Unlock Free Hotstar Access

Acquiring Hotstar at no cost is not sorcery, it is merely about selecting offers wisely! The telecom companies, such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi, provide free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions along with certain prepaid, postpaid, and broadband plans. The availability of these plans as add-ons starting at very low prices, or sometimes even bundled at no extra cost, is a common occurrence. For instance, Jio’s Rs 100 add-on pack gives you the benefit of Hotstar for an entire month. Airtel is often pairing it with OTT recharge packs, while Vi is offering it with some prepaid plans.

Just choose a plan with Hotstar perks, recharge, and then log in with your mobile number that is registered. Stream for free!

Jio Rs 77 Pack: A Mini Pack With Mega Entertainment!

The Rs 77 add-on plan, which is full of value, has become a reason for Jio users to rejoice as it combines entertainment and data together in one very affordable bundle. It is not a regular recharge but rather an exhilarating upgrade to your existing plan! For merely Rs 77, Jio provides a one-month subscription to Sony LIV along with JioTV access. Thus, users can stream not only movies and shows but sports and more as well.

Besides, the pack has a 5-day validity and 3GB of total high-speed data allocated, which is just right for binge-watching over the weekend or for short entertainment bursts. Small price, big entertainment, Jio continues to surprise!

Other Low-Cost Jio Add-On Packs

Plan (Rs) Data Benefit Validity
69 6GB 7 days
49 Unlimited Data 1 day
39 3GB 3 days
29 2GB 2 days
19 1GB 1 day
11 Unlimited Data 1 hour

Jio Tops Subscriber Charts Yet Again In October 2025

Jio keeps on being at the forefront in terms of acquiring new subscribers, as confirmed by the TRAI data for October 2025, which also ranks it as the top telecom operator in India. The telecom operator’s subscriber base has been bolstered by almost 19.97 lakh newcomers.

The increase has now brought India’s entire mobile subscriber population to 48.47 crore, which points to a continuous growth of the sector.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Meesho IPO Allotment And Listing: Everything Investors Need to Know…

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 2:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jio add-on packsJio data packsJio Hotstar freeJio OTT plansJio recharge offersJio Rs 100 planJio Rs 77 packJio Sony LIV planJio subscriber growthTRAI data 2025

RELATED News

How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly: A Step-by-Step Guide to Linking PAN and Aadhaar Without Hassle

TechD Cyber Security Ltd. Announces Establishment of “TechD Cyber Valley” in Ahmedabad

Aequs IPO Allotment, GMP And Listing: What Investors Need To Know

Meet Rahul Bhatia, The Owner Of IndiGo, Hit By Severe Crisis And Backlash After Cancelling Over 400 Flights On 5th Consecutive day, What Is His Net Worth?

Meesho IPO Allotment And Listing: Everything Investors Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Big Tech vs Govt: Centre Pushes Mandatory GPS Tracking On Smartphones, Apple, Google, Samsung Say ‘No’ – What We Know

Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!

‘No One Can Dictate India’: Jaishankar Rejects Claims Putin’s Visit Will Hurt US Trade Deal, Sends Strong Message To Washington

Who Is Humayun Kabir? Suspended TMC MLA Lays Foundation For Babri Masjid-Style Mosque In Murshidabad

Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?

IndiGo Flight Chaos: Govt Cracks The Whip, Caps Airfares, Warns Airlines Amid Massive Disruptions

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy

From Radio To Reels: How Podcasts Became India’s Fastest-Growing Trend

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India Wins The Toss Against South Africa First Time In ODIs…

Google Launched Gemini 3 Deep Think: How It Works And Easy Steps To Use The Deep Think Feature

Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!
Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!
Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!
Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!

QUICK LINKS