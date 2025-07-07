Glen Goes Green with Rs 62.9 Cr IPO Splash – Subscriptions Open July 8: All You Need to Know

Ready to go green and go public? Glen Industries Limited (GIL), the eco-warrior of food packaging since 2007, is now tapping the markets with its ₹62.94 crore SME IPO. The company is offering 64.97 lakh fresh shares, priced between ₹92 and ₹97 apiece. Mark your calendars — subscriptions open July 8 and wrap up by July 10, 2025. The big listing day? July 15 on BSE SME.

So, who’s steering this ship? GYR Capital Advisors is handling the books, Kfin Technologies is registering the details, and Giriraj Stock Broking is stepping in as the market maker. What’s GIL planning with the funds? A swanky new manufacturing plant at Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal, plus a little boost for corporate housekeeping.

Eco-conscious investors, this one might just tick both your green and growth boxes.

Glen Industries IPO: Allocation And Application Snapshot

Here’s your quick breakdown of how Glen Industries Limited (GIL) is allocating its IPO and what you’ll need to apply:

IPO Allocation Breakdown: 50% reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 35% allocated to Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 15% earmarked for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)

Retail Investor Requirements: Minimum bid: 2 lots (2,400 shares) Minimum investment: ₹2,32,800 (at ₹97 upper price band)

HNI Investor Requirements: Minimum bid: 3 lots (3,600 shares) Minimum investment: ₹3,49,200

Important Dates: Allotment Finalization: July 11, 2025 Demat Credit Date: July 14, 2025



A Snapshot Of Operations And Growth For Glen

GIL specializes in eco-friendly packaging—thin-wall food containers and compostable straws—serving the HoReCa, beverage, and food-packaging industries. Its primary 90,000 sq. ft. facility in Dhulagarh, West Bengal, houses modern machinery and skilled staff. The firm reported strong performance growth, with revenue rising 18% and PAT jumping 113% in FY25 versus FY24. GIL also maintains a loyal export base, supplying bespoke products to markets in Europe, the USA, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa with more than 25 return customers.

Glen Manufacturing Expansion And Global Reach

GIL now plans to expand production capacity with a second manufacturing facility in Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal, funded by IPO proceeds. The move comes amid rising demand for sustainable packaging, driven by environmental awareness across HoReCa and food-service segments. The company emphasizes quality, customization, and consistent supply, qualities reflected in its strong export relationships. With proven growth and expanding global footprint, GIL hopes to capitalize on growing demand in flexible packaging and eco-friendly materials.

Why Investors Should Watch The Glen IPO

This IPO highlights the fast-growing eco-friendly packaging sector in India and overseas. GIL demonstrates strong financial momentum—18% revenue growth and over 100% profit increase—making it an attractive SME investment. Early allotment and listing dates suggest a quick market debut. Subscribers can track IPO allotment on BSE, NSE, and Kfin Intime portals post-July 11. As sustainable packaging gains traction, Glen Industries’ next moves may offer fresh insights into market appetite for green manufacturing firms.

How to Check IPO Allotment after July 11: