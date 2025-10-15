LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold And Silver Hit Record Highs- Will Diwali Shopping Burn A Hole In Your Wallet? Check Rates In Your City For Diwali 2025!

Gold And silver prices hit record highs on October 15, 2025, just ahead of Diwali. Driven by global cues, festive demand, and weak rupee, affordability becomes a concern for Indian buyers.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 15, 2025 10:37:44 IST

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – October 15, 2025 

Can you believe it? Just as Diwali knocks on our doors, gold and silver prices have skyrocketed to jaw-dropping highs!

As of October 15, 2025, gold is trading above a record ₹1,27,500 per 10 grams on MCX, and silver isn’t far behind, racing past ₹1,58,000 per kg. That’s not just festive sparkle… that’s fireworks in your wallet!

Traditionally, this is when everyone rushes to buy gold for Dhanteras and weddings, but with these sky-high prices, many consumers are gasping at the cost.

The emotional bond with gold runs deep, especially during Diwali, but this year, affordability is taking a hit. Global cues like US Fed rate cut buzz and geopolitical tensions are adding fuel to the fire, while the weaker rupee isn’t helping either.

So, before you head to your local jeweller, ask yourself, is that gold coin still worth it, or are we just burning our budgets in festive glitter?

As of Octoer 15, 2025, MCX Gold Futures 

On October 15, 2025, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) soared to a new record high, trading above ₹1,27,500 per 10 grams.

This impressive rally was fueled by rising international bullion prices, largely influenced by escalating US-China trade tensions and growing expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Spot gold also gained 0.4%, while U.S. gold futures saw an uptick.

Year-to-date, gold has surged an impressive 55%, driven by heightened geopolitical risks and increased central bank purchases, reinforcing its status as a safe-haven asset in uncertain times.

As of Octoer 15, 2025, Silver Futures Prices On The MCX

As of October 15, 2025, silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) remain elevated amid a sustained rally, with contracts trading around ₹1,58,247 per kg.

This follows a sharp increase in early October, when prices surged from ₹1,51,000 to ₹1,85,000 per kg between October 1 and 13. The rise is attributed to strong festive demand, robust industrial buying, and a slightly weaker Indian Rupee against the US Dollar.

Additionally, global spot silver prices and supply-demand dynamics play a crucial role in influencing MCX rates. While analysts remain optimistic about the bullish momentum, they caution that market volatility could still impact prices.

Gold Price Today In India 

Gold Price in Delhi
• 24-Carat: ₹1,29,040
• 22-Carat: ₹1,18,300

Gold Price in Chennai
• 24-Carat: ₹1,28,890
• 22-Carat: ₹1,17,950

Gold Price in Mumbai
• 24-Carat: ₹1,28,360
• 22-Carat: ₹1,17,660

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24-Carat Gold (₹) 22-Carat Gold (₹)
Delhi ₹1,29,040 ₹1,18,300
Jaipur ₹1,29,040 ₹1,18,300
Ahmedabad ₹1,28,940 ₹1,15,142 
Bengaluru ₹1,28,890 ₹1,15,142 
Chennai ₹1,28,890 ₹1,17,950
Hyderabad ₹1,28,890 ₹1,17,950
Kolkata ₹1,28,890 ₹1,14,985 
Pune ₹1,28,890 ₹1,14,987 
Ghaziabad ₹1,29,040 ₹1,18,300
Mumbai ₹1,28,360 ₹1,17,660

Key Insights:

  • The national average price for gold saw a slight increase today (10g of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold).

(Taken From Good Returns At 11 AM)

Note: Prices are per 10 grams and subject to daily fluctuations. Data sourced from Goodreturns. Some cities may not have 18K data available.

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price (₹/kg)
Chennai ₹2,06,100
Hyderabad ₹2,00,400
Kerala ₹2,00,800
Delhi ₹1,88,200
Mumbai ₹1,89,100
Kolkata ₹1,85,100
Bangalore ₹1,87,200

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 10:34 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

