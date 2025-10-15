Gold And Silver Hit Record Highs- Will Diwali Shopping Burn A Hole In Your Wallet? Check Rates In Your City For Diwali 2025!

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – October 15, 2025
Can you believe it? Just as Diwali knocks on our doors, gold and silver prices have skyrocketed to jaw-dropping highs!
As of October 15, 2025, gold is trading above a record ₹1,27,500 per 10 grams on MCX, and silver isn’t far behind, racing past ₹1,58,000 per kg. That’s not just festive sparkle… that’s fireworks in your wallet!
Traditionally, this is when everyone rushes to buy gold for Dhanteras and weddings, but with these sky-high prices, many consumers are gasping at the cost.
The emotional bond with gold runs deep, especially during Diwali, but this year, affordability is taking a hit. Global cues like US Fed rate cut buzz and geopolitical tensions are adding fuel to the fire, while the weaker rupee isn’t helping either.
So, before you head to your local jeweller, ask yourself, is that gold coin still worth it, or are we just burning our budgets in festive glitter?
Gold Price Today In India
Gold Price in Delhi
• 24-Carat: ₹1,29,040
• 22-Carat: ₹1,18,300
Gold Price in Chennai
• 24-Carat: ₹1,28,890
• 22-Carat: ₹1,17,950
Gold Price in Mumbai
• 24-Carat: ₹1,28,360
• 22-Carat: ₹1,17,660
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)
|City
|24-Carat Gold (₹)
|22-Carat Gold (₹)
|Delhi
|₹1,29,040
|₹1,18,300
|Jaipur
|₹1,29,040
|₹1,18,300
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,28,940
|₹1,15,142
|Bengaluru
|₹1,28,890
|₹1,15,142
|Chennai
|₹1,28,890
|₹1,17,950
|Hyderabad
|₹1,28,890
|₹1,17,950
|Kolkata
|₹1,28,890
|₹1,14,985
|Pune
|₹1,28,890
|₹1,14,987
|Ghaziabad
|₹1,29,040
|₹1,18,300
|Mumbai
|₹1,28,360
|₹1,17,660
Key Insights:
-
The national average price for gold saw a slight increase today (10g of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold).
Silver Price Today In India
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
