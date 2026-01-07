Gold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continue to remain elevated, reflecting a mix of strong global trends and domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks, a weaker rupee, and steady buying ahead of the festive and wedding season have all contributed to keeping the gold rate at higher levels across the country. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on January 7, 2026.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on January 7, 2026, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,948

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,785

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,461

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹14,040 ₹12,870 ₹10,735 Mumbai ₹13,948 ₹12,785 ₹10,461 Delhi ₹13,963 ₹12,800 ₹10,476 Kolkata ₹13,948 ₹12,785 ₹10,461 Bangalore ₹13,948 ₹12,785 ₹10,461 Hyderabad ₹13,948 ₹12,785 ₹10,461 Kerala ₹13,948 ₹12,785 ₹10,461 Pune ₹13,948 ₹12,785 ₹10,461 Vadodara ₹13,953 ₹12,790 ₹10,466 Ahmedabad ₹13,953 ₹12,790 ₹10,466

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram Silver Price Today 100 Gram Silver Price Today 1 Kg Silver Price Today Chennai ₹2,830 ₹28,300 ₹2,83,000 Mumbai ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000 Delhi ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000 Kolkata ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000 Bangalore ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000 Hyderabad ₹2,830 ₹28,300 ₹2,83,000 Kerala ₹2,830 ₹28,300 ₹2,83,000 Pune ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000 Vadodara ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000