Gold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continue to remain elevated, reflecting a mix of strong global trends and domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks, a weaker rupee, and steady buying ahead of the festive and wedding season have all contributed to keeping the gold rate at higher levels across the country. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on January 7, 2026.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on January 7, 2026, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,948
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,785
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,461
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹14,040
|₹12,870
|₹10,735
|Mumbai
|₹13,948
|₹12,785
|₹10,461
|Delhi
|₹13,963
|₹12,800
|₹10,476
|Kolkata
|₹13,948
|₹12,785
|₹10,461
|Bangalore
|₹13,948
|₹12,785
|₹10,461
|Hyderabad
|₹13,948
|₹12,785
|₹10,461
|Kerala
|₹13,948
|₹12,785
|₹10,461
|Pune
|₹13,948
|₹12,785
|₹10,461
|Vadodara
|₹13,953
|₹12,790
|₹10,466
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,953
|₹12,790
|₹10,466
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gram Silver Price Today
|100 Gram Silver Price Today
|1 Kg Silver Price Today
|Chennai
|₹2,830
|₹28,300
|₹2,83,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,630
|₹26,300
|₹2,63,000
|Delhi
|₹2,630
|₹26,300
|₹2,63,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,630
|₹26,300
|₹2,63,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,630
|₹26,300
|₹2,63,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,830
|₹28,300
|₹2,83,000
|Kerala
|₹2,830
|₹28,300
|₹2,83,000
|Pune
|₹2,630
|₹26,300
|₹2,63,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,630
|₹26,300
|₹2,63,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,630
|₹26,300
|₹2,63,000
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.