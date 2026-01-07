LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Arctic geopolitics Bangladesh cricketer Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold prices in India continue to remain elevated, reflecting a mix of strong global trends and domestic demand. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on January 7, 2026.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 7, 2026 10:50:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India continue to remain elevated, reflecting a mix of strong global trends and domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks, a weaker rupee, and steady buying ahead of the festive and wedding season have all contributed to keeping the gold rate at higher levels across the country. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on January 7, 2026. 

You Might Be Interested In

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on January 7, 2026, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,948
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,785
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,461

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities 

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹14,040 ₹12,870 ₹10,735
Mumbai ₹13,948 ₹12,785 ₹10,461
Delhi ₹13,963 ₹12,800 ₹10,476
Kolkata ₹13,948 ₹12,785 ₹10,461
Bangalore ₹13,948 ₹12,785 ₹10,461
Hyderabad ₹13,948 ₹12,785 ₹10,461
Kerala ₹13,948 ₹12,785 ₹10,461
Pune ₹13,948 ₹12,785 ₹10,461
Vadodara ₹13,953 ₹12,790 ₹10,466
Ahmedabad ₹13,953 ₹12,790 ₹10,466

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities 

City 10 Gram Silver Price Today 100 Gram Silver Price Today 1 Kg Silver Price Today
Chennai ₹2,830 ₹28,300 ₹2,83,000
Mumbai ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000
Delhi ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000
Kolkata ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000
Bangalore ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000
Hyderabad ₹2,830 ₹28,300 ₹2,83,000
Kerala ₹2,830 ₹28,300 ₹2,83,000
Pune ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000
Vadodara ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,630 ₹26,300 ₹2,63,000
First published on: Jan 7, 2026 10:50 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 22k gold rate today24k gold rateGold and Silver Price TodayGold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026gold pricegold price in hyderabadgold rategold rate in chennaigold rate in delhigold rate in indiagold rate todaysilver price in indiasilver ratesilver rate today

RELATED News

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Launches January 9, 2026: Coal India Unlocks Value, Sparks Market Buzz

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wobbles; Nifty, Sensex Open Lower As Global Cues And Profit-Taking Set The Tone

Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Fino Payments, Reliance, Jubilant Foodworks, , IRB Infrastructure Trust, Pidilite, Yes Bank In Focus Today

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Key Factors Traders And Investors Must Track

Asian Granito India Ltd. celebrates 25 years of legacy with strategic branding across premium trains

LATEST NEWS

A New Low For Pakistan Army: DG ISPR Resorts To Street Talk, Turns Serious Briefing Into Mockery, Says ‘Mazaa Nahi Aaya Toh Paisa Wapas’

Iran On Boil: 36 Dead As Massive Protests Rage For 10th Day, Currency Collapse And Inflation Push Nation To Brink

‘Not Easy To Become Indian Cricket Team’s Coach’: World Cup-Winner Harbhajan Singh Comes In Support Of Gautam Gambhir

Stranger Things Episode 9 Ends Season 5: Will Netflix Bring More After The Epic Finale? Here’s What Happens Next

4 Instances When Teams Boycotted World Cup Games: From Australia To England, Check Full List Here

Gold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Why Has Trump Predicted He Will Be Impeached? US President Issues Stark Warning To Republicans Ahead of Midterms

Who Is Jalauddin Shaikh? Deepika Padukone’s Bodyguard With Massive Paycheck, 24×7 Security Role, and Years of Loyalty- REVEALED

Was Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Summoned By Election Commission For SIR Hearing? EC Clarifies

Box Office Updates: ‘Dhurandhar’ Dominates Day 33 While ‘Ikkis’ on Day 6 Struggles; Fans Debate Who Truly Wins Big

Gold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 7 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS