Gold and Silver Price Today on December 9: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India opened the week on a strong, positive note, supported by steady demand and favourable global cues. The upbeat sentiment comes as investors turn to safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty, while fluctuations in the dollar and expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut from the US Federal Reserve have heightened. The US Fed meeting is scheduled to take place today on December 9, 2025, and the policy decision will be announced on December 10, 2025. Meanwhile, silver prices in India have shown an upward movement since last week. Analysts note that precious metals continue to climb, and investors are closely watching the gold price on December 9, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,009
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,925
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,757
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|18K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|24K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,091
|₹12,000
|₹10,000
|Mumbai
|₹13,009
|₹11,925
|₹9,757
|Delhi
|₹13,024
|₹11,940
|₹9,772
|Kolkata
|₹13,009
|₹11,925
|₹9,757
|Bangalore
|₹13,009
|₹11,925
|₹9,757
|Hyderabad
|₹13,009
|₹11,925
|₹9,757
|Kerala
|₹13,009
|₹11,925
|₹9,757
|Pune
|₹13,009
|₹11,925
|₹9,757
|Vadodara
|₹13,014
|₹11,930
|₹9,762
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,014
|₹11,930
|₹9,762
Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10Gm Silver Rate Today
|100Gm Silver Rate Today
|1Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹1,990
|₹19,900
|₹1,99,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,900
|₹19,000
|₹1,90,000
|Delhi
|₹1,900
|₹19,000
|₹1,90,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,900
|₹19,000
|₹1,90,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,900
|₹19,000
|₹1,90,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,990
|₹19,900
|₹1,99,000
|Kerala
|₹1,990
|₹19,900
|₹1,99,000
|Pune
|₹1,900
|₹19,000
|₹1,90,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,900
|₹19,000
|₹1,90,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,900
|₹19,000
|₹1,90,000
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.