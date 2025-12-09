LIVE TV
Gold and Silver Price Today on December 9: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 9: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India opened the week on a strong, positive note, supported by steady demand and favourable global cues. Meanwhile, silver prices in India have shown an upward movement since last week. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat, and 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 9, 2025 11:27:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 9: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India opened the week on a strong, positive note, supported by steady demand and favourable global cues. The upbeat sentiment comes as investors turn to safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty, while fluctuations in the dollar and expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut from the US Federal Reserve have heightened. The US Fed meeting is scheduled to take place today on December 9, 2025, and the policy decision will be announced on December 10, 2025. Meanwhile, silver prices in India have shown an upward movement since last week. Analysts note that precious metals continue to climb, and investors are closely watching the gold price on December 9, 2025.

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,009
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,925
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,757

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,091 ₹12,000 ₹10,000
Mumbai ₹13,009 ₹11,925 ₹9,757
Delhi ₹13,024 ₹11,940 ₹9,772
Kolkata ₹13,009 ₹11,925 ₹9,757
Bangalore ₹13,009 ₹11,925 ₹9,757
Hyderabad ₹13,009 ₹11,925 ₹9,757
Kerala ₹13,009 ₹11,925 ₹9,757
Pune ₹13,009 ₹11,925 ₹9,757
Vadodara ₹13,014 ₹11,930 ₹9,762
Ahmedabad ₹13,014 ₹11,930 ₹9,762

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities 

City  10Gm Silver Rate Today 100Gm Silver Rate Today 1Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹1,990 ₹19,900 ₹1,99,000
Mumbai ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000
Delhi ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000
Kolkata ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000
Bangalore ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000
Hyderabad ₹1,990 ₹19,900 ₹1,99,000
Kerala ₹1,990 ₹19,900 ₹1,99,000
Pune ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000
Vadodara ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000
First published on: Dec 9, 2025 11:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

