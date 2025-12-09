Gold and Silver Price Today on December 9: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India opened the week on a strong, positive note, supported by steady demand and favourable global cues. The upbeat sentiment comes as investors turn to safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty, while fluctuations in the dollar and expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut from the US Federal Reserve have heightened. The US Fed meeting is scheduled to take place today on December 9, 2025, and the policy decision will be announced on December 10, 2025. Meanwhile, silver prices in India have shown an upward movement since last week. Analysts note that precious metals continue to climb, and investors are closely watching the gold price on December 9, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,009

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,925

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,757

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,091 ₹12,000 ₹10,000 Mumbai ₹13,009 ₹11,925 ₹9,757 Delhi ₹13,024 ₹11,940 ₹9,772 Kolkata ₹13,009 ₹11,925 ₹9,757 Bangalore ₹13,009 ₹11,925 ₹9,757 Hyderabad ₹13,009 ₹11,925 ₹9,757 Kerala ₹13,009 ₹11,925 ₹9,757 Pune ₹13,009 ₹11,925 ₹9,757 Vadodara ₹13,014 ₹11,930 ₹9,762 Ahmedabad ₹13,014 ₹11,930 ₹9,762

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10Gm Silver Rate Today 100Gm Silver Rate Today 1Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹1,990 ₹19,900 ₹1,99,000 Mumbai ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000 Delhi ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000 Kolkata ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000 Bangalore ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000 Hyderabad ₹1,990 ₹19,900 ₹1,99,000 Kerala ₹1,990 ₹19,900 ₹1,99,000 Pune ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000 Vadodara ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,900 ₹19,000 ₹1,90,000