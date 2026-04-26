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Home > World News > Iran’s Foreign Minister Proposes Plan To “End War Permanently” With US, Shares Stance With Pakistan

Iran’s Foreign Minister Proposes Plan To “End War Permanently” With US, Shares Stance With Pakistan

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran has shared a plan to 'permanently end' the conflict with the US.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran has shared a plan to 'permanently end' the conflict with the US. Photo: AFP News
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran has shared a plan to 'permanently end' the conflict with the US. Photo: AFP News

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 26, 2026 01:53:37 IST

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Proposes Plan To “End War Permanently” With US, Shares Stance With Pakistan

On Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran has shared a plan to ‘permanently end’ the conflict with the US, and explained its position during talks with Pakistan’s leaders.

In a post on X, following his departure from Islamabad after a day of high-level meetings with the Pakistani leadership, Araghchi said that Iran had shared its position on a workable framework to permanently end the war and added that it remains to be seen whether the US is genuinely committed to diplomacy.

“Shared Iran’s position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy,” the Iranian FM said in his post.

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This comes after the Iranian delegation, led by Araghchi, departed Islamabad on Saturday evening after a day of high-level meetings with the Pakistan leadership, leaving Pakistan’s ambitious claims of brokering a US-Iran peace deal as part of the second round of negotiations in tatters.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the delegation left the Pakistani capital after delivering an “official list of demands” to Pakistani leaders for the US and Israel in order to achieve a complete solution to the conflict in West Asia.
Araghchi will visit Oman and Russia as part of his three-nation tour.

According to a statement issued by Araghchi on Telegram, the Iranian Foreign Minister explained Iran’s “principled positions regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire and the complete end of the imposed war against” the Islamic Republic by US and Israeli forces to the Pakistani side.

This weekend’s diplomatic theatre is rapidly mirroring the failures of the past. The first round of talks earlier this month hosted in Islamabad – featuring US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliamentary Speaker MB Ghalibaf – dragged on for a gruelling 21 hours without yielding any breakthrough.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he had cancelled the scheduled trip of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner to Islamabad due to “tremendous infighting and confusion” within Iran’s leadership.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that he had called off the trip of his representatives who were scheduled to travel to Islamabad in what would have been the second round of peace talks with Iran aimed at achieving a comprehensive resolution to hostilities in West Asia.

“I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going is Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their “leadership.” Nobody knows who is in charge, including them,” Trump stated in his post.

He also sought to put the onus on Iran for further talks.

“Also, we have all the cards; they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!” Trump’s post added. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Pentagon Chief Hegseth Confirms That US Expands Iran Blockade Worldwide

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Proposes Plan To “End War Permanently” With US, Shares Stance With Pakistan

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Proposes Plan To “End War Permanently” With US, Shares Stance With Pakistan

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Proposes Plan To “End War Permanently” With US, Shares Stance With Pakistan
Iran’s Foreign Minister Proposes Plan To “End War Permanently” With US, Shares Stance With Pakistan
Iran’s Foreign Minister Proposes Plan To “End War Permanently” With US, Shares Stance With Pakistan
Iran’s Foreign Minister Proposes Plan To “End War Permanently” With US, Shares Stance With Pakistan

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