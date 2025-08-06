Gold Price Today: Act Fast Before Prices Rise — Check Current Rates in Your City!

Gold Rates Today: The Shiny Scoop You Can’t Miss!

Gold isn’t just bling—it’s tradition, trust, and a sparkling smart move rolled into one. In India, gold is basically the VIP guest at every festival, wedding, and family heirloom story. But here’s the twist—today’s gold rates are doing a little dance thanks to the RBI’s upcoming repo rate decision. Will rates stay steady or shift? That’s the million-rupee question keeping investors on their toes—and gold prices feeling the vibes!

With festivals knocking on the door and weddings soon to light up the season, now could be the perfect moment to snag gold while prices dip. Think of it as grabbing your favorite sweets before the crowd does—only this time, it’s golden!

So, are you ready to add some tradition, stability, and a dash of savvy investment to your portfolio? Keep your eyes peeled, your wallets ready, and your shopping game sharp!

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty

Gold prices edged up Wednesday morning, crossing the ₹1,02,000 mark per 10 grams for 24-carat gold across India. Are you keeping an eye on gold as a safe-haven amid rising global uncertainties? This steady demand shows how investors are turning to gold to protect their portfolios in uncertain times.

However, in the futures market on MCX, gold futures for October 2025 slipped slightly by 0.23%, trading at ₹1,01,106 per 10 grams. Silver futures for September 2025 also fell 0.18% to ₹1,13,299 per kilogram.

Are you considering gold or silver for your next investment move? How are you navigating this volatile market?

Gold Price In Delhi 24K: ₹10,238 22K: ₹9,386

Gold Price In Noida 24K: ₹9,944 22K: ₹9,470

Gold Price In Lucknow 24K: ₹10,237 22K: ₹9,385

Gold Price In Chennai 24K: ₹10,134 22K: ₹9,370

Gold Price In Mumbai 24K: ₹10,101 22K: ₹9,373.70



City 24K Gold (Rs/gm) 22K Gold (Rs/gm) Delhi ₹10,238 ₹9,386 Noida ₹9,944 ₹9,470 Lucknow ₹10,237 ₹9,385 Chennai ₹10,134 ₹9,370 Mumbai ₹10,101 ₹9,373.70 Kolkata ₹10,087 ₹9,370 Bangalore ₹10,109 ₹9,370 Hyderabad ₹10,120 ₹9,370 Kerala ₹10,156 ₹9,309.70 Pune ₹9,833 ₹9,365 Vadodara ₹9,953 ₹9,479 Ahmedabad ₹9,953 ₹9,479

How to Verify Gold Purity: A Simple Guide

Look for the BIS Hallmark on the gold item, which includes the BIS logo, purity karat (like 22K or 18K), year of marking, and jeweler’s ID.

on the gold item, which includes the BIS logo, purity karat (like 22K or 18K), year of marking, and jeweler’s ID. Check the karat marking engraved on the gold: 24K (99.9% pure), 22K (91.6% pure), 18K (75% pure), or 14K (58.5% pure).

engraved on the gold: 24K (99.9% pure), 22K (91.6% pure), 18K (75% pure), or 14K (58.5% pure). Always ask for a purity certificate from the seller, especially when buying coins or bars.

from the seller, especially when buying coins or bars. Use a gold testing machine (karat meter or XRF machine) at trusted jewelers or authorized BIS centers for instant purity checks.

(karat meter or XRF machine) at trusted jewelers or authorized BIS centers for instant purity checks. Acid test can be done by experts but isn’t recommended for regular buyers.

Buy gold from BIS-certified retailers to ensure genuine purity and quality.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

