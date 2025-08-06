LIVE TV
Gold Price Today: Act Fast Before Prices Rise — Check Current Rates in Your City!

Gold Price Today: Act Fast Before Prices Rise — Check Current Rates in Your City!

Gold prices are rising amid RBI’s repo rate decision and upcoming festivals. Investors seek safe-haven assets. Check city-wise rates, verify purity, and consider buying now before prices climb further.

Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 6, 2025 10:26:54 IST

Gold Rates Today: The Shiny Scoop You Can’t Miss! 

Gold isn’t just bling—it’s tradition, trust, and a sparkling smart move rolled into one. In India, gold is basically the VIP guest at every festival, wedding, and family heirloom story. But here’s the twist—today’s gold rates are doing a little dance thanks to the RBI’s upcoming repo rate decision. Will rates stay steady or shift? That’s the million-rupee question keeping investors on their toes—and gold prices feeling the vibes!

With festivals knocking on the door and weddings soon to light up the season, now could be the perfect moment to snag gold while prices dip. Think of it as grabbing your favorite sweets before the crowd does—only this time, it’s golden!

So, are you ready to add some tradition, stability, and a dash of savvy investment to your portfolio? Keep your eyes peeled, your wallets ready, and your shopping game sharp!

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty

Gold prices edged up Wednesday morning, crossing the ₹1,02,000 mark per 10 grams for 24-carat gold across India. Are you keeping an eye on gold as a safe-haven amid rising global uncertainties? This steady demand shows how investors are turning to gold to protect their portfolios in uncertain times.

However, in the futures market on MCX, gold futures for October 2025 slipped slightly by 0.23%, trading at ₹1,01,106 per 10 grams. Silver futures for September 2025 also fell 0.18% to ₹1,13,299 per kilogram.

Are you considering gold or silver for your next investment move? How are you navigating this volatile market?

  • Gold Price In Delhi

    • 24K: ₹10,238
    • 22K: ₹9,386

  • Gold Price In Noida

    • 24K: ₹9,944
    • 22K: ₹9,470

  • Gold Price In Lucknow

    • 24K: ₹10,237
    • 22K: ₹9,385

  • Gold Price In Chennai

    • 24K: ₹10,134
    • 22K: ₹9,370

  • Gold Price In Mumbai

    • 24K: ₹10,101
    • 22K: ₹9,373.70
City 24K Gold (Rs/gm) 22K Gold (Rs/gm)
Delhi ₹10,238 ₹9,386
Noida ₹9,944 ₹9,470
Lucknow ₹10,237 ₹9,385
Chennai ₹10,134 ₹9,370
Mumbai ₹10,101 ₹9,373.70
Kolkata ₹10,087 ₹9,370
Bangalore ₹10,109 ₹9,370
Hyderabad ₹10,120 ₹9,370
Kerala ₹10,156 ₹9,309.70
Pune ₹9,833 ₹9,365
Vadodara ₹9,953 ₹9,479
Ahmedabad ₹9,953 ₹9,479

How to Verify Gold Purity: A Simple Guide

  • Look for the BIS Hallmark on the gold item, which includes the BIS logo, purity karat (like 22K or 18K), year of marking, and jeweler’s ID.
  • Check the karat marking engraved on the gold: 24K (99.9% pure), 22K (91.6% pure), 18K (75% pure), or 14K (58.5% pure).
  • Always ask for a purity certificate from the seller, especially when buying coins or bars.
  • Use a gold testing machine (karat meter or XRF machine) at trusted jewelers or authorized BIS centers for instant purity checks.
  • Acid test can be done by experts but isn’t recommended for regular buyers.
  • Buy gold from BIS-certified retailers to ensure genuine purity and quality.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

