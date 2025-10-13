LIVE TV
Diwali Special: Gold And Silver Prices Hit Record Highs – See Rates In Your City Now!

Diwali Special: Gold And Silver Prices Hit Record Highs – See Rates In Your City Now!

Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices soar amid festive demand and US-China trade tensions. MCX futures rise sharply with record-breaking gold prices in major Indian cities. Investors eye safe-haven metals ahead of Diwali.

October 13, 2025

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – October 13, 2025 

The festive season is lighting up the markets like never before! With Diwali and the wedding season approaching, gold and silver prices are soaring, exciting buyers and investors. Recently, gold broke records, far beyond expectations. Prices were lower just days ago, but this sharp rise hints at bigger gains ahead. Precious metals are selling fast, making now a great time to invest.

Global uncertainties are pushing more investors toward gold as a safe haven, driving prices higher. The festive rush is just starting. Are you ready to catch this golden wave? Stay updated with the latest MCX prices and join the metal mania!

As of Octoer 13, 2025, MCX Gold Futures 

At 9:00 am on Monday, October 13, 2025, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery were trading at ₹123,313 per 10 grams, showing a gain of 1.62 percent. This growth can be largely attributed to rising safe-haven demand as tensions between the U.S. and China escalate.

Gold prices opened strong and continued to increase, reflecting positive market sentiment globally. In addition to geopolitical factors, U.S. monetary policy, fluctuations in the USD-INR exchange rate, and high demand during the festive season are also influencing prices. These factors are expected to keep gold prices volatile in the near future, according to experts.

As of Octoer 13, 2025, Silver Futures Prices On The MCX

By October 13, 2025, the MCX silver futures were up by approximately 3.45 percent, trading at approximately ₹1,51,600 per kg. This increase is attributed to the rising tension in global trade between the US and China, which has pushed investors to purchase silver as a safe asset.

Analysts believe that silver prices are at an all-time high in certain locations. This high demand for silver has created a strong surge in the bullion market, with several cities registering record prices. In general, silver is performing well due to the unstable trade environment and strong investor interest in precious metals.

Gold Price Today In India 

    • Gold Price Chennai:
      • 24K – ₹1,25,730
      • 22K – ₹1,15,250
      • 18K – ₹95,250

    • Gold Price Mumbai:
      • 24K – ₹1,25,400
      • 22K – ₹1,14,950
      • 18K – ₹94,050

    • Gold Price Delhi:
      • 24K – ₹1,25,550
      • 22K – ₹1,15,100
      • 18K – ₹94,200

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
National Avg ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050
Chennai ₹1,25,730 ₹1,15,250 ₹95,250
Mumbai ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050
Delhi ₹1,25,550 ₹1,15,100 ₹94,200
Kolkata ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050
Bangalore ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050
Hyderabad ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050
Kerala ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050
Pune ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050
Vadodara ₹1,25,450 ₹1,15,000 ₹94,100
Ahmedabad ₹1,25,450 ₹1,15,000 ₹94,100
Ghaziabad ₹1,25,550 ₹1,15,100 ₹94,200
Jaipur ₹1,25,550 ₹1,15,100 ₹94,200
Noida ₹1,25,550 ₹1,15,100 ₹94,200

Key Insights:

  • The national average price for gold saw a slight increase today (10g of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold).

Note: Prices are per 10 grams and subject to daily fluctuations. Data sourced from Goodreturns. Some cities may not have 18K data available.

Silver Price Today In India

City Gold Price (₹)
Chennai ₹1,95,000
Hyderabad ₹1,95,000
Kerala ₹1,95,000
Delhi ₹1,85,000
Mumbai ₹1,85,000
Kolkata ₹1,85,000
Bangalore ₹1,85,000
Pune ₹1,85,000
Vadodara ₹1,85,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,85,000
Gurgaon ₹1,85,000
Ghaziabad ₹1,85,000

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, NTPC Green Energy, Tata Capital, Waaree, Mankind, Zen Technologies….

First published on: Oct 13, 2025
QUICK LINKS