Diwali Special: Gold And Silver Prices Hit Record Highs – See Rates In Your City Now!

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – October 13, 2025

The festive season is lighting up the markets like never before! With Diwali and the wedding season approaching, gold and silver prices are soaring, exciting buyers and investors. Recently, gold broke records, far beyond expectations. Prices were lower just days ago, but this sharp rise hints at bigger gains ahead. Precious metals are selling fast, making now a great time to invest.

Global uncertainties are pushing more investors toward gold as a safe haven, driving prices higher. The festive rush is just starting. Are you ready to catch this golden wave? Stay updated with the latest MCX prices and join the metal mania!

As of Octoer 13, 2025, MCX Gold Futures At 9:00 am on Monday, October 13, 2025, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery were trading at ₹123,313 per 10 grams, showing a gain of 1.62 percent. This growth can be largely attributed to rising safe-haven demand as tensions between the U.S. and China escalate. Gold prices opened strong and continued to increase, reflecting positive market sentiment globally. In addition to geopolitical factors, U.S. monetary policy, fluctuations in the USD-INR exchange rate, and high demand during the festive season are also influencing prices. These factors are expected to keep gold prices volatile in the near future, according to experts. As of Octoer 13, 2025, Silver Futures Prices On The MCX By October 13, 2025, the MCX silver futures were up by approximately 3.45 percent, trading at approximately ₹1,51,600 per kg. This increase is attributed to the rising tension in global trade between the US and China, which has pushed investors to purchase silver as a safe asset. Analysts believe that silver prices are at an all-time high in certain locations. This high demand for silver has created a strong surge in the bullion market, with several cities registering record prices. In general, silver is performing well due to the unstable trade environment and strong investor interest in precious metals.

Gold Price Today In India

Gold Price Chennai:

• 24K – ₹1,25,730

• 22K – ₹1,15,250

• 18K – ₹95,250 Gold Price Mumbai:

• 24K – ₹1,25,400

• 22K – ₹1,14,950

• 18K – ₹94,050 Gold Price Delhi:

• 24K – ₹1,25,550

• 22K – ₹1,15,100

• 18K – ₹94,200



Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams) City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold National Avg ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050 Chennai ₹1,25,730 ₹1,15,250 ₹95,250 Mumbai ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050 Delhi ₹1,25,550 ₹1,15,100 ₹94,200 Kolkata ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050 Bangalore ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050 Hyderabad ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050 Kerala ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050 Pune ₹1,25,400 ₹1,14,950 ₹94,050 Vadodara ₹1,25,450 ₹1,15,000 ₹94,100 Ahmedabad ₹1,25,450 ₹1,15,000 ₹94,100 Ghaziabad ₹1,25,550 ₹1,15,100 ₹94,200 Jaipur ₹1,25,550 ₹1,15,100 ₹94,200 Noida ₹1,25,550 ₹1,15,100 ₹94,200

Key Insights:

The national average price for gold saw a slight increase today (10g of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold).

(Taken From Good Returns At 11 AM)

Note: Prices are per 10 grams and subject to daily fluctuations. Data sourced from Goodreturns. Some cities may not have 18K data available.

Silver Price Today In India

City Gold Price (₹) Chennai ₹1,95,000 Hyderabad ₹1,95,000 Kerala ₹1,95,000 Delhi ₹1,85,000 Mumbai ₹1,85,000 Kolkata ₹1,85,000 Bangalore ₹1,85,000 Pune ₹1,85,000 Vadodara ₹1,85,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,85,000 Gurgaon ₹1,85,000 Ghaziabad ₹1,85,000

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

