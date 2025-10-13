Diwali Special: Gold And Silver Prices Hit Record Highs – See Rates In Your City Now!

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – October 13, 2025
The festive season is lighting up the markets like never before! With Diwali and the wedding season approaching, gold and silver prices are soaring, exciting buyers and investors. Recently, gold broke records, far beyond expectations. Prices were lower just days ago, but this sharp rise hints at bigger gains ahead. Precious metals are selling fast, making now a great time to invest.
Global uncertainties are pushing more investors toward gold as a safe haven, driving prices higher. The festive rush is just starting. Are you ready to catch this golden wave? Stay updated with the latest MCX prices and join the metal mania!
Gold Price Today In India
Gold Price Chennai:
• 24K – ₹1,25,730
• 22K – ₹1,15,250
• 18K – ₹95,250
Gold Price Mumbai:
• 24K – ₹1,25,400
• 22K – ₹1,14,950
• 18K – ₹94,050
Gold Price Delhi:
• 24K – ₹1,25,550
• 22K – ₹1,15,100
• 18K – ₹94,200
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)
|City
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|National Avg
|₹1,25,400
|₹1,14,950
|₹94,050
|Chennai
|₹1,25,730
|₹1,15,250
|₹95,250
|Mumbai
|₹1,25,400
|₹1,14,950
|₹94,050
|Delhi
|₹1,25,550
|₹1,15,100
|₹94,200
|Kolkata
|₹1,25,400
|₹1,14,950
|₹94,050
|Bangalore
|₹1,25,400
|₹1,14,950
|₹94,050
|Hyderabad
|₹1,25,400
|₹1,14,950
|₹94,050
|Kerala
|₹1,25,400
|₹1,14,950
|₹94,050
|Pune
|₹1,25,400
|₹1,14,950
|₹94,050
|Vadodara
|₹1,25,450
|₹1,15,000
|₹94,100
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,25,450
|₹1,15,000
|₹94,100
|Ghaziabad
|₹1,25,550
|₹1,15,100
|₹94,200
|Jaipur
|₹1,25,550
|₹1,15,100
|₹94,200
|Noida
|₹1,25,550
|₹1,15,100
|₹94,200
Key Insights:
The national average price for gold saw a slight increase today (10g of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold).
(Taken From Good Returns At 11 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
