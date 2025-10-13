Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, NTPC Green Energy, Tata Capital, Waaree, Mankind, Zen Technologies, Lupin And Traders’ Favourite Adani Energy Solutions In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Good morning!

If you’re watching the markets today, get ready for some rollercoaster vibes. Early on Monday, GIFT Nifty futures were down by 65 points at 25,346 around 7:05 AM, hinting at a shaky start. But by 8:30 AM, it surprisingly bounced back, trading up 88 points at 25,301, talk about a market mood swing!

Last Friday, Indian markets had a decent day, Sensex rose 328 points, and Nifty50 gained 103 points. But across the globe, things got spicy. The U.S. slapped 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, and China wasn’t backing down, saying it’s “not afraid” of a trade war. Asian markets fell, with South Korea’s Kospi taking a big hit, while Japan was off for a holiday.

Over in the U.S., Wall Street dipped hard, the Nasdaq lost 3.6%, wiping out nearly $2 trillion in value.

The stock market today is expected to stay uncertain today and this is because China is being hit by the US tariff and so many diplomatic relationships are on stake that this will affect mostly all the stock markets around the world.

Not just this, but maybe it is predictable that this could turn into a frenzy in the Indian stock market as it depends on the moods of investors. If they feel that the Indian market will stay good and there is no risk of further tariffs, the swinging will be quick.

Stocks To Watch Today

IT & Technology

HCL Technologies, Just Dial, Anand Rathi Wealth, Den Networks : Q2 results today.

Infosys : Launched Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce to support digital transformation.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS): Board approved stock split (1 share into 5), subject to shareholder approval.

Energy & Power

Adani Energy Solutions : System availability at 99.63%, collection efficiency 100.59%. Transmission order book at ₹60,004 crore across 13 projects.

NTPC Green Energy: Signed MoU with Japan’s ENEOS for green methanol and hydrogen products.

Banking & Finance

Axis Bank : Received RBI’s ‘Letter of Caution’ for KYC compliance; corrective actions underway.

Bajaj Finserv : Bajaj Life Insurance premiums at ₹1,374.6 crore; Bajaj General Insurance gross direct premium at ₹2,218.8 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Sonata Finance merged with BSS Microfinance, ceasing to be subsidiary.

Consumer & FMCG

Asian Paints : Subsidiary started commercial production of white cement in UAE with 2.65 lakh tonnes capacity.

Mankind Pharma : Acquired branded generics women’s health business from Bharat Serums & Vaccines for ₹797 crore.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India: CFO Narahari Naidu resigning effective October 15.

Retail & Real Estate

DMart (Avenue Supermarts) : Q2 profit up 3.85% to ₹684.85 crore; revenue up 15.5% to ₹16,676.3 crore.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers : Redevelopment project in Mumbai worth ₹800 crore; acquired Pune land for ₹3,500 crore potential.

Phoenix Mills: Retail consumption up 13%, residential sales jumped to ₹139 crore.

Manufacturing & Construction

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) : Won ₹204 crore contract for Aditya Aluminium smelter expansion.

Zen Technologies : Received ₹37 crore order from Ministry of Defence for anti-drone systems.

Lupin: USFDA completed pre-approval inspection with one observation.

Others

Allied Blenders and Distillers : Jayant Bhalchandra Manmadkar appointed CFO, effective October 10.

Travel Food Services (TFS) : Signed agreement to operate F&B outlets at IGI Airport Terminal 2.

Signature Global : Q2 pre-sales down 28%, area sold down 44%, collections up 2%.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: Q2 profit surged 117%, revenue up 47.7%.

Quarterly Earnings Highlights

DMart (Q2 YoY) : Profit ₹684.85 crore (+3.85%), Revenue ₹16,676.3 crore (+15.5%), EBITDA ₹1,213.65 crore (+11%), margin dipped to 7.28%.

Waaree Renewable Technologies (Q2 YoY) : Profit ₹116.3 crore (+117.4%), Revenue ₹774.8 crore (+47.7%).

Signature Global (Q2 YoY): Pre-sales ₹2,010 crore (-28%), Area sold 1.34 million sq ft (-44%), Collections ₹940 crore (+2%).

Bulk Deals

Cartrade Tech : Plutus Wealth acquired 3.75 lakh shares (~0.78%), Goldman Sachs sold 3.61 lakh shares (~0.76%).

WeWork India: Plutus Wealth bought 11.46 lakh shares (~0.85%), CLSA and BofA sold significant stakes.

Other Major Updates

Tata Capital : IPO listing today.

F&O Ban Stocks: RBL Bank, Sammaan Capital.

