Gold Price Today: Don’t Miss Out! This Is THE Best Time to Buy Gold- Prices Just Dropped On MCX! Check Rates Now

Gold Price Today: As of now, the price of gold has fallen a little, take it as a present to you in this festive timing!

As Diwali is approching, And as a tradition alot of people are preparing to purchase gold, and this traditionally drives prices way up.

So, why not buy gold now at a better rate than you will have to pay later?

You may have been waiting for the right time to purchase or gift gold, and this is your golden ticket. Need to avoid the cliché and get a bargain? Don’t delay too much, because after the Diwali fever strikes, prices will be as bright as the festival itself!

Gold prices are seeing a slight dip these days every time in the trading session. These dips are nothing other then investors’ sentiment pushing the yellow metal in and out on the graph.

Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025

As of September 25, 2025, MCX Gold Futures The MCX Gold futures of October at 113,400 per 10 grams are slightly lower by 0.38 percent from the last close. December futures began trading at a downward price of 1,13,391 and rose up to 1,13,525. The slight dip follows profit booking which has been high lately. The prices have been influenced by a stronger US dollar and reserved statements by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. Nonetheless, the uncertainties in the world and the purchasing of gold by central banks are boosting the prices of gold. Technically, MCX Gold is on a good upward trend and good support at 1,12,000 is being observed, implying that the prices can be steady. As of September 17, 2025, silver futures prices on the MCX MCX Silver futures to deliver in December initially dropped but later increased to ₹1,34,331 per kg on September 25, 2025, which is up by ₹329 or 0.25 percent over the previous close. In India, the price of silver has steadily increased in September, reaching a high of ₹1,40,000 per kg. Factors affecting the price change include industrial and investment demand, currency rates, government policies, and global market trends.0 Analysts believe that the global supply of silver will run short, causing prices to continue rising. Silver shows great potential, with some analysts forecasting it might reach ₹1.5 lakh per kg within the next year.

Gold Price Today In India

Gold price in Chennai

24K Gold Price: ₹1,14,660 per 10 grams

22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,990 per 10 grams

Gold price in Delhi

24K Gold Price: ₹1,14,590 per 10 grams

22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,890 per 10 grams

Gold price in Mumbai

24K Gold Price: ₹1,14,440 per 10 grams

22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,740 per 10 grams

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams) City 24K Gold Price (₹/10g) 22K Gold Price (₹/10g) Ahmedabad ₹ 1,14,490 ₹1,05,790 Bangalore ₹1,14,440 ₹1,05,740 Chennai ₹1,14,660 ₹1,05,990 Delhi ₹ 1,14,590 ₹1,05,890 Gurgaon ₹ 1,14,590 ₹1,05,890 Hyderabad ₹1,15,360 ₹1,05,740 Kerala ₹1,14,660 ₹1,05,740 Kolkata ₹1,14,440 ₹1,05,740 Mumbai ₹1,14,440 ₹1,05,740

(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price (₹/kg) Chennai ₹1,50,000 Hyderabad ₹1,50,000 Kerala ₹1,50,000 Delhi ₹1,40,000 Mumbai ₹1,40,000 Kolkata ₹1,40,000 Bangalore ₹1,42,600

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

