Gold Price Today: Don’t Miss Out! This Is THE Best Time to Buy Gold- Prices Just Dropped On MCX! Check Rates Now

Gold Price Today: As of now, the price of gold has fallen a little, take it as a present to you in this festive timing!
As Diwali is approching, And as a tradition alot of people are preparing to purchase gold, and this traditionally drives prices way up.
So, why not buy gold now at a better rate than you will have to pay later?
You may have been waiting for the right time to purchase or gift gold, and this is your golden ticket. Need to avoid the cliché and get a bargain? Don’t delay too much, because after the Diwali fever strikes, prices will be as bright as the festival itself!
Gold prices are seeing a slight dip these days every time in the trading session. These dips are nothing other then investors’ sentiment pushing the yellow metal in and out on the graph.
Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025
Gold Price Today In India
-
Gold price in Chennai
24K Gold Price: ₹1,14,660 per 10 grams
22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,990 per 10 grams
-
Gold price in Delhi
24K Gold Price: ₹1,14,590 per 10 grams
22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,890 per 10 grams
- Gold price in Mumbai
24K Gold Price: ₹1,14,440 per 10 grams
22K Gold Price: ₹1,05,740 per 10 grams
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,14,490
|₹1,05,790
|Bangalore
|₹1,14,440
|₹1,05,740
|Chennai
|₹1,14,660
|₹1,05,990
|Delhi
|₹1,14,590
|₹1,05,890
|Gurgaon
|₹1,14,590
|₹1,05,890
|Hyderabad
|₹1,15,360
|₹1,05,740
|Kerala
|₹1,14,660
|₹1,05,740
|Kolkata
|₹1,14,440
|₹1,05,740
|Mumbai
|₹1,14,440
|₹1,05,740
(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Silver Price (₹/kg)
|Chennai
|₹1,50,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,50,000
|Kerala
|₹1,50,000
|Delhi
|₹1,40,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,40,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,40,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,42,600
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
