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Home > Entertainment News > Ranveer Singh Kantara Mockery Case DISMISSED: Karnataka HC Quashes FIR, Orders Dhurandhar 2 Actor To Apologise At Chamundeshwari Temple Over ‘Hurt Sentiments’

Ranveer Singh Kantara Mockery Case DISMISSED: Karnataka HC Quashes FIR, Orders Dhurandhar 2 Actor To Apologise At Chamundeshwari Temple Over ‘Hurt Sentiments’

The Karnataka High Court on Saturday (April 25) cancelled the FIR filed against Ranveer Singh, giving him major relief. The court dismissed the case after the actor gave an unconditional apology. He also said he would personally visit the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru to seek forgiveness. His lawyer, Sajan Poovayya, submitted an apology affidavit on his behalf.

Ranveer Singh Kantara Mockery Case DISMISSED
Ranveer Singh Kantara Mockery Case DISMISSED

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 25, 2026 15:48:43 IST

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Ranveer Singh Kantara Mockery Case DISMISSED: Karnataka HC Quashes FIR, Orders Dhurandhar 2 Actor To Apologise At Chamundeshwari Temple Over ‘Hurt Sentiments’

Ranveer Singh gets major relief from his Kantara mockery case after the Karnataka High Court dismissed the FIR filed against him. The controversy had started after the actor recreated a popular scene from Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster movie Kantara at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of Goa, which some people felt hurt religious sentiments. While Rishab, who was present at the event, smiled and chose not to react, the act later led to backlash. Some people were upset as Ranveer reportedly referred to the Chavundi Daiva (Goddess) as a “female ghost” and felt that he was making fun of a film that is deeply connected to religious beliefs.

Ranveer Singh Kantara Mockery Case DISMISSED: Karnataka HC Quashes FIR 

The Karnataka High Court on Saturday (April 25) cancelled the FIR filed against Ranveer Singh, giving him major relief. The court dismissed the case after the actor gave an unconditional apology. He also said he would personally visit the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru to seek forgiveness. His lawyer, Sajan Poovayya, submitted an apology affidavit on his behalf.

Ranveer was not present in court during the hearing. His lawyer said that due to security concerns after the huge success of his film Dhurandhar 2, the actor is not able to travel freely right now. Because of this, no specific date has been set yet for his temple visit.

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While closing the case, the court said that his actions had hurt public sentiments. It also told him to visit the temple within four weeks.

Ranveer Singh Apology After Kantara Mockery 

Ranveer Singh has not made any official statement after the latest development.

However, last year, when he faced heavy backlash online, he had shared an apology. He said his intention was only to appreciate Rishab Shetty’s performance in the film. Ranveer added that, as an actor, he understands how much effort goes into such scenes and that he truly admired it. He also said he respects all cultures, traditions, and beliefs, and apologised if his actions hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Also Read: ‘Michael’ Earns Over $35 Million at Box Office Day 1, Michael Jackson’s ‘Second Family’ Accuses Him of Sexual Abuse of Four Kids in New Lawsuit 

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Tags: bollywood legal newsDhurandhar 2 Actor NewsKantara Mockery CaseKarnataka High Court VerdictRanveer Singh ApologyRanveer Singh Kantara controversy

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Ranveer Singh Kantara Mockery Case DISMISSED: Karnataka HC Quashes FIR, Orders Dhurandhar 2 Actor To Apologise At Chamundeshwari Temple Over ‘Hurt Sentiments’

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Ranveer Singh Kantara Mockery Case DISMISSED: Karnataka HC Quashes FIR, Orders Dhurandhar 2 Actor To Apologise At Chamundeshwari Temple Over ‘Hurt Sentiments’

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Ranveer Singh Kantara Mockery Case DISMISSED: Karnataka HC Quashes FIR, Orders Dhurandhar 2 Actor To Apologise At Chamundeshwari Temple Over ‘Hurt Sentiments’
Ranveer Singh Kantara Mockery Case DISMISSED: Karnataka HC Quashes FIR, Orders Dhurandhar 2 Actor To Apologise At Chamundeshwari Temple Over ‘Hurt Sentiments’
Ranveer Singh Kantara Mockery Case DISMISSED: Karnataka HC Quashes FIR, Orders Dhurandhar 2 Actor To Apologise At Chamundeshwari Temple Over ‘Hurt Sentiments’
Ranveer Singh Kantara Mockery Case DISMISSED: Karnataka HC Quashes FIR, Orders Dhurandhar 2 Actor To Apologise At Chamundeshwari Temple Over ‘Hurt Sentiments’

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