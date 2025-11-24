LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold Cracks 1% on Weak Fed Cues- Will It Slip More? Should You Buy Before It Bounces Back?

Gold price Today: Precious metal fell as fading Fed rate cut hopes, strong US job data, a firmer dollar, and easing geopolitical tensions reduced demand for the metal, weakening its safe-haven appeal.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 24, 2025 10:06:27 IST

If you woke up today thinking it’s just another Monday, think again. Gold just slipped, no, it crashed, and not just in points but by a full on 1% on the MCX, and suddenly everyone’s inner investor is wide awake.

MCX Gold December futures fell to ₹1,22,950 per 10 grams, while silver quietly followed with a 0.61% drop to ₹1,53,209 per kg.

Why the sudden tumble?
Thank the stronger US dollar and fading hopes of a Fed rate cut. Gold hates uncertainty… except when it benefits from it. Today, it clearly chose chaos.

But here’s the real question for you: Are you seeing panic? Or are you seeing an opportunity glittering under the rubble?

Because dips like these don’t knock twice.

Why Is Gold Price Today Falling?

Gold is losing its strength because there isn’t any new positive factor in the market that would propel it higher. Investors are now acting with increased caution, scrutinizing every data point as if they were very careful, and the mood has noticeably turned negative. The fading possibility of another US Federal Reserve rate cut has made the atmosphere even more uncertain. The recent US labor market data has given a lift to the dollar, which has made gold instantly less attractive to global buyers. Normally, when the dollar appreciates, gold takes the hit. Also, the reducing geopolitical tensions, especially the Russia-Ukraine talks, are contributing to gold’s diminishing safe-haven appeal.

Major Reasons Behind The Falling Gold Price Today

  • Fading US Fed Rate Cut Expectations
    • Prospects of a December Fed rate cut have reduced sharply.
    • Strong US job data has dampened expectations.
    • Without a rate cut, gold loses its shine as interest-bearing assets become more attractive.
  • Strong US Employment Data Pressures Gold
    • US Labor Department data showed September nonfarm payrolls rose by 1,19,000, far above the estimate of 50,000.
    • The robust job growth pushed the US dollar index above 100, its near six-month high.
    • A stronger dollar typically reduces demand for gold.
  • Easing Geopolitical Tensions
    • US President Donald Trump’s proposal to halt the Russia-Ukraine war is reportedly making “very good progress.”
    • With geopolitical risks easing, gold, which thrives during uncertainty, faces downward pressure.
With Inputs From Reuters)
Also Read: Stock Market Today: Markets Open Firm As Global Cues Lift Sentiment; Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher
First published on: Nov 24, 2025 10:06 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

