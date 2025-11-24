Gold Cracks 1% on Weak Fed Cues- Will It Slip More? Should You Buy Before It Bounces Back?

Gold Price Crash 1%: Did You Just Miss the Dip of the Month?
If you woke up today thinking it’s just another Monday, think again. Gold just slipped, no, it crashed, and not just in points but by a full on 1% on the MCX, and suddenly everyone’s inner investor is wide awake.
MCX Gold December futures fell to ₹1,22,950 per 10 grams, while silver quietly followed with a 0.61% drop to ₹1,53,209 per kg.
Why the sudden tumble?
Thank the stronger US dollar and fading hopes of a Fed rate cut. Gold hates uncertainty… except when it benefits from it. Today, it clearly chose chaos.
But here’s the real question for you: Are you seeing panic? Or are you seeing an opportunity glittering under the rubble?
Because dips like these don’t knock twice.
Why Is Gold Price Today Falling?
