Stock Market Today: Markets Open Firm As Global Cues Lift Sentiment; Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (24 November, 2025)

Pre Opening (9:10 AM) Sensex at 85,320.04 , up 88.12 points (+0.10%).

, up (+0.10%). Nifty at 26,122.80, up 54.65 points (+0.21%). Sensex and Nifty are trading slightly higher in pre-opening, indicating a steady start for the Indian markets. Early cues suggest mild optimism as global sentiment improves and traders await fresh triggers.

The Indian stock market began the day on a steady and positive note. Both Sensex and Nifty showed small gains in early trade, supported by strong global cues. Investors are watching global markets, Fed rate-cut signals, and key stock-specific news as they look for direction for the rest of the day.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM) Nifty opens at 26,105.45 , up 37.30 points (+0.14%).

, up (+0.14%). Sensex opens at 85,351.96, up 120.04 points (+0.14%). Indian markets opened on a positive note, with both Sensex and Nifty gaining modestly. Early trade reflects steady sentiment supported by firm global cues as investors look for direction in a data-heavy week. Stocks To Watch Today IT & Technology Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) US Court of Appeals upheld damages of $194 million in the DXC/CSC case; injunction vacated and sent back for reassessment. Company evaluating legal options including review and appeal.

RNIT AI Solutions Entered a $3 million strategic partnership with Ajnihat Alnajah Group LLC (Saudi Arabia).

RNIT AI Solutions Entered a $3 million strategic partnership with Ajnihat Alnajah Group LLC (Saudi Arabia). Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market, US Markets US Markets / Wall Street Wall Street rallied on Friday as hopes for a December Fed rate cut increased.

Dow Jones rose 493 points (1.08%) to 46,245.41.

S&P 500 gained 0.98% to 6,602.99.

Nasdaq climbed 0.88% to 22,273.08.

Despite Friday’s rebound, major indices posted weekly losses: Dow -1.9%, S&P 500 -2%, Nasdaq -2.7%.

Russell 2000 fell for the fourth straight week, its longest losing streak since March.

Dow futures up 200 points, indicating a positive start. Federal Reserve / Interest Rates Investors pricing in a 70% chance of a 25 bps rate cut in December.

New York Fed President John Williams signalled openness to another rate cut this year.

Other Fed officials remain cautious, creating mixed expectations.

US 10-year bond yield fell over 4 bps to 4.063%.

Dollar index near a five-and-a-half-month high. Asian Markets Asian markets opened higher on Monday.

MSCI Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan) gained 0.4%.

Kospi up 0.7% in early trade.

Hang Seng and Taiwan Weighted up 0.5–1%.

Japan’s Nikkei closed due to a public holiday.

GIFT Nifty signals a positive start after Friday’s weakness. Currencies Dollar steady as markets enter a holiday-interrupted week.

Yen trades at 156.71 per dollar amid intervention concerns.

Sterling at $1.3093 ahead of the UK budget announcement.

New Zealand dollar at $0.5608 after an 8% slide since July. Commodities Oil Oil prices slipped, extending last week’s 3% decline. Brent crude at $62.42 per barrel; WTI at $57.91 per barrel. Russia-Ukraine peace talks raise the possibility of easing sanctions and boosting supply.

Gold Gold steady as markets assess chances of another Fed rate cut. Bullion pared losses after Williams’ comments but still ended modestly lower.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin stabilises after tumbling to $80,000 last week.

Stock Market Friday Markets End Week On Friday With A Mixed Note As Investors Eye Global CuesThe markets took a breather on Friday, ending a two-day winning run and reminding investors that every rally needs a pause. The Nifty slipped below 26,100, closing at 26,068, while the Sensex dropped 401 points to end at 85,232. Still, for the week, both indices managed to stay positive, proof that one rough session doesn’t undo steady momentum.Broader indices felt the heat more sharply, with the Midcap and Smallcap indices falling 1.3 percent each. Sector action wasn’t very cheerful either: FMCG was the lone survivor, while capital goods, realty, PSU banks and metal stocks all wrapped up in the red.Among Nifty names, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Motors PV and Max Healthcare dragged the market down, while JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and HCL Tech tried their best to hold up sentiment. A classic Friday mix of profit-booking, caution and a hint of weekend mood setting in.(With Input)

