Home > Business > Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Dips Slightly, Silver Shows Strong Momentum On September 10, 2025; Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Dips Slightly, Silver Shows Strong Momentum On September 10, 2025; Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal prices dipped slightly on September 10 due to profit booking and a strong US dollar, while silver shows strong bullish momentum. Analysts predict silver could reach ₹140,000 by year-end.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 11, 2025 10:59:12 IST

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – September 10, 2025 

As of September 10, 2025, gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) 

Today, the prices of gold have gone down somewhat. MCX Gold October futures are priced at ₹108,681 per 10 grams, which is 0.28% less than that of yesterday. This is following a record high of ₹1,09,840 on September 9.

The drop can be attributed to profit booking, weak demand in the market, and a strong US dollar. The investors are now keen on US inflation statistics that may influence US Fed interest rate decisions.

The recent high might be countered by a potential reduction in the rate, thereby supporting prices of gold but might lead to some decline in purchases.

As of September 10, 2025, silver futures prices on the MCX

MCX silver is indicating a high upward trend and it is currently priced above ₹126,000 per kg. Recently, it has reached an all-time high of ₹126,730.

This growth is facilitated by high purchasing and favorable market conditions. Analysts feel that silver might hit ₹130,000–₹132,000 in the near future with an end-of-year value of ₹140,000.

The support levels are observed as ₹104,000 to ₹108,000, therefore it can be a good choice in terms of a buy-on-dips strategy within the next 12–15 months.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold Price In Delhi
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,10,670
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,460

  • Gold Price In Noida
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,09,250
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,00,145.80

  • Gold Price In Chennai
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,10,730
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,500

  • Gold Price In Mumbai
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,10,520
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,310

  • Gold Price In Kolkata
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,10,520
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,310

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹)
Delhi ₹1,10,450 ₹1,01,260
Noida ₹1,10,450 ₹1,01,260
Chennai ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100
Mumbai ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100
Kolkata ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100
Bangalore ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100
Hyderabad ₹1,10,300 ₹1,01,110
Pune ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100
Ahmedabad ₹1,10,440 ₹1,01,100
Gurgaon ₹1,08,543 ₹99,513
Lucknow ₹10,500 ₹9,999.99
Kerala ₹1,10,300 ₹1,01,110

(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price (₹/kg)
Delhi ₹1,29,900
Noida ₹1,29,900
Lucknow ₹1,29,900
Chennai ₹1,39,900
Mumbai ₹1,29,900
Kolkata ₹1,29,900
Bangalore ₹1,29,900

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

