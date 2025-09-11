Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Dips Slightly, Silver Shows Strong Momentum On September 10, 2025; Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – September 10, 2025
Gold Price Today In India
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
|City
|24K Gold (₹)
|22K Gold (₹)
|Delhi
|₹1,10,450
|₹1,01,260
|Noida
|₹1,10,450
|₹1,01,260
|Chennai
|₹1,10,290
|₹1,01,100
|Mumbai
|₹1,10,290
|₹1,01,100
|Kolkata
|₹1,10,290
|₹1,01,100
|Bangalore
|₹1,10,290
|₹1,01,100
|Hyderabad
|₹1,10,300
|₹1,01,110
|Pune
|₹1,10,290
|₹1,01,100
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,10,440
|₹1,01,100
|Gurgaon
|₹1,08,543
|₹99,513
|Lucknow
|₹10,500
|₹9,999.99
|Kerala
|₹1,10,300
|₹1,01,110
(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Silver Price (₹/kg)
|Delhi
|₹1,29,900
|Noida
|₹1,29,900
|Lucknow
|₹1,29,900
|Chennai
|₹1,39,900
|Mumbai
|₹1,29,900
|Kolkata
|₹1,29,900
|Bangalore
|₹1,29,900
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
