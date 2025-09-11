Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Dips Slightly, Silver Shows Strong Momentum On September 10, 2025; Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Today, the prices of gold have gone down somewhat. MCX Gold October futures are priced at ₹108,681 per 10 grams, which is 0.28% less than that of yesterday. This is following a record high of ₹1,09,840 on September 9.

The drop can be attributed to profit booking, weak demand in the market, and a strong US dollar. The investors are now keen on US inflation statistics that may influence US Fed interest rate decisions.

The recent high might be countered by a potential reduction in the rate, thereby supporting prices of gold but might lead to some decline in purchases.