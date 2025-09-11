Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Bank of Baroda And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Lets see which stock is in under the limelight today

Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to muted note this Thursday, amid mixed global cues and cautiously optimistic sentiment. Remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump on strengthening trade ties with India also caught investor attention. Around 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up just 9 points at 25,081, indicating a quiet start for domestic indices.

On Wednesday, the Sensex climbed 323.83 points to 81,425.15, while the Nifty50 gained 104.50 points, settling at 24,973.10. By 9:45 AM today, the Nifty rose further to 25,094.50, up 21 points.

Globally, Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed. Japan’s Nikkei hit a new high, boosted by a 10% rally in SoftBank. The Kospi rose 0.3%, while ASX 200 dropped 0.4%. In the U.S., the S&P 500 hit a record high, but the Dow slipped due to weakness in Apple post-iPhone launch.

Key Pointers:

GIFT Nifty up 9 points; flat start expected

up 9 points; flat start expected Sensex & Nifty extended gains in the previous session

extended gains in the previous session Nikkei hits fresh high , SoftBank surges 10%

, SoftBank surges 10% S&P 500 at record , Dow down on Apple drag

, Dow down on Apple drag Investors watching global cues, trade signals, and stock-specific moves

Stocks To Watch Today

Tata Motors / JLR: Reported a potential cybersecurity incident affecting some data; regulators have been informed.

Sasken Technologies: CTO Girish B V S resigned, effective September 12.

Jupiter Wagons: Subsidiary secured a ₹113 crore order from Indian Railways for 9,000 LHB axles.

Keystone Realtors: Approved ₹375 crore fundraise via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Deepak Fertilisers: To invest ₹13.2 crore in Murli Solar and Sunsure Solarpark for captive renewable energy.

63 Moons Technologies: Subsidiary 63SATS Cybertech raised ₹180 crore via private placement. Holds ₹60 crore in optionally convertible debentures, convertible into 65.99 crore equity shares.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Completed $50.5 million acquisition of the Stugeron brand across 18 APAC and EMEA markets.

Biocon: Inaugurated first U.S. manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, via Biocon Generics Inc.

Bank of Baroda: Reduced overnight MCLR by 10 bps to 7.85%. Three-month MCLR cut by 15 bps to 8.20%, effective September 12.

Five-Star Business Finance: Shareholders approved issuance of up to ₹4,000 crore in NCDs via private placement.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Initiated discussions with the Indian Navy for Submarine Project P-75(I).

RateGain Travel Technologies: Appointed Amarpreet Singh as Chief Customer Officer, effective September 22.

Torrent Pharmaceutical: To acquire 26% stake in Torrent Urja 27 for a hybrid renewable energy project in Gujarat.

GMR Airports: Commenced duty-free retail operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

SIS: Acquired 7,830 equity shares of Installco Wify Technology for ₹4.49 crore.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Board meeting scheduled for September 16 to consider interim dividend.

Highway Infrastructure Secured ₹69.8 crore NHAI toll project in Uttar Pradesh. Toll operations on Rajasthan expressway started September 11.

Tega Industries Along with Apollo Funds, signed a $1.5 billion term sheet to acquire Molycop. Board to meet September 13 for fundraising plans.

Adani Ports: Subsidiary acquired Dependencia Logistics for ₹37.77 crore to expand logistics business.

Vesuvius India CFO Rohit Baheti resigned, effective September 21, to take up a global role in the parent group.

Bajaj Finserv August premiums reported: Bajaj Allianz General: ₹2,063.22 crore Bajaj Allianz Life: ₹1,484.88 crore

RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd) Emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹169.5 crore traction substation project from West Central Railway.

Muthoot Finance Invested ₹199.99 crore in subsidiary Muthoot Homefin to strengthen capital base.



Bulk And Block Deals

Kotak Mahindra Bank Sumitomo Mitsui sold 3.22 crore shares (1.62%) for ₹6,256.1 crore at ₹1,940.8/share. Buyers: Goldman Sachs, ADIA, BlackRock, Axis MF, SBI Life, etc.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Aceso Company sold 5.69% stake for ₹551.96 crore. Buyers: Motilal Oswal MF, Morgan Stanley, Nippon MF, Axis MF, etc.

Paisalo Digital Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow acquired 46 lakh shares (~0.5%) for ₹17.25 crore.

Bajel Projects HDFC MF sold 18.93 lakh shares (1.63%) worth ₹36.9 crore.



F&O Ban (Today)

RBL Bank

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open In Red! Gradually Gains Mometum, Hints Of Volatile Market!