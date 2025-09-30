Gold Price Today: Precious Metals On Fire! Gold And Silver See Record Moves- Check Rates In Your City Before You Buy

Gold Alert! On September 30, 2025, MCX Gold reached a new record high of 117,460 per 10 grams.

The curious question arises and this Why?

Investors are talking about potential Federal Reserve rate reductions in the US, world tensions, and a weak US dollar. Moreover, central banks continue to purchase, and retail investors are piling in. International gold prices are gleaming as well and are recording their best month in 14 years!

Analysts believe that there is a possibility that gold will rise further, even to 1,25,000 this year. However, beware, gold may be becoming overbought according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Good news on the horizon for gold lovers!