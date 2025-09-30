LIVE TV
Gold Price Today: Precious Metals On Fire! Gold And Silver See Record Moves- Check Rates In Your City Before You Buy

Gold Price Today: Gold hit a new high at ₹117,460, driven by Fed rate cut hopes, weak dollar, and global tensions. Silver also sparkled on MCX. Analysts predict further gains for precious metals.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 30, 2025 10:13:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025 

As of September 30, 2025, MCX Gold Futures 

Gold Alert! On September 30, 2025, MCX Gold reached a new record high of 117,460 per 10 grams.

The curious question arises and this Why?

Investors are talking about potential Federal Reserve rate reductions in the US, world tensions, and a weak US dollar. Moreover, central banks continue to purchase, and retail investors are piling in. International gold prices are gleaming as well and are recording their best month in 14 years!

Analysts believe that there is a possibility that gold will rise further, even to 1,25,000 this year. However, beware, gold may be becoming overbought according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Good news on the horizon for gold lovers!

  • According to recent data, MCX Gold prices reached a new record high of ₹117,460 per 10 grams today, Tuesday, September 30, 2025.
  • Around 9:15 AM, MCX Gold was trading up 0.90% at ₹117,375 per 10 grams.
  • Gold futures for December delivery also hit a record high of ₹116,497 per 10 grams yesterday, Monday, September 29, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, silver futures prices on the MCX

Silver is shining bright on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today, trading at ₹144,026. Have you noticed the December futures contract? It’s priced at ₹142,147 as of September 26, 2025, with a slight change of 0.18% and a busy trading volume of 1,188,900.

But wait, there’s more!

The Silver Mini contract (5 kg lot size) is making waves too, trading at ₹142,014 with an impressive change of 3.62%. If you’re keeping an eye on silver, these movements are definitely worth your attention.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold Price in Chennai
    • 24K: ₹1,16,740
    • 22K: ₹1,07,010
    • 18K: ₹88,610
  • Gold Price in Delhi
    • 24K: ₹1,17,040
    • 22K: ₹1,07,300
    • 18K: ₹87,820
  • Gold Price in Ghaziabad
    • 24K: ₹1,18,460
    • 22K: ₹1,08,600
    • 18K: ₹88,830
  • Gold Price in Hyderabad
    • 24K: ₹1,16,410
    • 22K: ₹1,06,710
  • Gold Price in Kerala
    • 24K: ₹1,16,410
    • 22K: ₹1,06,710
  • Gold Price in Kolkata
    • 24K: ₹1,16,410
    • 22K: ₹1,06,710
    • 18K: ₹87,310
  • Gold Price in Mumbai
    • 24K: ₹1,16,410
    • 22K: ₹1,06,710
    • 18K: ₹87,310

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24K Gold Price (₹/10g) 22K Gold Price (₹/10g) 18K Gold Price (₹/10g)
National Avg ₹1,16,410 ₹1,06,710 ₹87,310
Ahmedabad ₹1,16,460 ₹1,06,760
Bangalore ₹1,16,410 ₹1,06,710 ₹87,310
Chennai ₹1,16,740 ₹1,07,010 ₹88,610
Delhi ₹1,17,040 ₹1,07,300 ₹87,820
Ghaziabad ₹1,18,460 ₹1,08,600 ₹88,830
Hyderabad ₹1,16,410 ₹1,06,710
Kerala ₹1,16,410 ₹1,06,710
Kolkata ₹1,16,410 ₹1,06,710 ₹87,310
Mumbai ₹1,16,410 ₹1,06,710 ₹87,310
Noida ₹1,17,040 ₹1,07,300 ₹87,820
Pune ₹1,16,410 ₹1,06,710
Vadodara ₹1,16,460 ₹1,06,760
Noida ₹1,15,620 ₹10,599
Jaipur ₹1,15,300 ₹1,05,691.7

(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price (₹/kg)
Chennai ₹1,60,100
Hyderabad ₹1,60,100
Kerala ₹1,60,100
Delhi ₹1,50,100
Mumbai ₹1,50,100
Kolkata ₹1,50,100
Bangalore ₹1,50,100

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 10:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsgold price todaysilver price today,

QUICK LINKS