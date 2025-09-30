Gold Price Today: Precious Metals On Fire! Gold And Silver See Record Moves- Check Rates In Your City Before You Buy

251
Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025
Gold Price Today In India
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|18K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|National Avg
|₹1,16,410
|₹1,06,710
|₹87,310
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,16,460
|₹1,06,760
|Bangalore
|₹1,16,410
|₹1,06,710
|₹87,310
|Chennai
|₹1,16,740
|₹1,07,010
|₹88,610
|Delhi
|₹1,17,040
|₹1,07,300
|₹87,820
|Ghaziabad
|₹1,18,460
|₹1,08,600
|₹88,830
|Hyderabad
|₹1,16,410
|₹1,06,710
|Kerala
|₹1,16,410
|₹1,06,710
|Kolkata
|₹1,16,410
|₹1,06,710
|₹87,310
|Mumbai
|₹1,16,410
|₹1,06,710
|₹87,310
|Noida
|₹1,17,040
|₹1,07,300
|₹87,820
|Pune
|₹1,16,410
|₹1,06,710
|Vadodara
|₹1,16,460
|₹1,06,760
|Noida
|₹1,15,620
|₹10,599
|Jaipur
|₹1,15,300
|₹1,05,691.7
(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Silver Price (₹/kg)
|Chennai
|₹1,60,100
|Hyderabad
|₹1,60,100
|Kerala
|₹1,60,100
|Delhi
|₹1,50,100
|Mumbai
|₹1,50,100
|Kolkata
|₹1,50,100
|Bangalore
|₹1,50,100
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
