Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Strong Amid Cautious Sentiment, Here Are The Opening Updates

Stock Market Today: Good morning, market watchers! What’s Cooking?

The Indian stock market kicked off September 30, 2025, on a bright note, with Sensex and Nifty flexing their muscles early on. At 9:15 AM, Sensex jumped 278 points, while Nifty added a neat 58, proving investors still have some pep despite global jitters. Power, banking, and tech stocks led the charge, but don’t get too comfy, foreign investors are playing it cool.

All eyes are on the RBI’s next move and global cues. So, buckle up, because the market might just surprise us yet!