Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Strong Amid Cautious Sentiment, Here Are The Opening Updates

Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Strong Amid Cautious Sentiment, Here Are The Opening Updates

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened firmly in green on September 30, 2025, amid cautious investor sentiment and global uncertainty. Key stocks and sectors showed mixed movements ahead of RBI policy decisions and economic triggers.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 30, 2025 15:16:00 IST

Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Strong Amid Cautious Sentiment, Here Are The Opening Updates
Stock Market Today: Good morning, market watchers! What’s Cooking?

The Indian stock market kicked off September 30, 2025, on a bright note, with Sensex and Nifty flexing their muscles early on. At 9:15 AM, Sensex jumped 278 points, while Nifty added a neat 58, proving investors still have some pep despite global jitters. Power, banking, and tech stocks led the charge, but don’t get too comfy, foreign investors are playing it cool.

All eyes are on the RBI’s next move and global cues. So, buckle up, because the market might just surprise us yet!

Market Snapshot (September 30, 2025)

Pre-Opening Markets are starting the day on a Strong note
  • Sensex: 80,541.77, Up With 176.84 points (+0.22%)
  • Nifty 50: 24,691.95 Up With 57.05 points (+0.23%)

Indian markets are indicating a positive start in early trade, with both benchmark indices up marginally in the pre-opening session.

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

        • Sensex: 80,643.46 Up With  278.52 points (+0.35%)
        • Nifty 50: 24,692.90 Up With 58.00 points (+0.24%)

        Indian equity markets have opened firmly in the green, reflecting positive sentiment despite global caution.

          While Writing The Article (9:40 AM)
              • Sensex: 80,500.89 up 135.95 points (0.17%)
              • Nifty 50: 24,684.75 up 49.85 points (0.20%)

              Sensex and Nifty opened higher with gains of 0.17% and 0.20% respectively, showing positive investor sentiment amid cautious trading and mixed global cues on September 30, 2025.

                  Stocks To Watch Today

                  Energy & Power

                  • Reliance Power: To sell entire stake in five Indonesian subsidiaries for ₹12 million to Biotruster (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

                  • IRFC: Signed ₹16,489 crore loan agreements for supercritical thermal power projects in Haryana (₹5,929 crore) and Maharashtra (₹10,560 crore).

                  • Tata Steel: Signed a Joint Letter of Intent with Dutch authorities for low-carbon steel production at IJmuiden.

                  • JSW Steel: Subsidiary ECTPL received ₹96.58 crore GST show-cause notice.

                  • Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Declared final dividend of ₹2.71 per share for FY25.

                  Technology & Communications

                  • Tata Communications: Bagged project to build digital infra for the GST Appellate Tribunal across India.

                    Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

                    Top Gainers 

                    • Power Grid Corporation of India: 285.80 up 1.85 percent
                    • Asian Paints: 2379.55 up 1.53 percent
                    • Titan Company: 3437.40 up 0.99 percent
                    • HDFC Bank: 956.65 up 0.65 percent
                    • Ultratech Cement: 12129.95 up 0.65 percent

                    Top Losers

                    • ITC: 404.80 down 0.41 percent
                    • Reliance Industries: 1369.10 down 0.36 percent
                    • Tata Motors: 671.10 down 0.21 percent
                    • Maruti Suzuki India: 15968.20 down 0.19 percent
                    • Larsen and Toubro: 3684.40 down 0.09 percent

                    Stock Market On Monday

                    On Monday, September 29, the Indian stock market closed lower for the seventh consecutive session, as early gains faded amid persistent selling pressure. The Sensex slipped 61.52 points, or 0.08%, to settle at 80,364.94, while the Nifty fell 19.80 points, or 0.08%, ending the day at 24,634.90. The broader market showed mixed trends- the BSE Midcap index gained 0.3%, while the Smallcap index dipped slightly.

                    Among Nifty stocks, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Apollo Hospitals, and Dr Reddy’s Labs were the top laggards. On the other hand, Eternal, Bharat Electronics, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, and Wipro led the list of gainers.

                    Sector-wise, oil & gas, PSU banks, energy, and realty indices each rose about 1%, showing some resilience. However, the media sector underperformed, ending nearly 1% lower.

                    Overall, market sentiment remained cautious as investors continued to stay on the sidelines ahead of key economic triggers.

                    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                    First published on: Sep 30, 2025 9:47 AM IST
                    Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Strong Amid Cautious Sentiment, Here Are The Opening Updates

