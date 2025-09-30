Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Power, TATA Steel, BEL, JSW, Mahindra And Mahindra And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch – September 30, 2025

Stock markets in India will likely open flat today, Tuesday, as investors remain wary. This is due to two major factors: constant selling by foreign investors and unpredictability before the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) ruling. There are global signals that are blended into the apprehensive spirit.

GIFT Nifty futures began trading slightly higher but gradually it suggested a muted start.

Stock markets were mixed in Asia. The manufacturing sector in China declined for the sixth consecutive month, although the decline was not anticipated to be so low. The Nikkei 225 of Japan dropped by 0.07%, the Kospi of South Korea increased by a small percentage of 0.04%, and the Hang Seng index of Hong Kong advanced by 0.25%.

Markets in the US mostly advanced higher on Monday, which was spearheaded by tech stocks. Nasdaq increased by 0.5%, S&P 500 increased by 0.26%, and the Dow Jones decreased by 0.15%.

Markets are all awaiting indicative signals before making a vigorous move.

Stocks To Watch Today

Energy & Power

Reliance Power : To sell entire stake in five Indonesian subsidiaries for ₹12 million to Biotruster (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

IRFC : Signed ₹16,489 crore loan agreements for supercritical thermal power projects in Haryana (₹5,929 crore) and Maharashtra (₹10,560 crore).

Tata Steel : Signed a Joint Letter of Intent with Dutch authorities for low-carbon steel production at IJmuiden.

JSW Steel : Subsidiary ECTPL received ₹96.58 crore GST show-cause notice.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Declared final dividend of ₹2.71 per share for FY25.

Technology & Communications

Tata Communications: Bagged project to build digital infra for the GST Appellate Tribunal across India.

Defence & Electronics

Bharat Electronics (BEL): Won new defence orders worth ₹1,092 crore including EW upgrades, communication systems, EVMs, and spares.

Logistics & Transportation

Blue Dart Express : Announced 9–12% average rate hike effective Jan 1, 2026.

Allcargo Gati: Declared 10.2% general price increase from Jan 1, 2026.

Automobile & Auto Ancillaries

Mahindra & Mahindra : To sell entire stake in Sampo Rosenlew Oy to TERA for €5 million; SAMPO to cease as a subsidiary.

Tata Motors: Moody’s revised JLR’s outlook from positive to negative post-cyberattack; rating retained at Ba1.

Banking & Finance

IndusInd Bank : BNP Paribas bought 1.06 crore shares (₹771.12 crore).

Bank of India : Raghvendra Kumar promoted to Chief General Manager.

Indostar Capital Finance: To sell ₹309.6 crore of commercial vehicle loans to Phoenix ARC for up to ₹220.3 crore.

Agri & Chemicals

Godrej Agrovet: Received SEBI warning for delayed disclosure in Astec Lifesciences acquisition.

Real Estate & Infrastructure

Man Industries : Barred from capital markets for 2 years by SEBI over fund diversion and misreporting.

Bombay Dyeing : COO Vinay Singh Kushwaha resigned due to personal reasons.

Concord Enviro Systems: Subsidiary acquired 100% stake in Pathak Utility, making it a step-down unit.

Tourism & Services

Thomas Cook India: Signed MoU with Ministry of Tourism to enhance destination experiences.

New Listings – Mainboard

Reliance Group of Subsidiaries (via Reliance Power transaction)

Solarworld Energy Solutions

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

Seshaasai Technologies

Bulk Deals

Aether Industries : Amansa Holdings bought 12.8 lakh shares; Goldman Sachs sold 11.51 lakh shares.

Bharat Forge : Motilal Oswal MF bought 31.02 lakh shares (₹377.7 crore).

DCX Systems : Motilal Oswal MF sold 7.37 lakh shares (₹17.88 crore).

Sammaan Capital : ICICI Pru MF bought 43.47 lakh shares (₹66.05 crore).

Hero MotoCorp : BNP Paribas bought 19.52 lakh shares (₹1,035.16 crore).

Max Healthcare Institute : BNP Paribas sold 79.37 lakh shares (₹882.4 crore).

AAA Technologies: Promoter Ruchi Anjay Agarwal sold 4 lakh shares (₹3.14 crore).

F&O Ban

RBL Bank

Sammaan Capital

