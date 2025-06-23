Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City

Gold Prices Today: Good morning, investors! It’s Monday, June 23, 2025, and gold is taking a modest step back—a slight dip, but nothing to ruffle feathers in the market.

The 24-carat slipped to Rs 1,00,740 per 10 grams, while the ever-popular 22-carat, favored by jewellers for its durability, held steady at Rs 92,340. Silver followed suit, easing to Rs 1,09,900 per kilogram—precious metals seem to be catching a brief pause amid ongoing market watchfulness.

Gold has returned to the spotlight as the Iran-Israel conflict took a dramatic turn, with Donald Trump deciding to involve the USA. When geopolitics get spicy and uncertainty rises, gold plays the trusty hedge role. On Friday, spot gold stayed cool at $3,369.63 an ounce—its lowest since June 12—while the index dipped 1.8% for the week. US gold futures also slipped 0.7% to $3,385.50.

Investors are balancing inflation concerns, economic growth hopes, and geopolitical tensions, but gold remains a steady anchor in uncertain times. Over the past month, gold gained 7%, and since January, it has shined with a 30% return.

So, even with small dips, the long-term sparkle stays strong. Keep watching—gold’s price moves often hint at what’s next for the market. Stay informed and stay confident!

Looking at MCX gold prices, gold has risen 3% in the past week and 7% in the past month. Since January, gold has delivered a 30% return, and over the past one year, it has surged by 38%.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 92,490 Rs 1,00,890 Rs 1,09,900 Noida Rs 92,490 Rs 1,00,890 Rs 1,09,900 Lucknow Rs 92,490 Rs 1,00,890 Rs 1,09,900 Mumbai Rs 92,340 Rs 1,00,740 Rs 1,09,900 Bengaluru Rs 92,340 Rs 1,00,740 Rs 1,09,900 Chennai Rs 92,340 Rs 1,00,740 Rs 1,19,900 Pune Rs 92,340 Rs 1,00,740 Rs 1,09,900 Ahmedabad Rs 92,390 Rs 1,00,790 Rs 1,09,900 Kolkata Rs 92,340 Rs 1,00,740 Rs 1,09,900 Hyderabad Rs 92,340 Rs 1,00,740 Rs 1,19,900

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken At 9:15 AM)

Silver Price Today

Silver prices took a step back today, June 23, 2025, slipping to Rs 1,09,900 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). After riding high on safe-haven demand amid global tensions, silver seems to be catching its breath—like your favorite weekend snack disappearing a little slower than usual. So, are you holding steady or ready to jump back in? Either way, this shimmering metal’s moves are still ones to watch closely!

Quick Gold Facts

Gold is traditionally considered a safe hedge during times of political and economic uncertainty, offering stability when markets are volatile. Recently, spot gold remained steady at $3,369.63 an ounce, its lowest level since June 12. Over the past week, the gold index fell 1.8%, while US gold futures declined 0.7% to $3,385.50

Do You Know Why Gold Prices Surge During Geopolitical Tensions

Safe Haven: Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty.

Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty. Inflation Hedge: Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value.

Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value. Currency Fluctuations: When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable.

When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable. Lower Interest Rates: Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest.

Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest. Central Bank Buying: Governments buy more gold as a safety net, pushing prices up.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

