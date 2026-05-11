Gold Rates Today, 11 May 2026: Should Your Buy Gold Today? Check Yellow Metal Prices In Your City Now!

Gold Rates Today: Gold is in a short pause on May 11, 2026, but the sun still shines bright enough to make both investors excited and wallets nervous. Gold prices ease slightly after racing close to record highs, with 24K gold around ₹1,52,340 per 10 grams and 22K gold at ₹1,39,640. MCX gold futures for June delivery fall 0.21% to around ₹1,52,150, signalling a small profit-booking after the recent glitter rally. But don’t take the dip as an indication of weakness, global uncertainty, currency fluctuations and safe-haven buying still keep gold in the limelight as traders wait for the next golden move.
Gold Rates On MCX Today: Warming Gold Near Record Highs
What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
Gold rates in India have hit record highs as of 9 May, 2026, with 24-carat gold trading above ₹1,61,000 per 10 grams in major cities. Rates exclude 3% GST and making charges.
|City
|22K Gold Price (10 grams)
|24K Gold Price (10 grams)
|Chennai
|₹1,41,490
|₹1,54,360
|Delhi
|₹1,39,790
|₹1,52,490
|Mumbai
|₹1,39,640
|₹1,52,340
|Bangalore
|₹1,39,640
|₹1,52,340
|Hyderabad
|₹1,39,640
|₹1,52,340
|Kolkata
|₹1,39,640
|₹1,52,340
|Kerala
|₹1,39,640
|₹1,52,340
|Pune
|₹1,39,640
|₹1,52,340
- Gold Price in Chennai
- 22K Gold Price: ₹1,41,490 per 10 grams
- 24K Gold Price: ₹1,54,360 per 10 grams
- Gold Price in Delhi
- 22K Gold Price: ₹1,39,790 per 10 grams
- 24K Gold Price: ₹1,52,490 per 10 grams
- Gold Price in Mumbai
- 22K Gold Price: ₹1,39,640 per 10 grams
- 24K Gold Price: ₹1,52,340 per 10 grams
Global Gold Rates Trends
As of 9 May, 2026, international gold rates fluctuate amid strong safe-haven demand. Dubai remains competitively priced, while other markets like the USA, Canada, and Bangladesh show higher costs in INR.
|Country
|Local Price (Per Gram)
|Price in INR (Approx.)
|Dubai, UAE
|568.25 AED
|₹15,246
|USA
|$152.44 USD
|₹15,246
|Canada
|228.11 CAD
|₹15,246
|Ireland
|€128.55 EUR
|₹14,288
|Pakistan
|22,250 PKR
|₹6,675
|Bangladesh
|10,750 BDT
|₹7,525
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
Also read: Gold Rises On US–Iran Peace Optimism, Eases Inflation Fears, Heads For Strong Weekly Gain…
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