Gold Rates Today, 11 May 2026: Should Your Buy Gold Today? Check Yellow Metal Prices In Your City Now!

Gold Rates Today: Gold is in a short pause on May 11, 2026, but the sun still shines bright enough to make both investors excited and wallets nervous. Gold prices ease slightly after racing close to record highs, with 24K gold around ₹1,52,340 per 10 grams and 22K gold at ₹1,39,640. MCX gold futures for June delivery fall 0.21% to around ₹1,52,150, signalling a small profit-booking after the recent glitter rally. But don’t take the dip as an indication of weakness, global uncertainty, currency fluctuations and safe-haven buying still keep gold in the limelight as traders wait for the next golden move.

Gold Rates On MCX Today: Warming Gold Near Record Highs

MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) opened for trading on Monday after the weekend shutdown, witnessing slight profit-booking following its recent rally. MCX gold futures for the June 2026 contract traded slightly lower at around ₹1,52,150 per 10 grams during the session, down ₹312 or 0.21% from the previous close. Prices in the bullion market fluctuated between ₹1,52,199 and ₹1,53,440 during the session, highlighting continued volatility in the market. Gold is still glinting near record highs, however, as global geopolitical tensions, currency swings and safe-haven demand continue to keep investors on high alert. Even after a slight slowdown in the market, the glittering appeal of gold remains impossible for traders and investors to ignore.

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

Gold rates in India have hit record highs as of 9 May, 2026, with 24-carat gold trading above ₹1,61,000 per 10 grams in major cities. Rates exclude 3% GST and making charges.

City 22K Gold Price (10 grams) 24K Gold Price (10 grams) Chennai ₹1,41,490 ₹1,54,360 Delhi ₹1,39,790 ₹1,52,490 Mumbai ₹1,39,640 ₹1,52,340 Bangalore ₹1,39,640 ₹1,52,340 Hyderabad ₹1,39,640 ₹1,52,340 Kolkata ₹1,39,640 ₹1,52,340 Kerala ₹1,39,640 ₹1,52,340 Pune ₹1,39,640 ₹1,52,340

Gold Price in Chennai 22K Gold Price: ₹1,41,490 per 10 grams 24K Gold Price: ₹1,54,360 per 10 grams

Gold Price in Delhi 22K Gold Price: ₹1,39,790 per 10 grams 24K Gold Price: ₹1,52,490 per 10 grams

Gold Price in Mumbai 22K Gold Price: ₹1,39,640 per 10 grams 24K Gold Price: ₹1,52,340 per 10 grams



Global Gold Rates Trends

As of 9 May, 2026, international gold rates fluctuate amid strong safe-haven demand. Dubai remains competitively priced, while other markets like the USA, Canada, and Bangladesh show higher costs in INR.

Country Local Price (Per Gram) Price in INR (Approx.) Dubai, UAE 568.25 AED ₹15,246 USA $152.44 USD ₹15,246 Canada 228.11 CAD ₹15,246 Ireland €128.55 EUR ₹14,288 Pakistan 22,250 PKR ₹6,675 Bangladesh 10,750 BDT ₹7,525

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

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