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Home > Business News > Gold Rates Today, 11 May 2026: Should Your Buy Gold Today? Check Yellow Metal Prices In Your City Now!

Gold Rates Today, 11 May 2026: Should Your Buy Gold Today? Check Yellow Metal Prices In Your City Now!

Gold Rates Today: Gold prices remain near record highs despite mild profit-booking on MCX. Safe-haven demand, geopolitical tensions and currency fluctuations continue supporting bullion prices as investors closely track domestic and global market movements.

Gold Rates Today
Gold Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 10:20 IST

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Gold Rates Today, 11 May 2026: Should Your Buy Gold Today? Check Yellow Metal Prices In Your City Now!

Gold Rates Today: Gold is in a short pause on May 11, 2026, but the sun still shines bright enough to make both investors excited and wallets nervous. Gold prices ease slightly after racing close to record highs, with 24K gold around ₹1,52,340 per 10 grams and 22K gold at ₹1,39,640. MCX gold futures for June delivery fall 0.21% to around ₹1,52,150, signalling a small profit-booking after the recent glitter rally. But don’t take the dip as an indication of weakness, global uncertainty, currency fluctuations and safe-haven buying still keep gold in the limelight as traders wait for the next golden move.

Gold Rates On MCX Today: Warming Gold Near Record Highs

MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) opened for trading on Monday after the weekend shutdown, witnessing slight profit-booking following its recent rally. MCX gold futures for the June 2026 contract traded slightly lower at around ₹1,52,150 per 10 grams during the session, down ₹312 or 0.21% from the previous close. Prices in the bullion market fluctuated between ₹1,52,199 and ₹1,53,440 during the session, highlighting continued volatility in the market. Gold is still glinting near record highs, however, as global geopolitical tensions, currency swings and safe-haven demand continue to keep investors on high alert. Even after a slight slowdown in the market, the glittering appeal of gold remains impossible for traders and investors to ignore.

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India? 

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

You Might Be Interested In

Gold rates in India have hit record highs as of 9 May, 2026, with 24-carat gold trading above ₹1,61,000 per 10 grams in major cities. Rates exclude 3% GST and making charges.

City 22K Gold Price (10 grams) 24K Gold Price (10 grams)
Chennai ₹1,41,490 ₹1,54,360
Delhi ₹1,39,790 ₹1,52,490
Mumbai ₹1,39,640 ₹1,52,340
Bangalore ₹1,39,640 ₹1,52,340
Hyderabad ₹1,39,640 ₹1,52,340
Kolkata ₹1,39,640 ₹1,52,340
Kerala ₹1,39,640 ₹1,52,340
Pune ₹1,39,640 ₹1,52,340
  • Gold Price in Chennai
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,41,490 per 10 grams
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,54,360 per 10 grams
  • Gold Price in Delhi
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,39,790 per 10 grams
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,52,490 per 10 grams
  • Gold Price in Mumbai
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,39,640 per 10 grams
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,52,340 per 10 grams

Global Gold Rates Trends

As of 9 May, 2026, international gold rates fluctuate amid strong safe-haven demand. Dubai remains competitively priced, while other markets like the USA, Canada, and Bangladesh show higher costs in INR.

Country Local Price (Per Gram) Price in INR (Approx.)
Dubai, UAE 568.25 AED ₹15,246
USA $152.44 USD ₹15,246
Canada 228.11 CAD ₹15,246
Ireland €128.55 EUR ₹14,288
Pakistan 22,250 PKR ₹6,675
Bangladesh 10,750 BDT ₹7,525

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also read: Gold Rises On US–Iran Peace Optimism, Eases Inflation Fears, Heads For Strong Weekly Gain…

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Tags: 22k gold price24k gold priceBullion Prices Indiagold market newsgold price in chennaigold price in delhigold price in mumbaigold price todayGold Rates in Indiagold rates todaymcx gold futuresMCX gold rates

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Gold Rates Today, 11 May 2026: Should Your Buy Gold Today? Check Yellow Metal Prices In Your City Now!
Gold Rates Today, 11 May 2026: Should Your Buy Gold Today? Check Yellow Metal Prices In Your City Now!
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