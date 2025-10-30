LIVE TV
Groww IPO Price Band Revealed: Subscription Opens Nov 4- All You Need to Know

Groww IPO Price Band Revealed: Subscription Opens Nov 4- All You Need to Know

Groww IPO opens between ₹95- ₹100 per share, aiming to raise ₹1,060 crore. With robust profits and rapid growth, investors are eyeing India’s leading digital investment platform for big listing gains.

Groww IPO Price Band Revealed: Subscription Opens Nov 4- All You Need to Know

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 30, 2025 12:45:22 IST

Groww IPO Price Band Revealed: Subscription Opens Nov 4- All You Need to Know

Groww IPO: Price Band, Dates And What You Need To Know

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the mother company of Groww, has announced the long-awaited IPO information! Groww IPO will be priced between ₹95 and ₹100 per share at a face value of ₹2.

The subscription window will be open on Tuesday, November 4, and will close on Friday, November 7. Groww will distribute shares to anchor investors a day before, on Monday, November 3.

The floor price stands at 47.5 times, and the cap price is 50 times the face value. The minimum size of the lot is 150 shares, and bids can be made only in multiples of 150 shares.

The following schedule should be marked by investors, allotment will be completed on Monday, November 10, refunds will begin on Tuesday, November 11, and shares will be deposited in demat accounts on the same day. Lastly, Groww will be listed on both the BSE and NSE on November 12.

Note: Add to your calendar, Groww IPO is not only hot but already under observation by investors!

Groww IPO Allocation Structure

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs):

    • Minimum 75% of the total public issue reserved.

  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs):

    • Maximum 15% of the issue allocated.

  • Retail Investors:

    • Maximum 10% of the total offer reserved for retail participants.

  • Subsidiary Funding Plans

    • Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt. Ltd (NBFC):

      • ₹205 crore allocated to enhance capital base.

    • Groww Invest Tech Pvt. Ltd:

      • ₹167.5 crore to support its Margin Trading Facility (MTF) operations.

Groww IPO Size and Fund Utilisation

  • Total Fundraise:

    • Groww plans to raise ₹1,060 crore through a fresh share issue.

  • Offer for Sale (OFS):

    • Existing investors will sell 55.72 crore shares via OFS.

    • Key selling shareholders include:

      • Peak XV Partners

      • Ribbit Capital

      • Y Combinator

      • Tiger Global

      • Kauffman Fellows Fund

How Will Groww Use Of Proceeds From Fresh Issue

  • Cloud Infrastructure:

    • ₹152.5 crore earmarked to strengthen cloud infrastructure.

  • Brand Development & Performance Marketing:

    • ₹225 crore allocated to build brand presence and accelerate marketing efforts.

  • Inorganic Growth Opportunities:

    • Funds will be utilized for exploring mergers, acquisitions, or partnerships to expand business reach.

Lead Managers And Registrar Details For Groww IPO

  • Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs):

    • Kotak Mahindra Capital

    • JP Morgan India

    • Citigroup Global Markets India

    • Axis Capital

    • Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors

  • Registrar to the Issue:

    • MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd

About Groww

Groww is a digital investment platform owned by Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd and is one of the largest in India, making investing easy and accessible for everyone. It enables retail investors to buy and invest in a wide range of financial products,  stocks, IPOs, derivatives, bonds, and mutual funds, all on a single, easy-to-use app and website.

Groww is currently the largest and fastest-expanding investment platform in India by active clients on the NSE, boasting an impressive 12.6 million active users and a 26.3% market share among retail investors as of June 30, 2025.

Financial Performance

  • FY25: Reported a net profit of ₹1,824 crore, marking a significant improvement from a loss of ₹805 crore in FY24.
  • Revenue Growth: Increased 49% year-on-year to reach ₹3,902 crore in FY25.
  • Q1 FY26: Recorded ₹904 crore in revenue and ₹378 crore in profit, highlighting its strong and sustainable growth trend.

So, in a nutshell, Groww’s incredible rise reflects India’s growing appetite for digital investments, and showcases its transformation from a fintech startup into a market leader in online investing.

(With Inputs From Company Website)

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 12:45 PM IST
Groww IPO Price Band Revealed: Subscription Opens Nov 4- All You Need to Know

