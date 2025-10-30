Stock Market Today: RED ALERTS! Dalaal Street Under Pressure, Trump-Xi Meeting, Fed Rate Cut, Q2 Result, Too Much To Handle, Sensex And Nifty Fall Hard

The day kicked off on a sleepy note as Indian markets opened in the red, still rubbing their eyes after the U.S. Fed’s 25 bps rate cut. Investors weren’t sure whether to cheer or chill, after all, the Fed hinted it might pause for now. But as the caffeine (and optimism) kicked in, traders slowly warmed up, betting that cheaper global money could soon find its way to Dalal Street.

Meanwhile, the real plot twist is brewing across the Pacific- Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are finally meeting to hash out everything from Tariffs to TikTok. If that chat goes well, the global mood could turn from “meh” to “money.”

So yes, markets may have started dull and dreary, but hope is back on the menu. Because when the world’s biggest power players talk, the markets don’t just listen, they dance.