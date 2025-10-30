LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: RED ALERTS! Dalaal Street Under Pressure, Trump-Xi Meeting, Fed Rate Cut, Q2 Result, Too Much To Handle, Sensex And Nifty Fall Hard

Stock Market Today: RED ALERTS! Dalaal Street Under Pressure, Trump-Xi Meeting, Fed Rate Cut, Q2 Result, Too Much To Handle, Sensex And Nifty Fall Hard

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened weak, global cues, the US Fed’s rate cut, and anticipation over the Trump-Xi meeting kept investors alert and cautiously optimistic about global economic prospects.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 30, 2025 09:38:32 IST

Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Readers! Buckle Up. Markets Wake Up Grumpy, But Global Drama Brings Back the Spark

The day kicked off on a sleepy note as Indian markets opened in the red, still rubbing their eyes after the U.S. Fed’s 25 bps rate cut. Investors weren’t sure whether to cheer or chill, after all, the Fed hinted it might pause for now. But as the caffeine (and optimism) kicked in, traders slowly warmed up, betting that cheaper global money could soon find its way to Dalal Street.

Meanwhile, the real plot twist is brewing across the Pacific- Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are finally meeting to hash out everything from Tariffs to TikTok. If that chat goes well, the global mood could turn from “meh” to “money.”

So yes, markets may have started dull and dreary, but hope is back on the menu. Because when the world’s biggest power players talk, the markets don’t just listen, they dance.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 30, 2025)

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

        • Sensex: 84,845.74, down 151.39 points (0.18%)
        • Nifty 50: 25,990.35, down 63.55 points (0.24%)

        Indian markets closed slightly lower as Sensex and Nifty slipped amid global uncertainty. Investors remained cautious following the US Fed’s rate cut and Jerome Powell’s cautious comments on future moves.

          Stocks To Watch Today

          • ITC,
          • Cipla,
          • NTPC,
          • Hyundai Motor India,
          • Adani Power,
          • Swiggy,
          • Canara Bank,

          Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market

          Global Market Reaction: Cautious Optimism with a Dash of Volatility

          Here’s how the global markets reacted after the US Fed’s rate cut and Jerome Powell’s cautious remarks:

          • Wall Street Ends Mixed:

            • The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 74.37 points (0.2%) to close at 47,632.00, retreating from a record high.

            • The S&P 500 edged slightly lower to 6,890.59.

            • The Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend, rising 0.55% to a new peak of 23,958.47, powered by Nvidia and other tech stocks.

          • Sharp Intraday Reversal:

            • The Dow was up over 334 points earlier in the day, hitting an all-time high before Powell’s comments turned sentiment cautious.

          • Powell’s Cautious Tone Hits Sentiment:

            • Powell hinted that the Fed may pause further rate cuts in 2025, dampening market enthusiasm.

            • Investors who were betting on another cut in December quickly toned down expectations.

          • Asian Markets Mirror the Mood:

            • On Thursday, most Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, echoing Wall Street’s unease and uncertainty about the Fed’s next move.

            Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

            Top Gainers 

            • HCL Technologies: ₹1,557.30 up 2.35%
            • Tata Steel: ₹185.15 up 1.81%
            • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: ₹1,716.40 up 1.73%
            • Asian Paints: ₹2,539.65 up 1.17%
            • Reliance Industries: ₹1,504.05 up 1.14%
            Top Losers

            Stock Market On Wednesday

            Markets ended Wednesday on a strong and steady note, with bulls firmly back in charge on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 reclaimed the 26,000 mark, while the Sensex advanced 369 points, reflecting improved market sentiment and selective buying across key sectors.

            At close, the Sensex settled at 84,997.13, up 368.97 points or 0.44%, and the Nifty finished at 26,053.90, gaining 117.70 points or 0.45%.

            The uptrend was driven by Oil & Gas, Metals, and IT stocks, which remained in focus throughout the day. Positive global cues and steady foreign inflows lent additional support, helping the markets recover recent losses and close the session with measured optimism and poised momentum.

            (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

            (With Inputs)

            First published on: Oct 30, 2025 9:18 AM IST
            Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
            Tags: business newsFedral Reserveniftysensexstock market todaystocks in focustrumpTrump Xi Meeting

            Tags: business newsFedral Reserveniftysensexstock market todaystocks in focustrumpTrump Xi Meeting

